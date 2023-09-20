160
  1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    24 mins ago

    Mostly an excellent article - useful opinions and really well written.

    Shame about the dig at refs, tho.

    9/10

  2. Kaptenen
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Which one with 2FT?

    A) Chilwell & Jackson to Botman & Wilson
    B) R.Dias & Jackson to Botman & Alvarez

    1. Kaptenen
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Already have triple city with Dias, Foden, Haaland so straight swap from Jackson to Alvarez not available

    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      B for me. Chilwell is a hold. Alvarez is "nearly undroppable*" in Pep's words.

      * aka "gonna bench him next GW lol"

    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

    4. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

  3. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Bruno Henry to Mbeumo Botman?
    Or maybe Doku over Mbeumo, or even keep Bruno...?

    Onana
    Chilwell/Estu/(Henry)
    Rash/Saka/Madd/Sterlo/(Bruno)
    Haaland/Alvarez

    Turner/Udogie/Osula/Baldock

    1. Kaptenen
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      I would be tempted to give Bruno one more week and just do Henry --> Botman

    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Is this for a hit or 2FTs?

      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        2FTs

    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Henry to Botman. Keep Bruno

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        This

    4. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Just keeping Bruno sounds dull, shouldn't spread the risk with Mbeumo?

  4. LC1
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Leno
    Chilwell Cash Estu
    Saka Rashford Son Maddison Mbuemo
    Haaland Alverez

    Chilwell Archer Bell

    1 FT 0.7ITB

    Chilwell to Botman the easy transfer here?
    Saves up some funds to hopefully bring in Salah somehow in a few weeks.

    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Who's the second Chilwell?

      1. LC1
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Udogie sorry

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Yes.

    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yes

  5. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Should I save FT?

    Areola
    Chilwell Estupinan Pinnock
    Salah Saka Rashford Foden Eze
    Haaland Morris

    Turner Kabore Udogie Mubama

    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Eze to Mbeumo or Diaby? Not a massive fan of Morris pick.

      Otherwise yer, save.

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        This

    2. Kaptenen
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      I would Save

  6. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    What would you change on my WC team?

    Leno
    Estu, Andersen (LUT), Botman
    Salah, Saka, Mbeumo, Maddison
    Haaland, Alvarez, Edouard

    Subs: Areola, Diaby, Cash, Udogie

    0.3 in the bank

    1. We Go Again
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Would be tempted to get Morris over Edouard for upcoming the double game week

    2. golfboy
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Looks good! Agree on Morris over Edouard for the double. Not 100% sold on Saka, prefer Rashford for next few weeks

  7. LiverpoolKG
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    Not too sure what to do with this lot with 1FT:

    Johnstone/Turner
    Chilwell/Udogie/Estu/Henry/Baldock
    Salah/Saka/Maddison/Eze/Chukwuemeka
    Haaland/Jackson/Morris

    I would ideally like to stick to the 3-4-3 up until week 8.

    Henry/Baldock injured + Chilwell uncertainty ***Do I just swap Henry for Botman?***
    Chukwuemeka injured ***Do i just swap him for Rodri/Gordon etc?***

    Initial plan this week, before Henry injury, was Maddison to Rashford. But now I am not sure it is worth it? I could swap Maddison to Mbeumo which is my idea as going to WC after GW8 so relatively short term punts either way. Thoughts and suggestions very much appreciated

    1. golfboy
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      I don't think I'd take Maddison out, everything at Spurs goes through him and they're attacking under big Ange. Henry to Botman looks good to me

      1. Alan The Llama
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        This.

      2. LiverpoolKG
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thank you for the input above, totally agree with the Maddison view. The Mbeumo fixtures and the inevitable Rashford return is making me hesitate though thats all

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      I wouldn't bother replacing Chuk if you're going to WC in 3 weeks & may not even start his replacement. Your defence might force you into the Botman move although tbh I'd still be inclined to try wing it short-term & make more high-ceiling moves like getting Rashford (not sure about selling Maddison though) or maybe a Jackson - Wilson punt

    3. golfboy
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Saka to Rashford if you can afford it? Bit sideways but if you want Rashford for the next couple it could work

  8. golfboy
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Monring Guys - feel like my team is OK but equally would like to ship a few underperformers

    Pickford (Turner)
    Cash Udgoie Chilwell (Gusto Baldock)
    Mbeumo Rashford Mitoma Saka Salah
    Alvarez Haaland (Mubama)

    0FT. Tempted to Wildcard but would take out Rashord (bur) and Mitoma (BOU) which seems a bit risky

    A) Wildcard
    B) Chilwell - Botman (-4)
    C) GTG

    1. El Presidente
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      C

    2. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      C would be my preferred choice, followed by B. Definitely not A.

    3. golfboy
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Thank you guys. -4 for a defender backfires very quickly when they concede. C it is!

  9. El Presidente
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    UCL fantasy related;

    I'm changing my captain and have 2 options, which one
    a) Saka
    b) Bellingham

    Also, would you rather play Thuram (away at Real Sociedad) or Alphonso Davies (home to MUN)?

    Thanks.

  10. KeanosMagic
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Injury to Bernardo is good for Foden's minutes, right?

    Have to bench either Foden or Jackson this week - probably bench Jackson now

    Open Controls
    1. golfboy
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Agree.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Maybe indirectly although Foden isn't really playing 8 & I wouldn't have expected Silva RW in the next 2. I guess it just means Nunes/Kovacic get more gametime.

  11. andymck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Which city midfielder would you get in for a short term punt? Need a martinelli replacement and have 8.5m to play with

    Open Controls
    1. LiverpoolKG
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I would def be looking at Doku. With Bernardo now also injured, he is becoming more nailed for a start. He is direct, quick feet, good finisher and no-one knows the best way of stopping him just yet as new to the league

  12. melvinmbabazi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Thoughts on what to do this week? 2ft 1.6itb

    Onana
    Trippier-Chilwell-Gusto-Estu
    Saka-Foden-Rash-Bruno-Sterling
    Haaland

    Subs: Turner, Udogie, Osula, Mubama

