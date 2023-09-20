246
246 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Areola
    Robertson Estupinan Saliba (Gusto Romero)
    Ward-Prowse Salah Saka Mbeumo Maddison
    Alvarez Haaland (Semenyo)

    Gtg?

    Open Controls
    1. Critical Observer
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Yea but lots of European football to be played yet…

      Open Controls
  2. Vasshin
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    What is the latest injury report for Martinelli?

    Open Controls
  3. El_Gigante
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Pickford (Turner)
    Estupinan Botman Chilwell (Udogie, Kabore)
    Mbeumo Maddison Eze Saka Salah
    Alvarez Haaland (Osula)

    2FT

    Maddison (two tough fixtures) > Rashford to attack the fixtures?

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Eze/Chilwell to Diaby/Trippier or Robbo

      Open Controls
    2. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not for me, your higher priority is replacing Pickford,imo.

      Open Controls
  4. G Banger
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Appreciate a lot of European football ahead, but may not get to tinker again this week, have 0.1 ITB and 1FT, so hoping I'm GTG:

    Johnstone
    Chillwell / Estu / Botman
    Salah / Rashford / Saka / Foden / Mbeumo
    Haaland / Pedro

    Turner / Gusto / Mubama / Baldock*

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      After Burnley on Saturday night, Rashford out frees up cash for a regular starting second striker.

      Pedro could do you well again.

      Open Controls
  5. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Decision Difficulty High

    Only got room for 1 defender on my CL squad
    Bastoni(rso) - Dumfries(rso) - Di Lorenzo(braga)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.