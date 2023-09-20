47
  1. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    Is Rashford haul imminent?
    I don’t own him and I’m scared tbh
    The upcoming fixtures are too good not to own:
    Burnley, Palace, Brentford ,Shef.Utd, ManCity, Fulham, Everton
    Should I do Son to Rashford ?

    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      30 mins ago

      i'm considering selling him for Mitoma (and Alcaraz) for a hit! Might rethink that given the fixtures, as you say!

      1. Scalper
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        If I were you yes. I already have him and am hopeful, but manutd just don’t look great.

        If he doesn’t get a return Vs Burnley I think he’s gone for me.

        1. Shark Team
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          19 mins ago

          True, he has to score a goal vs Burnley. I think he scores big this gw Burnley away might suit him a lot

        2. FPL Pillars
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Burnley looked more solid vs Forrest so I don’t think it’ll be the hiding people expect on here

      2. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        Even if he has an average season, he has to score at least 15 league goals. Imo he can score 5gls in those

    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 9 Years
      just now

      He’s haul will come when I sell him. Unfortunately I won’t sell him for a while. Will keep you posted

  2. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    43 mins ago

    Crazy knee jerk re: Alcarez given Rash's fixtures?

    A) Play Gusto + Chilwell (both doubts?), with Archer 1st sub and roll a FT

    B) Rashford + Mubama -> Mitoma + Alcarez (-4) and bench one Chels def

    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      [would have to make the move tonight at zero wiggle room on $]

  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    If you were tripled up with City (Dias, Foden and Haaland), would you rejig them to get Alvarez in with 2 FTs?

    1. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

    2. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I think yes because alvarez is a long term hold, regardless of fixture.

      I’d keep Foden for now as Grealish and Bilva likely both out Vs forest.

  4. No Professionals
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    Team is suddenly a mess

    Flekken
    Chilwell Gvardiol Estupinan
    Saka Son Maddison Foden Mbeumo
    Haaland Jackson

    Areola Archer Cash Udogie
    1.6m 1ft

    A) foden and Jackson to Fernandes and Alvarez -4
    B) son and Saka to Salah and Diaby

    1. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      B) also -4

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Saka is a season keeper

      1. Scalper
        • 7 Years
        just now

        This

        1. Scalper
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Although I do think trossard could match if not surpass him if he plays while martinelli is out

    3. Big Ronnie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Gvardiol and Jackson to Botman and Alvarez. Keep Foden this week.

      1. Big Ronnie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        Or Trippier if you can afford.

      2. GoonerSteve
        • 13 Years
        just now

        This

  5. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Want to get salah in the next GW or two, in considering a few options

    Flekken Areola
    Chilly Gusto Saliba Estu Pinnock
    Rashy Saka Foden Mbeumo Maddison
    Haaland Alvarez Semenyo

    A) Saka + Chilly > Salah + Botman

    B) Foden + Chilly + Saliba > Salah + Botman + Van Hecke

    C) Foden + Saka + Chilly > Salah + Diaby + Botman

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      b

  6. Pointless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Should I sell Wissa or Jackson to bring in Alvarez? Not sure which, or even whether to do it at all. Any help please?!

    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      Prob Wissa for MT

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Jackson

  7. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    23 mins ago

    For the medium term:
    a) Rashford + Gusto/Archer
    vs
    b) Mitoma + Alcarez (-4)

    1. FPL Pillars
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

  8. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Which two defenders to bench?

    a) Estupiñán (BOU)
    b) Botman (shu)
    c) Saliba (TOT)
    d) Gusto (AVL)
    e) Cash (che)

    (Villa and Brighton have four matches over a 10 day period starting Thursday)

    1. George James
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Cash and Gusto or Saliba

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Horrible week both for fixture congestion for most of my squad plus 9 out of 15 in my squad are playing against each other this weekend.

  9. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    d e

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      thanks

  10. George James
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    For all the people who are considering getting Morris for the DGW which attacker will you be benching that week?

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Had a fleeting thought about it and decided against.

    2. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Exactly. So just avoid.

  11. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Who to play vs Villa

    A) Chilly

    B) Gusto

    1. George James
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Chilwell

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      A

  12. FPL Blow-In
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Would you Bb in gw 7 if you had Turner(BRE), White(bou), Chillwell(ful), Mitoma(avl)

    1. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      no

  13. Punty McPuntface
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Best Eze replacement? I have £6.4 to spend...

    1. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      At that price he is the best pick imo.Barnes could be a good pick.

    2. Dammit_182
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      JWP surely?

    3. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Keep him

  14. v3n0m
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    A) Reguilon (1FT)
    B) Botman (2FT)

  15. Nazz
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Whats more pressing with 1ft 0.1 ITB

    John to flek or Watkins to Alvarez?

    Johnstone
    Chilwell, Estu, Walker
    Rash, Saka, Mbeumo, Son, Sterling
    Haarland, Watkins

    Turner Pedro, Baldock, Kabore

    Thank youu

