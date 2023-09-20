We’ve got all the early team and injury news for Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The pre-match press conferences on Thursday and Friday will, of course, tell us much more on the fitness front. The article round-ups on both days will supersede this piece.

But with midweek pressers to report on from the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, this initial rundown gives an overview of all 20 Premier League sides.

Our team news tab and injuries and bans page are the places to go for more information as the deadline nears.

CRYSTAL PALACE V FULHAM

Marc Guehi (muscle) and Jefferson Lerma (hamstring) were absent for Palace in Gameweek 5 with injuries picked up over the international break, while James Tomkins missed out against Aston Villa with a “minor injury”.

Guehi’s issue is thought to be minor and he could return against Fulham.

Jordan Ayew was a fresh casualty at Villa Park but the early indications are that he only sustained a dead leg, so he could be back involved against the Cottagers this weekend.

Matheus Franca (back) and Michael Olise (hamstring) remain out, with the latter suffering a setback this week and looking set for even longer on the sidelines.

Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo (unspecified) is definitely out of action for at least another 5-6 weeks, while Sasa Lukic (knee) hasn’t featured since Gameweek 3 a month ago.

Antonee Robinson missed out in Gameweek 5 with a muscle problem, meanwhile, so further word is awaited on him.

LUTON TOWN V WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Daniel Potts (ankle), Jordan Clark (ankle) and Gabriel Osho (knee) remain out but Luton boss Rob Edwards said last weekend that Ross Barkley (hamstring) shouldn’t be out too long after suffering a “slight” muscle issue over the international break.

Wolves’ Joe Hodge (hamstring) was expected to be back “running” in training this week, while the injury that forced Rayan Ait-Nouri off against Liverpool was thought to be mere muscle fatigue.

MANCHESTER CITY V NOTTINGHAM FOREST

John Stones (hamstring), Jack Grealish (thigh) and Mateo Kovacic (back) missed the midweek Champions League tie against Red Star Belgrade, with Kovacic the only one of that trio who looks likely to be back involved against Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Bernardo Silva joined the injury list on Tuesday, meanwhile, and Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring) will remain out for months yet.

“I didn’t speak to the doctor but apparently for the next games [Bernardo] will not be available to play. “Unfortunately it’s a long time for Kevin, John didn’t play, maybe Kova is coming back, Jack has a week or 10 days.” – Pep Guardiola, speaking on Tuesday night

Danilo (hamstring), Serge Aurier (unspecified) and Willy Boly (illness) missed Monday’s draw with Burnley, so the latter should be close to returning at the very least given that it was only a fever that ruled him out.

“He did train the first day back after the international break, and then he got a sickness illness which wiped him out for a few days. He was here and he’s feeling better. He will train when we next train. It was unfortunate, really, because he’s been playing really well for us.” – Steve Cooper on Willy Boly, speaking on Monday

BRENTFORD V EVERTON

Rico Henry (knee) has joined Josh Dasilva (hamstring), Shandon Baptiste (shoulder) and Ivan Toney (suspended) on the long-term absentee list, with Brentford confirming in midweek that he has sustained a serious, possibly season-ending ACL injury.

“Rico will require surgery in the next week or so and, unfortunately, a prolonged period of recovery. Whilst this is disappointing, Rico has been through a similar experience in the past and is already focussed on using this as an opportunity to become fitter and stronger than before. We will support him fully throughout this process.” – Brentford head of medical Neil Greig

Ben Mee and Kristoffer Ajer will also have to be assessed after sustaining minor issues either before or during the defeat to Newcastle but Mikkel Damsgaard (adductor) could be back in the matchday squad.

Dele Alli (hip) and Seamus Coleman (knee) will sit out the trip to west London, while Jack Harrison (hip) hasn’t yet been deemed match fit enough to compete since his loan capture from Leeds United.

BURNLEY V MANCHESTER UNITED

Darko Churlinov (blood poisoning), Michael Obafemi (hamstring) and Hjalmar Ekdal (knee) remain out for Burnley, while Lyle Foster begins a three-match ban after his dismissal in Gameweek 5.

Jordan Beyer limped out of Monday’s draw with Nottingham Forest but cramp was reported as the reason for that.

As for the visitors, Aaron Wan-Bissaka (hamstring) has joined Luke Shaw (muscle), Amad Diallo (knee) and Tyrell Malacia (knee) on the sidelines this week.

“Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set for a period on the sidelines after sustaining an injury during the closing stages of Saturday’s game against Brighton & Hove Albion. “The right-back came on as an 85th-minute substitute, having started the game on the bench after battling illness during the week. “Further assessment will be needed to determine how long Wan-Bissaka will be out for, but initial indications suggest it will be several weeks.” – Man Utd club statement

The good news is that Raphael Varane (unspecified) and Mason Mount (muscle) have been back in training since Monday, albeit not risked for the midweek trip to Munich. Sofyan Amrabat (back) and Kobbie Mainoo (ankle) have also been training individually, so may not be too far away from a return themselves.

Antony and Jadon Sancho won’t feature for well-documented off-the-field reasons, while Harry Maguire reported “some complaints” in training on Tuesday and sat out the midweek UEFA Champions League action.

Tom Heaton (calf) is now available.

ARSENAL V TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Jurrien Timber (knee) and Thomas Partey (groin) remain out for the Gunners, while Gabriel Martinelli may also be unavailable for the north London derby: the Brazil winger sat out the midweek Champions League clash with PSV and Mikel Arteta said he didn’t know whether Martinelli would be fit for the weekend.

“He felt something in his hamstring and we need to do some further tests to assess if there is any big damage or not but he will be out for tomorrow’s game, that’s for sure. “It’s a possibility [for Spurs] but we don’t know yet. We need some more tests and see what happens.” – Mikel Arteta, speaking on Tuesday

Mohamed Elneny (knee) made the bench against PSV after almost eight months on the sidelines.

Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Bryan Gil (groin), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee) and Alfie Whiteman (ankle) are still absent for the Lilywhites but Giovani Lo Celso (quad) is eyeing a Gameweek 6 return after training for the first time last Friday.

Spurs reported on Wednesday that Ivan Perisic suffered a “complex” ACL injury in his right knee in training, so the veteran Croatian is now set for season-ending surgery.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION V BOURNEMOUTH

Julio Enciso (knee) remains out for Brighton but Solly March has been passed fit after he missed the Manchester United game last Saturday with a minor muscular injury.

“Solly plays tomorrow.” – Roberto De Zerbi speaking on Wednesday ahead of Brighton’s clash with AEK Athens

Dango Ouattara (ankle) returned from injury last weekend but Tyler Adams (hamstring), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Emiliano Marcondes (foot) and Alex Scott (knee) remain out for the Cherries.

CHELSEA V ASTON VILLA

Romeo Lavia (ankle), Reece James (hamstring), Christopher Nkunku (knee), Wesley Fofana (knee), Marcus Bettinelli (knee), Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) and Carney Chukwuemeka (knee) remain out, while word is awaited from Mauricio Pochettino on whether Armando Broja (knee) and Benoit Badiashile (hamstring) are deemed match fit following their recent returns to training.

Moises Caicedo (knee), Marc Cucurella (illness) and Noni Madueke (muscle) missed the drab draw with Bournemouth last Sunday but the latter two have already returned to training and reports suggest Caicedo is optimistic about being fit.

Tyrone Mings (knee) and Emi Buendia (knee) are long-term absentees for Villa and Tim Iroegbunam (back) remains out, while Diego Carlos (hamstring) has been sidelined since picking up an injury at Anfield in Gameweek 4.

Bertrand Traore (muscle) and Jacob Ramsey (foot) are closing in on a comeback, with the latter returning to training this week.

Ramsey could be involved against Warsaw on Thursday.

“They are working with the team and I am going to decide tomorrow. “They are here, they are with us and they have to start playing minutes, taking confidence again. Those players are very important for us this season. “We have to be careful with them about how they are playing again and trying to take minutes with us.” – Unai Emery on Jacob Ramsey and Alex Moreno, speaking on Wednesday

LIVERPOOL V WEST HAM UNITED

Trent Alexander-Arnold was due to start “ball work” this week as he works his way back from a hamstring injury he sustained in Gameweek 4, while Thiago Alcantara (hip) is creeping closer to a return to full training after a lengthy lay-off.

Neither player trained with the rest of the squad on Wednesday or travelled to Austria but The Athletic report that Alexander-Arnold remains hopeful of facing the Hammers.

Virgil van Dijk returns from suspension this weekend, while Ibrahima Konate (muscle) was deemed fit enough for a place among the substitutes against Wolves last Saturday and could be ready to start.

Edson Alvarez eased fears that he had picked up an injury in West Ham’s defeat to Manchester City last Saturday, saying that he had merely been suffering from fatigue after going away with Mexico over the international break.

He has, indeed, since trained.

David Moyes otherwise reported a fully fit squad ahead of West Ham’s Thursday night game against FK TSC Bačka Topola.

SHEFFIELD UNITED V NEWCASTLE UNITED

Ben Osborn (groin), Max Lowe (ankle), John Fleck (leg), Rhian Brewster (hamstring), Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring) and Daniel Jebbison (illness) are still sidelined for the Blades, while it remains to be seen if John Egan (knee) and Will Osula (unspecified) are any closer to a return after pulling out of their respective national teams’ squads through injury and missing Gameweek 5.

George Baldock (calf), however, is reportedly out until October.

Oli McBurnie also serves a one-match ban after his dismissal for two bookings against Spurs last weekend.

Joelinton (knee), Joe Willock (Achilles) and Emil Krafth (ACL) remain out for Newcastle, the former set for a “few weeks” on the sidelines after returning from international duty injured.