FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 5

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after a low-scoring Gameweek 5.

As well as the mini-leagues, we report on the latest news about community Head-to-Head Leagues and Last Man Standing. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers will be covered in a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Mike Arrigan is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code 5k0l6n) and has risen to 155th overall. Unlike the earlier names on top of this mini-league, he has not yet used any of his chips.

Prizes will be awarded to the top ten FFS registered teams at the end of the season – see this article for full details.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Yeison Gongora is the new pace-setter in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, up to 269th overall. He played his Wildcard in Gameweek 2.

This mini-league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Cak Juris leads for a third week in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, having won each of his first five matches.

Oli O’Mahoney in League 3 Division 3 has also started with five wins and so have two managers from League 4, eight from League 5, 24 from League 6, 29 from League 7, 79 from League 8 and 144 from League 9.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 5 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code x9free) was 32 after hits, with 140 teams being eliminated including TorresMagic himself.

It means that 1,366 are going through to Gameweek 6. The LMS leaderboard shows the current live safety score, leaders and teams in danger of being eliminated.

Jude Quinn and Greg Singer were the joint top scorers of the Gameweek with 65 points.

New entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores, the scores now needed after hits being 62, 34, 38, 66 and 32.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Geoff Dance leads for the third week in a row and fourth time this season in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league and has risen to 1,274th overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

He’s also ahead for a third week in the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Bentley Jos is the new leader of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code x8qf0d) and has risen to 660th overall. He played his Wildcard, Bench Boost and Triple Captain chips between Gameweeks 2 and 4. Having finished 2018/19 in 3,958th, he also leads my Opening Day League.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

It’s four weeks on top for Jonah Sinclair in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code 4y0ws3). Overall, this team is ranked 696th.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Mitch Maynard is the new leader of PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (league code oymggk). He came 530th in 2016/17 and 7,419th in 2017/18.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Mike Varcoe played his Wildcard and is ahead for a second week in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code xz4wet).

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Elsewhere, Cameron Wong is the new leader of Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code mq8lpy). He came 84th in 2010/11 and followed this with another three top 10k finishes.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2021/22 FPL Champion Jamie Pigott leads for a third week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Widi Susanto is now the outright number one in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code xbert7).

FPL VETS

Gary Kerr has regained the lead from John Drinkwater in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league and has risen to 2,077th overall. He had previously led after Gameweeks 1, 2 and 3.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

It’s a second week in front for Bentley Jos in my Opening Day League.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Tom Murray now shares the lead with Itay Leib in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (league code 65xmu5). The Scout community team (Scout PFT) is now joint 88th.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Gemma Chierighini is the new leader of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code b84jwh) and has risen to 955th overall. She shamefully finished outside the top million last season.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community mini-leagues and competitions please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.