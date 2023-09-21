128
  1. FootballLover
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    Salah warning coping non owners [aka sheep].

    Lask are better than West Ham

    1. el polako
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Better in what?

      1. FootballLover
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        A sport known as football. Maybe soccer in your parts. Fussball or calcio work too.

        1. el polako
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          Are you watching Austrian league?

          1. FootballLover
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            Yes

            1. el polako
              • 6 Years
              just now

              So what exactly are the strong point of Lask, what are they better at than a team which won last years Conference League.
              The same competition Lask was out of after the 1st round of knock outs.

    2. Bleh
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Their pitch certainly isn’t.

    3. Get up ya bum
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      I don't think a warning is needed. One greatest goalscorers of this generation, a player that's dominated fpl scoring for years, is going to get lots of points

      1. FootballLover
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Rather get Rashford and Bruno for a combined 17.5 and talk about spreading the funds. Isn't that what everyone else is doing??

        1. The Senate
          • 5 Years
          just now

          TWO Man Utd players? We’re shite

  2. GoonerSteve
    • 13 Years
    22 mins ago

    Start Gusto or Chilwell this week?

    1. Bleh
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Chilwell if you own both.

    2. Free Hat
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      The one who is more certain to start

    3. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Chil

  3. Eleven Hag
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Can this 90 mins for Diaz mean he will be on the bench vs hammers?

  4. Evasivo
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    Best replacement for Pickford?

    Leno
    Sanchez
    Areola
    ?

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Flekken ?

      1. Evasivo
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Could do but though Leno prob a better option?

  5. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Link up with Nunez and Salah again... Mo is going to kill it again this season!

    Made a prediction for the City line up earlier and was thinking Alvarez and Foden playing behind Haaland but based on Doku's previous season, he mainly operated on the RW.

    https://www.transfermarkt.co.za/jeremy-doku/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/486049/plus/0?saison=2022&verein=&liga=&wettbewerb=&pos=&trainer_id=

    So with Silva a doubt and Pep saying he won't feature, I am guessing many are going to wait and see for possible leaked team news to see if Doku starts?

    I can't see Alvarez being dropped but will be interesting to see who lines up this GW.

    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Saucy Salah
      Solo Salah
      Sexy Salah
      Sensational

    2. Get up ya bum
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      Why buy a player that's going to be rotated a lot and why bother guessing if he'll start this gameweek or not?

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Well with Foden hardly playing RW, who will Doku's main competition be down the right? Silva?

  6. FootballLover
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    I just love owning Salah.

    Will be so boring next season when he goes to Saudi.

    No one to rival Haaland, no one else to captain

    FPL may well die and become a game of templates and AI models.

  7. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Decided to wildcard. Just couldn't look at my team anymore.
    Any must haves apart from Haaland.

    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Saucy Salah

      1. FootballLover
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        No. Overpriced. Don't need if won't captain. Stay on script fella

        1. FATHERLESS SON
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Oops forgot for a moment :clown:

          1. FATHERLESS SON
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Ah damn emoji didn’t work

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Alvarez

  8. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    De Zerbi on Ferguson and Dunk: "they are injured but they will play Sunday".

    1. The Senate
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hmmmm

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Who would Ferguson replace ? Pedro ?

    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Irish TV said Ferguson has been sent home with illness

  9. Rico123
    4 mins ago

    Is Botman the obvious (if slightly boring) transfer in choice for Henry given his injury?

    Rest of defence is Saliba, Chilwell, Estu, Baldock (will bench Saliba this week and play Botman)

  10. The Senate
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Did Watkins to Alvarez earlier this week, so 100% Alvarez will be benched and Watkins will grab a brace

    1. Supersonic_
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I brought Alvarez in too. So most likely he gets pepped now

  11. Supersonic_
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Salah captain time this week?

    Got both Alvarez and Haaland.

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      just now

      H still for me

  12. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Ferguson gone home ill.

  13. Bleh
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Starting XI correct? Not sure whether to start Udogie over Gusto.

    Ederson
    Estu, Botman, Gusto
    Salah, Odegaard, Maddison, Mbeumo, Mitoma
    Haaland, Alvarez

    (Areola, Udogie, Semenyo, Henry*

  14. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    just now

    So will Estu and Mitoma now be rested on the weekend.

