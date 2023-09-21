After putting on an expected goals (xG) clinic against West Ham United, it’s nigh on impossible to look beyond Erling Haaland (£14.1m) to be captain when Manchester City host Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Nevertheless, the Captain Sensible article is here to consider any chinks in his robotic armoury. Perhaps the consistent form of Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) can challenge him, whilst also running the rule over other usual suspects and differential punts.

Firstly, let’s assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 13:30 BST deadline.

GAMEWEEK 6 CAPTAIN POLL

Once again, Haaland is the runaway leader of our captain poll for Gameweek 6, as Man City host Nottingham Forest. The Norwegian is backed by just under three-quarters of the total votes cast by users at the time of writing.

He managed a solitary goal in their 3-1 comeback win over the Hammers with World Cup winner Julian Alvarez (£6.9m) once again proving instrumental for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Argentinian marksman turned provider, assisting twice en route to a nine-point haul. It thrusts him into the captaincy conversation, with the backing of 7.84%.

Eberechi Eze (£6.3m) occupies third place with 2.64%, followed by Salah and Bryan Mbeumo (£6.9m).

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST FOUR MATCHES