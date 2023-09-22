We have chosen our Scout Picks XI for Gameweek 6 with a heavy focus on Manchester City, as they prepare to host Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

The Scout Picks is chosen from the Scout Squad submissions made by Neale, Tom, Marc and Sam.

This week we line up in a 3-4-3 formation, coming in at £82.8m.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

Mark Flekken (£4.5m) is our selected goalkeeper for Gameweek 6 after three of our Scout Squad pundits included him in their submissions.

Brentford host an Everton side that have largely struggled in front of goal this season. They may have found the net twice at Sheffield United in Gameweek 4 but have failed to score outside of that, blanking against Fulham, Aston Villa, Wolves and Arsenal.

Last season, the Toffees scored just 18 away goals, with five arriving in one match, so Flekken could provide excellent value this weekend.

DEFENDERS

Pervis Estupinan (£5.3m) was the most popular defender among our Scout Squad pundits. Sam and Marc both selected him as the best option, with Neale and Tom choosing him in second place.

The left-back heads into an appealing home meeting with goal-shy Bournemouth with one goal and two assists in his first four matches, so there is potential for a double-figure haul, made up from returns at both ends of the pitch.

There are some concerns regarding Estupinan’s involvement against the Cherries, given that he played the full match in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, but last week’s breather at Old Trafford should help in that regard.

With Nottingham Forest coming to the Etihad Stadium in Gameweek 6, a Manchester City defender should prove important. That’s why Manuel Akanji (£5.0m) is in the Scout Picks after Tom tipped him in his submission.

Pep Guardiola’s men have conceded the fewest goals and shots over the first five Gameweeks and have arguably been unfortunate not to keep more than two clean sheets.

Sven Botman (£4.6m) is our chosen Newcastle United defender. We also fancy the chances of Kieran Trippier (£6.5m) this week but it was easier to accommodate the cheaper centre-back.

Sheffield United, who sit bottom for headed chances conceded in 2023/24, will be without the influential Oli McBurnie (£5.4m), and with Newcastle already posting some solid underlying defensive numbers, the prospect of a clean sheet is there.

MIDFIELDERS

Prophet’s 75-51 victory in Gameweek 3 gave them the biggest win (24 points difference) of 2023/24 so far.

Our champion this week is BadgeVilla, who has gone for the following: Onana; Trippier, Akanji, Cash; Salah, Rashford, Mbeumo, Eze, Neto; Haaland (c), Alvarez

The Scout Picks are 3-2 up on the community this season.

