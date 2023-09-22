102
  1. SouthCoastSaint
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Considering bringing in reguilon or Dalot for Henry….
    Should I go to bed or are you here for the punt

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Night night.

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Been suggesting Reguillon since the Bayern match. Low risk high reward at that price

      1. gart888
        • 9 Years
        just now

        The risk is the opportunity cost of not having someone else instead.

  2. RamboRN
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Onana
    Chilwell udogie estu
    Bruno saka ode mbeumo maddi
    Haaland Alverez

    Subs turner Baldock mubama kaboure

    3.1itb
    Chilwell and Bruno to gusto and salah for -4?

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Seems a mistake. Gusto isn't a long term play (James should be back soonish), while Chilwell and Bruno are.

      This coming from someone who owns all 4 of the guys in that transfer.

  3. Fantasy Football Friend!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    What's going on with Alvarez on fpl stats? He was 98% an hour ago and now dropped to 72%

    I've got exact money for Jackson to Alvarez.

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      What are you waiting until tomorrow for, potential leaks?

    2. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Do the move in case there’s a price increase

  4. King Kun Ta
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    GTG with this WC? Thanks for the feedback!

    Areola Turner
    Estu Cash Udogie Bell Botman
    Salah Saka Rashford Mbeumo JWP
    Haaland Alvarez Edouard

    0.2 ITB

