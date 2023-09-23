With no Saturday lunchtime match, Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway at the good old traditional kick-off time of 3pm BST.

Manchester City are among the teams in action, with Nottingham Forest the visitors to the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola has made three changes from the side that beat Red Star Belgrade in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

There are, for once, no shocks with the team news: Josko Gvardiol and Manuel Akanji come in for the benched Nathan Ake and Sergio Gomez at the back, while Jeremy Doku replaces the injured Bernardo Silva in midfield.

Jack Grealish makes his first matchday squad in four weeks and is named among the substitutes after his recovery from injury.

The Gameweek’s most-bought player, Julian Alvarez, and FPL’s most-owned asset, Erling Haaland, start as expected.

Forest boss Steve Cooper makes five changes from the side that drew with Burnley on Monday.

Four of them are defenders, with Nuno Tavares, Moussa Niakhate, Willy Boly and Serge Aurier promoted to the starting XI.

Midfielder Nicolas Dominguez also makes his debut after his deadline-day move from Bologna.

Gonzalo Montiel, Joe Worrall, Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi drop to the bench, while Scott McKenna is not in the squad.

At Selhurst Park, Roy Hodgson makes one change to the Crystal Palace side that started in Gameweek 5.

Marc Guehi is recalled after recovering from injury, so Chris Richards makes way.

As for visitors Fulham, Bobby De Cordova-Reid and the fit-again Antonee Robinson replace Harry Wilson and the absent Kenny Tete.

In the other match this afternoon, Luton Town take on a Wolverhampton Wanderers side that is unchanged from their 3-1 defeat to Liverpool.

Rob Edwards makes two changes to his Hatters side.

Mads Andersen and Tahith Chong are the makeweights as Chiedozie Ogbene and Alfie Doughty are handed starts.

GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Hughes, Ayew, Eze, Schlupp, Edouard.

Subs: Henderson, Matthews, Holding, Mateta, Clyne, Ebiowei, Richards, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi.

Fulham XI: Leno, Robinson, Diop, Ream, Castagne, Reed, Joao Palhinha, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid, Jimenez, Willian.

Subs: Rodak, Bassey, Wilson, Cairney, Ballo-Toure, Muniz, Iwobi, Vinicius, Francois.

Luton Town XI: Kaminski; Kabore, Burke, Lockyer, Doughty; Lokonga, Nakamba, Ogbene; Brown, Morris.

Subs: Krul, Andersen, Berry, Woodrow, Adebayo, Chong, Mengi, Mpanzu, Giles.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait Nouri; Gomes, Lemina; Hwang, Bellegarde, Neto; Cunha.

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Traore, Silva, Bueno, Kalajdzic, Doyle, Sarabia, Toti.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol, Nunes, Rodri, Doku, Alvarez, Foden, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Carson, Phillips, Ake, Grealish, Gomez, Bobb, Lewis.

Nottingham Forest XI: Turner, Tavares, Niakhate, Boly, Mangala, Aurier, Aina, Sangare, Dominguez, Gibbs-White, Awoniyi.

Subs: Vlachodimos, Worrall, Kouyate, Wood, Hudson-Odoi, Elanga, Yates, Origi, Montiel.