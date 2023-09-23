Betway’s Super Boost – Gameweek 6

Sponsored by Betway

There are no early kick-offs this time, with three Saturday afternoon matches including Manchester City at home to Nottingham Forest. After that, five take place on Sunday, headlined by Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK 6 SUPER BOOST?

If you’re new to the Super Boost, it’s effectively enhanced odds on cherry-picked match events.

A trio of match events, to be exact, so you’ll need all three to come in.

On Saturday, Betway are offering 5/2 odds for this treble rather than the original 5/4:

Erling Haaland (2+ Shots on Target)

(2+ Shots on Target) Bryan Mbeumo (2+ Shots)

(2+ Shots) Eberechi Eze (2+ Shots)

Meanwhile, there’s 3/1 instead of 2/1 on offer for Sunday’s Super Boost:

Bukayo Saka (1+ Shots on Target)

(1+ Shots on Target) James Maddison (2+ Shots)

(2+ Shots) Cristian Romero (2+ Tackles)

SATURDAY

Not only is Erling Haaland the league’s clear top scorer with seven goals, it really should be more after last week’s display at West Ham United. A huge nine shots inside the box, of which six were deemed to be big chances. Yet just the one goal.

Also on top for attempts on target (14) over the opening five weekends, he’s about to face his father’s first English club, Nottingham Forest. Not that there was any sentimentality in last season’s fixture, as Erling netted a hat-trick in Man City’s 6-0 win.

He’s the only player with a higher expected goals (xG) tally than Bryan Mbeumo‘s 4.14. The Brentford attacker blanked at Newcastle United and his 10 overall attempts aren’t particularly high but he’s third-best for big chances, with six so far.

He’s against Everton, who are still without any clean sheets. Then again, Fulham already have two of them whilst simultaneously being the worst for allowing big chances (20) and second-worst for conceding on target (34).

That should give Eberechi Eze plenty of opportunities. He’s on the league’s second-highest shots total (23), having had at least three in all five matches. Therefore asking for a measly two on Saturday feels fairly straightforward.

SUNDAY

The Sunday Super Boost focuses on the North London derby.

Bukayo Saka has attacking returns from four of five games, alongside a goal and assist from Arsenal’s Champions League win over PSV Eindhoven. He’s averaging one shot on target per match and is backed to continue this rate versus Spurs.

England team-mate James Maddison has shone since moving to Ange Postecoglou’s new-look side. All five matches have seen at least two shots from him, where 62.5% are inside the box as opposed to last season’s 45.9% when at Leicester City.

Finally, centre-back Cristian Romero is still the top-scoring FPL defender. His most recent three outings have brought 11 tackles and he’s won 10 of them. Another two are needed here.

