Betway September 23

Betway’s Super Boost – Gameweek 6

431 Comments
Gameweek 6 is about to begin and Betway have joined in with a couple of Super Boost offers.

There are no early kick-offs this time, with three Saturday afternoon matches including Manchester City at home to Nottingham Forest. After that, five take place on Sunday, headlined by Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK 6 SUPER BOOST?

If you’re new to the Super Boost, it’s effectively enhanced odds on cherry-picked match events.

A trio of match events, to be exact, so you’ll need all three to come in.

On Saturday, Betway are offering 5/2 odds for this treble rather than the original 5/4:

  • Erling Haaland (2+ Shots on Target)
  • Bryan Mbeumo (2+ Shots)
  • Eberechi Eze (2+ Shots)

Meanwhile, there’s 3/1 instead of 2/1 on offer for Sunday’s Super Boost:

  • Bukayo Saka (1+ Shots on Target)
  • James Maddison (2+ Shots)
  • Cristian Romero (2+ Tackles)

SATURDAY

Not only is Erling Haaland the league’s clear top scorer with seven goals, it really should be more after last week’s display at West Ham United. A huge nine shots inside the box, of which six were deemed to be big chances. Yet just the one goal.

Also on top for attempts on target (14) over the opening five weekends, he’s about to face his father’s first English club, Nottingham Forest. Not that there was any sentimentality in last season’s fixture, as Erling netted a hat-trick in Man City’s 6-0 win.

He’s the only player with a higher expected goals (xG) tally than Bryan Mbeumo‘s 4.14. The Brentford attacker blanked at Newcastle United and his 10 overall attempts aren’t particularly high but he’s third-best for big chances, with six so far.

He’s against Everton, who are still without any clean sheets. Then again, Fulham already have two of them whilst simultaneously being the worst for allowing big chances (20) and second-worst for conceding on target (34).

That should give Eberechi Eze plenty of opportunities. He’s on the league’s second-highest shots total (23), having had at least three in all five matches. Therefore asking for a measly two on Saturday feels fairly straightforward.

SUNDAY

The Sunday Super Boost focuses on the North London derby.

Bukayo Saka has attacking returns from four of five games, alongside a goal and assist from Arsenal’s Champions League win over PSV Eindhoven. He’s averaging one shot on target per match and is backed to continue this rate versus Spurs.

England team-mate James Maddison has shone since moving to Ange Postecoglou’s new-look side. All five matches have seen at least two shots from him, where 62.5% are inside the box as opposed to last season’s 45.9% when at Leicester City.

Finally, centre-back Cristian Romero is still the top-scoring FPL defender. His most recent three outings have brought 11 tackles and he’s won 10 of them. Another two are needed here.

  1. Nice to Finally Michu
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Gabriel to potentially drop to 4.7 could bear fruit

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Yes!

      Open Controls
    2. The Mandalorian
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      He coincidentally started when Partey got injured. Not sure he's a certain starter. Hopefully yes.

      Open Controls
  2. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Just setting up team for next GW...reckon Notman starts lol?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      I have him in my team and Gusto first sub

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      bus bus team?

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Betway’s logo, which linked to its website, was displayed on a West Ham United webpage offering the opportunity to print a teddy bear for children to colour in.

      Open Controls
      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • 11 Years
        3 hours ago

        Is it time to wield the sword of righteous justice!?

        Open Controls
        1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          Decapitate the teddy bear? Bit extreme?

          Open Controls
      2. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Yep, disgusting…

        Open Controls
  3. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Any other Netonians?

    Open Controls
    1. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      His dad and mum

      Open Controls
    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      You mean people who forgot to change their team from last season? I wouldn't say there is many. Good pick though.

      Open Controls
  4. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Went Mbeumo over Eze in the end. Hope it doesn't bite me.

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      I doubt it.

      Open Controls
  5. Woy_is_back
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    If Morris scores today, will you captain him for dgw? lol

    Open Controls
    1. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Currently my vice.

      Open Controls
  6. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Top 10k EO:
    Haaland 197.1
    Saka 85
    Estupiñan 80.8
    Salah 67.7
    J.Alvarez 66.5
    Mbeumo 65.3
    Mitoma 42.4
    Botman 41.2
    Gusto 34.2
    Rashford 29.8
    Maddison 27.1
    Saliba 23.2
    Diaby 20.7
    Sterling 18.8
    Sanchez 17.3
    Onana 15.4
    Leno 14.7
    Cash 14.2
    Trippier 14
    Chilwell 13.6
    B.Fernandes 13
    Edouard 12.8
    Son 11.8
    Ederson M. 11.5
    Foden 11.1
    Ødegaard 10.4

    Open Controls
    1. Thanos
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Thanks!

      Open Controls
    2. Nice to Finally Michu
      • 10 Years
      3 hours ago

      Alvarez lower than expected. Chilly a differential!

      Open Controls
      1. kamdaraji
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Haaland 3% differential!

        Open Controls
      2. Nice to Finally Michu
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Salah quite high too

        Open Controls
      3. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Not as differential as Jackson it seems (him and Udogie my only main players not listed)

        Open Controls
    3. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      197.1 lol

      Open Controls
    4. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Edouard looking good there 🙂

      Open Controls
    5. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      So this suggests template is

      Sanchez
      Estu Botman Gusto
      Saka Salah Mbeumo Mitoma Rash
      Haaland Alvarez

      Open Controls
  7. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    What is wrong with people? Why you can’t let other now before the deadline? Why wait until the deadline to day that Botman ain’t travelling with the team? Don’t get that.

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      It’s almost like managers are indifferent to the needs of FPL players and selfishly focussed on the success of their team

      Open Controls
      1. Sun God Nika
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Looool this

        Open Controls
    2. kamdaraji
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Lol

      Open Controls
    3. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Reports are that he trained this morning, but some reason him and Hall left the training ground in their own cars rather than on the team bus to Sheffield.

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Maybe they had to go home and get their toothbrushes.

        Open Controls
      2. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        I think they were fighting each other and sent home for the week. As good a rumour as any other.

        Open Controls
    4. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      They need a smack on their botty's - if the Boatman is out and looks sunk.

      Open Controls
    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      I think most brought in Botman before today anyway looking at the transfer volumes

      Open Controls
      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Yeah, I did early this week to beat Botman rise & Baldock fall. Not too bothered, have strong def 5 & he was bought in as a future investment

        Open Controls
    6. chocolove
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Spoiled af

      Open Controls
    7. Udogie-style
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      This is why people need at least one decent bench option. I've got Chilly ready to come in.

      Open Controls
  8. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    So who’s your differential players this week?

    I’ve got Gvardiol and Holjund

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Gvardiol & Wissa

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Don't have any

      Open Controls
    3. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Wissa and Bruno

      Open Controls
    4. Nice to Finally Michu
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Chillwell
      Johnstone
      Eze
      Bruno
      All below 15% EO is differential in my book

      Open Controls
    5. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Double United defence - Reguilon
      Plus Hojlund. Foden and on a treble city attack.

      Open Controls
    6. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Eze, Diaby, Reguilon

      Open Controls
      1. Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        and Raya

        Open Controls
    7. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Neto, Wissa, Johnstone

      Open Controls
      1. Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Johnstone might be dropped soon for Henderson

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          2 hours ago

          I have Kaminski on the bench anyway.

          Open Controls
        2. Nice to Finally Michu
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Not today though

          Open Controls
    8. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 11 Years
      2 hours ago

      Eze, hojlund, Diaby, Schar, flecken

      Open Controls
      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Oh and Cash now too if the bottyman is out

        Open Controls
    9. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Chilwell, Kabore, Eze, Morris, Jackson

      Open Controls
    10. Haa-lala-land
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Barnes and Darwin

      Open Controls
  9. Dat Guy Welbz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Andy Mears transferred in Botman this week.

    Delighted! What goes around comes around.

    Open Controls
    1. Dat Guy Welbz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Twitter.Com/LetsTalk_fpl this guy btw

      Open Controls
    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      The amount of Botman transfers lol. As the saying goes, you get what you pay for (smug trippier owner).

      Open Controls
      1. Nice to Finally Michu
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        You’re paying for trippier’s assists. Botman is a secure asset when healthy

        Open Controls
    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Salty 🙂

      Open Controls
    4. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Only reason I did not get him was because Botman rose .1 - so decided to just get Trippier.

      Open Controls
  10. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 3 Years
    3 hours ago

    Seeing here Botman isn't with the team? If true, I'm down to bare bones with Chilwell and Beyer.

    Open Controls
  11. Differentiator
    • 7 Years
    3 hours ago

    I bought Schar instead of Notman 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Thanos
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Name checks out

      Open Controls
      1. Differentiator
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        I also bought Trippier 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Thanos
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          I got him since last week :hot:

          Open Controls
  12. G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Harvey Barnes has brought in Botman and Trippier in his FPL team today morning!

    Matt Targett has also played Botman in his team this week...

    https://twitter.com/allaboutfpl/status/1705573910845047113?t=ms13uFI6dLbSKS4ivz685g&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Thanos
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      After deadline injury? Or Howe trying to catch a mole!!??

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Eddie Whac-A-Mole

        Open Controls
        1. Thanos
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          😆

          Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      it's not verified but always rises a bit of bedlam or consternation post deadline.

      that account could be having a laugh.

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Have seen a few now claim that Botman and Hall left the training ground in their own cars this morning rather than on the team bus to Sheffield. Not sure if ultimately it all comes from the same source.

        Open Controls
        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          That could be anything then but doesn't sound to me like it's at all definitive that they're out. Players travel separately to games all the time

          Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Nice, Botman should start then

      Open Controls
      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Who knows?

        Open Controls
    4. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Seems to me that footballers aren’t very good at Fantasy.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        this

        Open Controls
      2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 14 Years
        2 hours ago

        Trippier benched Haaland when they played Newcastle.

        Open Controls
        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Lol! Exactly!

          Open Controls
    5. AppleDunk
      • 9 Years
      2 hours ago

      The game's tomorrow right?

      Is it still possible for Botman to travel tomorrow? Maybe he can't travel today

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        crime never sleeps

        Open Controls
    6. The Mandalorian
      • 11 Years
      2 hours ago

      It's pretty obvious that Botman got injured after Barnes brought him in

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        check the transfer time

        Open Controls
        1. Hits from the Bong
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          What was the transfer time?

          Open Controls
      2. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Doesn't really matter either way as there's not a lot that we can do about it now post-deadline...

        Open Controls
  13. Urban Cowboy.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Top of my mini league took a 8 point hit. Does it come of his total when the game updates or at the end of the game week?

    Open Controls
    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      When league updates after first round of games.

      Open Controls
      1. Urban Cowboy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Thanks.

        Open Controls
    2. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      After the first lot of matches

      Open Controls
    3. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Trying to sneak into No 1 for a bit in case it happens after the update? 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Urban Cowboy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Alas I'm just about pushing for a European place.

        Open Controls
  14. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    52 points off top 10k. Hopefully I can gain some ground this week.

    I think it was the wrong week to WC.

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      You will quit playing like last season once your ranking tanks

      Open Controls
  15. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    I think Forest with this defensive formation will make City struggle so much to score a goal

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      They have the 2nd deepest defensive line in the PL do far - WHU, NFO, SHU

      Open Controls
  16. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Captaincy stats in top10k?

    Open Controls
  17. FootballLover
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Alvarez is a differential in my ML. They've all booted Jackson for Isak, Darwin or Awoniyi. Interesting.

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Can I join your league?

      Open Controls
  18. Bubz
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Botman will just be traveling to Sheffield separately for whatever reason, why is everyone getting their knickers in a twist

    Open Controls
    1. Ibralicious
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      We know he'll be traveling by himself. The real question is will he be in a cast or just in crutches

      Open Controls
    2. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Especially after the deadline

      Open Controls
    3. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Apparently he wanted to travel in his new Botmobile

      Open Controls
      1. Firminooooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Love it. Buttman on the registration plate.

        Open Controls
  19. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    When you realise your goalkeepers have scored 2,2,2,1,2 so far 😀

    Open Controls
  20. G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Great start on the Foden 2 week punt!

    Open Controls

