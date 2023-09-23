41
41 Comments Post a Comment
  1. SouthCoastSaint
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Royston drenthe

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      He welcomes newcomers to the Hall of Shame!

      Open Controls
  2. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Bus team for next week, GK has to be Areola right?

    A) Areola (SHU)
    B) Leno (CHE)

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      For sure!

      Open Controls
    2. Rock n Grohl
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Aye

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Kaminski (eve BUR)

      Open Controls
      1. Thanos
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        It already seems like a 6 pointer for all three teams. Expect them to go at each other. Can’t see Luton keep any CS.

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          I can see it

          Open Controls
          1. Thanos
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Good luck then

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Thank you

              Open Controls
  3. lilmessipran
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Jackson non sellers right now even before he has played this gw- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsKTBV-3OOs&ab_channel=RDZ

    Open Controls
  4. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Thanks to the good folk on here for helping me hold my nerve and not sell Foden or Gvardiol for a hit to bring in Alvarez. Knew they’d come good… eventually!

    Ended up making quite a weird move, bringing in Schar for Baldock but leaving him first on the bench, for fear that Chilwell or Estupinan would get benched. Oh well, we move!

    Open Controls
  5. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Playing Leno was a risky decision against Palace attack but glad I took the gamble. 3 baps too! Woo hoo!

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Who was your other keeper?

      Open Controls
      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Areola

        Open Controls
        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Not so risky then 🙂 But always nice when you get a CS and max bonus away from home, congrats

          Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Playing Leno vs Palace was a risky decision? Have you never owned Pickford?

      Open Controls
      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        I wildcarded out of Pickford…thankfully

        Open Controls
    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      I played Andersen vs Leno

      Open Controls
      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Double bubble

        Open Controls
        1. Cojones of Destiny
          • 5 Years
          just now

          can’t complain

          Open Controls
      2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Me too! And Kabore

        Open Controls
  6. Vazza
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Mubama to Woodrow for GW7 using one of the 2FT rolled over.

    Let’s go.

    Open Controls
  7. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Sterling, Son, Alvarez…Morris next up on the anti climatic hype train?

    Open Controls
  8. The Red Devil
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    So Alvarez to Morris now? 😛

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Indeed. A nobrainer

      Open Controls
      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Hype train

        Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Why questioning?

      Open Controls
    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Do it quick for a hit immediately

      Open Controls
  9. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Heavily invested in Brentford. Flekk, Pinnock, Mbeumo.

    Up the bees!

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      C'mon Wisssaaahhhhh!

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Let's go Mbuenooo!

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Pickford pulling a blinder then

      Open Controls
    4. Thanos
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Need Mbuemo to go mental

      Open Controls
    5. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Flekken and Mbuemo, let’s go!

      Open Controls
  10. The Red Devil
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    On a serious note, benching headache at the back for me next GW who'd you bench outta these?
    Saliba
    Akanji
    Kabore
    Botman
    Estupinian

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Kabore Estupiñán

      Open Controls
  11. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Johnstone owners are the real heros 😉

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Thank you

      Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Morris owners

      Open Controls
      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        https://www.mmoc.org.uk/

        Open Controls
  12. Alan The Llama
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    I stood on a bee the other day with bare feet. Accidentally, of course.

    It felt like a crunchy chocolate-covered raisin.

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Snails are like Ferrero Rocher

      Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Bee more careful in future

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.