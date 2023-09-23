Brentford v Everton continues the day’s Gameweek 6 action.

Kick-off in west London is at 17:30 BST.

Bees manager Thomas Frank has made two changes following Brentford’s defeat at Newcastle United last weekend.

Both of them are enforced alterations at the back as Rico Henry and Ben Mee miss out through injury. Henry is now sidelined for the season.

The pair are replaced in the starting line-up by Mads Roerslev and Kevin Schade, signalling a change to a 4-3-3.

Sean Dyche has made just one change for the visitors.

The alteration comes in midfield as James Garner comes in for the benched Arnaut Danjuma.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is again among the substitutes as Beto leads the line.

GAMEWEEK 6 TEAM NEWS

Brentford XI: Flekken, Hickey, Collins, Pinnock, Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade.

Subs: Strakosha, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Ajer, Lewis-Potter, Yarmolyuk, Olakigbe, Brierley.

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Braithwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, Onana, Doucoure, McNeil, Beto.

Subs: Virgínia, Patterson, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Danjuma, Godfrey, Chermiti, Hunt, Dobbin.