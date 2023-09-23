321
  1. jammie26
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    Is Evans essential?

    1. Ten Sakas and Wan-Bissaka
      19 mins ago

      It depends of Martinez and Varane injury updates. Obviously, he is not first or even second choice for his position.

      1. HNI
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Varane is on bench but injury prone.

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Where's Maguire?

      1. Ten Sakas and Wan-Bissaka
        1 min ago

        Injured

    3. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes. More important than Håland.

    4. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      He looks Beckenbauer-esque. Why have United never played him before? He looks a real prospect.

  2. Camino Aleatorio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    I could get 38 wildcards, my rank would be the same.

    1. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      This

    2. SouthCoastSaint
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yep. Feeling this, sold bruno and of course brought in Alvarez and doku. Flekken as well.

      Utter disaster. Just can’t seem to get it right this season. Dodging points. Bench points. Keeper own goals. Shaw and Henry out for months.

      Only bad error was captaining maddy over haaland last week

  3. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Almost did Bruno > Mbeumo, luck is needed 😛

    1. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Done it ofc 😀

      1. Get up ya bum
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Judge it in a month or two

    2. WVA
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Game is all luck

    3. HNI
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Great patience mate. Deserve it. I would keep him for next 8 as except Mci good attacking matches.

  4. HNI
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    I have read that Cash place is not nailed for AVL. If had to chose one defender from 1) Cash(wol WHM Luton nfo FUL) OR
    2)Udogie(lut FUL cry CHE wol) from gw 9 who should I pick?

  5. Zalk
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    On an 80% rank increase...deceptive at the moment, but enjoyable.

    1. GoonerSteve
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm up 36k to 13k with 34 from 5 (including Alvarez), although will probably change a bit this half!

      1. Alan The Llama
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Good work. Goes to show how tight it all is.

        1. GoonerSteve
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Yep

  6. WVA
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Mini leagues slipping away and five red arrows in a row with this team. Anything I can do to stop the rott?

    Flekken
    Chilwell Estupinan Botman
    Salah Rashford Saka Mitoma Mbeumo
    Haaland Wissa
    Turner Archer Kabore Saliba

    1. GoonerSteve
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Hopefully, Chilwell starts and gets something tomorrow. He's due.

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Fleken & Wisa not helping?

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Mbeumo lucky start has faded. Diaby first

  7. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Rashford will blank 100%

    Open Controls
    1. HNI
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      And I got him for Sterling damn

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Water is wet

    3. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Selling for Foden. I had enough! Maybe just one more GW…

  8. Woy_is_back
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hojlund is garbage

    1. Thanos
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yep punted on him and finding the tough way

    2. R.C
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Needs more feeding

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah he's no Haaland

  9. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Mbembu 1pt
    Alvarez 1pt
    Flekken 2pts

    And I took Bruno out

    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I have all those and own reguilon (booked) and morris 1st sub and own doku

      Beat that

  10. Bubz
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Not a single blank in my team thus far 😎

    1. Sim Simma
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Don't jinx it

      1. Bubz
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I deserve 11 hauls after my 11 blanks last week...

    2. WVA
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Flekken Botman Mbeumo Wissa Rashford Haaland

      1. Bubz
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Botman will play

    3. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      All blank in mine. Except Kabore.

  11. Sim Simma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Any Hojlund chances ?

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Almost tapping in Dalot's cross

      1. Ten Sakas and Wan-Bissaka
        just now

        Almost professional footballer

  12. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    What are Burnley trying to do on their corners. Terrible.

  13. g_jannyg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Rashford is playing very deep. Hannibal and Bruno the ones pushing forwards.

    Definitely a sell now

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      For whom?

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Manure

  14. R.C
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Sven Botman accidentally took his girlfriends keys to training he had to drop them home before heading to Sheffield

