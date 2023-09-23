The final Premier League match of the day takes place at Turf Moor.

Burnley v Manchester United kicks off at an unusually late 20:00 BST.

As for the team news, Burnley make an enforced change to the side that drew with Nottingham Forest on Monday.

Midfielder Aaron Ramsey comes in for striker Lyle Foster, who begins a three-match ban.

Erik ten Hag is down to the bare bones as veteran centre-back Jonny Evans and rookie midfielder Hannibal Mejbri start.

Sofyan Amrabat and Raphael Varane are passed fit but are deemed only ready for substitute duty.

Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Mason Mount are not involved.

GAMEWEEK 6 TEAM NEWS

Burnley XI: Trafford, Roberts, Al Dakhil, Beyer, Taylor, Cullen, Brownhill, Ramsey, Gudmundsson, Koleosho, Amdouni.

Subs: Muric, Cork, Rodriguez, Bruun Larsen, Benson, Berge, Zaroury, Tresor, Delcroix.

Man Utd XI: Onana, Dalot, Lindelof, Evans, Reguilon, Casemiro, Mejbri, McTominay, Rashford, Fernandes, Hojlund.

Subs: Bayindir, Amrabat, Martial, Eriksen, Garnacho, Varane, Pellistri, Van de Beek, Gore.