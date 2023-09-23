FPL Gameweek 6 markets available with Smarkets

22
With the Champions League’s return, difficult decisions of who starts and who is rested begin once again. Many managers have given up on second-guessing the team sheet from reigning champions Manchester City, with Julian Alvarez being the most transferred-in player ahead of Gameweek 6.

The Smarkets betting markets are offering traders the chance to back him, with Alvarez to score over 6.5 points. However, managers will have to be careful because each week’s most-bought player has so far failed to deliver a big return.

In the Saturday night slot, Manchester United will be trying to get their stuttering campaign back on track. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford will once again be looking to lead the charge and you can pit them against each other in a head-to-head bet. Rashford is the favourite at 1.54 (8/15).

NORTH LONDON THOUGHTS

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Spurs meet for the season’s first north London derby, with Ange Postecoglu bringing a revival similar to that of his red counterpart Mikel Arteta. After two losses in last year’s clashes, Spurs will be hoping for better with a new talisman running the show.

James Maddison has delivered over 5.5 points in three of his first five matches and is 2.30 (13/10) to keep that good start going. Or will Martin Odegaard lead his team to victory and keep the winning streak alive? At 3.30 (23/10) to go over 6.5 points, Arsenal and Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will be watching him closely.

As always, there are markets on fixture-proof heavy hitters Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland to grab over 7.5 points – just watch out for the dreaded threat of ‘Pep Roulette’…

  1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 9 Years
    19 hours, 4 mins ago

    VIRTUE SIGNALLING AVAILABLE HERE - APPLY WITHIN....

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      18 hours, 44 mins ago

      What's the remuneration like?

      1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 9 Years
        18 hours, 42 mins ago

        None of that...just the warm fuzzy feeling of telling people what they should and shouldn't read while obviously living a holier than thou existence off this site.

    2. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      18 hours, 33 mins ago

      Daisydaisydaisydaisy’s Mum: ‘Sweetie, could you do your homework please?’

      DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy: ‘Not right now Mum, I need to preemptively defend FFS from anyone that might have a different opinion than mine on their betting articles’

      1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 9 Years
        18 hours, 30 mins ago

        Everyone can have an option fella where have I said otherwise? - if it affects you that much have the principles to boycott the site which you are quite happy to avail yourself of all the information...

        1. Grande Tubarão
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          18 hours, 19 mins ago

          It doesn’t affect me at all. Why would I boycott the site? I don’t have any strong opinions on the subject.

  2. chelseabrad
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    1FT 1.4ITB or am I good to go?

    Leno (Areola)
    Chilwell Walker Estup
    Salah Saka Diaby Mbuemo (Chuka)
    Haaland Alvarez Jackson

  3. Evasivo
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    Right bench order here?

    Areola
    Estu Botman Gusto
    Maddison Saka Foden Sterling Ode
    Haaland(C) Álvarez(vc)

    Turner Watkins Udogie Cash

    1. Mole
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Maybe switch Cash with Udogie. Maybe some attacking potential but can’t see Spurs keeping a CS at the Emirates.

    2. Junks
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yep

  4. Mole
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    Transferring Onana For new GK,

    1. Leno
    2. Sanchez or
    3. Flekken

    Cheers

    1. Evasivo
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      In that order imo.
      Already have Areola?

      1. Mole
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Yes

  5. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Pinnock + Wilson or Trippier (have Botman) + Alvarez? On WC

    1. Evasivo
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Trip & Alvarez

    2. LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Schar and Alvarez I do not think that Trippier is worth his price

      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Why

    3. Mole
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Trippier and Alvarez

  6. Junks
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    1FT 1.9ITB
    Turner Areola
    Chillwell Saliba Estupinan Beyer Baldock
    Saka Salah Maddison Eze Sarr
    Watkins Haaland Archer

    Hold and roll? Or...
    Watkins to Alvarez?

  7. frenchfries
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Pickford
    Schär Estupinan Gvardiol
    Fernandes Saka Maddison Foden Sterling
    Haaland Watkins

    Areola Beyer Kabore Mubama

    1ft, 2.7 itb

    Planning on doing Watkins, Foden and Fernandes to Alvarez, Mbeumo and Salah over the next two gw.

    For this week
    Mbeumo in for:
    A) Foden
    B) Fernandes
    C) Save and do it next week

    1. Mole
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      With their fixtures this week's I wouldn’t be a rush to dump foden or Bruno. C for me

  8. Hits from the Bong
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Would you make any changes here?

    Areola
    Chilwell Estupinan Botman
    Salah Saka Sterling Foden Mitoma
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner Wissa Gusto Beyer

