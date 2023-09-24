Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday with four matches kicking off at 2pm BST, including Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur.

The headline team news comes from Stamford Bridge, where Ben Chilwell is benched for the second successive week. That means Mykhailo Mudryk keeps his place on the left wing, while Moises Caicedo returns in the engine room at the expense of Lesley Ugochukwu.

Visitors Aston Villa are unchanged from the side that beat Crystal Palace 3-1 in Gameweek 5.

In the north London derby, Arsenal make two changes from the midweek win over PSV. Both come in attack, with Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard dropping out. Gabriel Martinelli is also absent with the hamstring injury that forced him off at Goodison Park.

It means Fabio Vieira returns in central midfield, with Gabriel Jesus potentially playing to the left of Eddie Nketiah further forward.

As for Tottenham Hotspur, it’s just the one change – Brennan Johnson is handed his first start in place of Monor Solomon.

On the south coast, Roberto De Zerbi promised “lots of changes” and he has stayed true to his word, with Solly March, Kaoru Mitoma and Joao Pedro all on the bench. However, Pervis Estupinan starts at left-back, having sat out the 3-1 win at Old Trafford in Gameweek 5.

Andoni Iraola makes just one alteration for Bournemouth, with Justin Kluivert replacing Dango Ouattara.

Over at Anfield, Virgil van Dijk returns for Liverpool, with Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez joining Mohamed Salah in attack. As a result, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo are both on the bench.

West Ham, meanwhile, are unchanged from the side that lost 3-1 to Manchester City in Gameweek 5.

GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Rice, Odegaard, Vieira, Saka, Jesus, Nketiah

Subs: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Cedric, Kiwior, Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Havertz, Elneny, Nelson

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison, Johnson, Kulusevski, Son

Subs: Forster, Dier, Davies, Royal, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Veliz, Solomon

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Dahoud, Gilmour, Adingra, Buonanotte, Welbeck, Ferguson

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Igor, March, Joao Pedro, Lallana, Baleba, Mitoma, Fati

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Aarons, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Kerkez, Christie, Cook, Tavernier, Billing, Kluivert, Solanke

Subs: Radu, Brooks, Rothwell, Ouattara, Smith, Sinisterra, Traore, Semenyo, Senesi

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill, Gallagher, Caicedo, Sterling, Enzo, Mudryk, Jackson

Subs: Bergstrom, Cucurella, Chilwell, Maatsen, Petrovic, Ugochukwu, Palmer, Broja, Washington

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, McGinn, Kamara, Luiz, Zaniolo, Diaby, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Kellyman, Chambers, Lenglet, Bailey, Dendoncker, Ramsey, Tielemans, Duran

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Salah, Diaz, Darwin

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Konate, Gakpo, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Quansah

West Ham United XI: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Alvarez, Soucek, Bowen, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Antonio

Subs: Fabianski, Fornals, Kudus, Mavropanos, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Kehrer

