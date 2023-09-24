Newcastle United travel to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United on Sunday, in the final offering of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6.

The hosts are seeking their first victory since winning promotion back to the Premier League, while Newcastle ended a three-match losing run by beating Brentford last weekend.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

Eddie Howe makes four changes from the side that drew 0-0 at AC Milan in midweek.

Sandro Tonali, Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak drop to the bench, with Elliot Anderson, Miguel Almiron, Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson coming in.

As for the hosts, they make two alterations, as John Egan and Oliver Norwood replace Chris Basham and the suspended Oli McBurnie.

GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Bogle, Norwood, Souza, Hamer, Thomas, McAtee, Archer

Subs: Davies, Basham, Larouci, Trusty, Seriki, Brooks, Slimane, Davies, Traore

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Anderson, Almiron, Barnes, Wilson

Subs: Dubravka, Livramento, Lascelles, Targett, Hall, Tonali, Murphy, Gordon, Isak

