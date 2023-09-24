1144
  1. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Two questions

    1) Will Trippier rise today?

    2) Trippier worth a -4 to get in for BUR? Could get a monster haul.

  2. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Salah this season is basically De Bruyne.

  3. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Who goes first, Jackson, Chilwell, Sterling?

    Got 1 FT but considering a hit or two?

    Considering,

    Def, Cash, Trippier (already got Botman)

    Mid, Son, JWP, Mitoma, Bowen

    Fwd, Wilson, Watkins, Morris

  4. Nickofoz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Mbuemo to JWP worth a -4?

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Nah. It's Bowen you want anyway not JWP imo.

      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        JWP is not to be underestimated. Maybe Bowen-lite but a very good option imo.

  5. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Team is:

    Areola
    Estupinan Botman Kabore
    Salah Saka Foden Maddison Mbeumo
    Haaland Alvarez
    (Turner Saliba Osula Baldock)

    1.7m ITB.

    Plan is Mbeumo > Bowen this week.
    Next week: Saliba + Foden > 4.7m def + Son -4

    Attack would be insane. Defense comparatively weak of Estu, Botman, Cash/Villa def. I'm struggling to find good value in defense so maybe Botman, Estu and like Digne will do fine for the interim.

  6. Maeki2
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Sterling, pedro -> mitoma, alvarez
    or
    sterling, Rash -> son + 7.0?

    1. Baps hunter
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      No Mitoma now

  7. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Sterling+Chilwell > Bowen+Trippier -4?

    1. Baps hunter
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Y

    2. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes

  8. Baps hunter
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Camzy on previous(?) page:

    "I'm looking to get a front 7 of Salah, Son, Saka, Maddison, Bowen, Haaland, Alvarez

    I agree with him, but this season I haven't been able to get TV 1 million over him like once before, unfortunately vice versa probably. I tried to make WC draft with that attack, but this is the best I could afford:
    Areola / Turner
    Botman, Estu, Udogie, Beyer, Evans
    ...Archer

    0.0 itb

    1. Baps hunter
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      I believe Trippier over Evans and flexibility without Salah to be better choice, at least for me with TV only 102 million.

    2. Baps hunter
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      I hadn't read comment above^, sorry.

    3. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Bowen to Mbeumo and that’s my front 7.

      Though this week I sold Maddison to Foden, as that’s my rotating mid spot.
      This week looks like Foden to JWP and then week after back to Maddison

  9. Steve McCroskey
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Madness for me to be considering Eze > Bruno? Quite fancy United's next 3 fixtures.

    Other alternative is Bowen but reckon Sheffield United will look to tighten up a bit after today's result.

    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Sheffield tightening up….surely you can’t be serious?

      1. Steve McCroskey
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        They'll still lose I expect but they won't be shipping 8 every game

        1. FATHERLESS SON
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Looks like we picked the wrong week to avoid them

