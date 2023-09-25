We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ for Gameweek 7 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This is, of course, the first Double Gameweek of 2023/24, with Luton Town and Burnley both set to play twice.

In this initial selection, we select a first draft of our regular picks, which will then be finalised and published much closer to Saturday’s deadline.

Plenty can change between now and then, with Scout Squad nominations, midweek EFL Cup action and a whole host of press conferences still to come.

But in the meantime, this ‘bus team’ article – a term coined by the duo behind the Always Cheating podcast – will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

We are, as ever, limited by certain restrictions in our selections:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 7 FIXTURES

Above: The Gameweek 7 fixtures sorted by ‘difficulty’ on our Season Ticker

THE LIKELY LADS

It’s now three games unbeaten and three clean sheets in a row for Newcastle United in all competitions, with Sunday’s record-breaking win at Sheffield United capping off a memorable week.

Kieran Trippier (£6.6m) repaid his owners’ faith with an emphatic 18-point haul in that match and will be pushing hard for inclusion in the Scout Picks in Gameweek 7, as Eddie Howe’s side prepares to host Burnley.

Despite blanking in his first four matches, the 33-year-old has outscored all other defenders in FPL and as you would expect, has created more chances than any other player in his position.

It’s not beyond the realms of possibility that we end up with two Newcastle defenders in our side this week, with centre-halves Fabian Schar (£5.0m) and Sven Botman (£4.7m) also in the running.

Erling Haaland (£14.1m), meanwhile, will once again be a consensus Scout Squad pick against a Wolverhampton Wanderers side he delivered a hat-trick against earlier this year.

A Manchester City attacking double-up perhaps feels unlikely given others’ appealing fixtures, but if we do go down that route, it goes without saying Julian Alvarez (£7.0m) or Phil Foden (£7.6m) could join Haaland.

IN CONTENTION