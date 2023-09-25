45
  1. CheesyZoot
    • 4 Years
    59 mins ago

    Are people genuinely considering Morris?

    Not sure how much use he will be post the double… that being said Jackson needs to go immediately so it might be a solid punt

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      I'm sure not. I happen to have Kabore, and my Chelsea defenders happen to be a disaster right now, so he's in for me. But actually transferring in a Luton or Burnley player or this week seems absurd.

      Now on a free hit like the scout? Mayyyyybe.

    2. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      It'll be Emmanuel Dennis MKII. Gets himself sent off first game, sits out the 2nd.

      1. BUZZBOMB
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        What a horrible weekend that was.

        Les Dennis they call it here in France.

    3. Rains of Castamere
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Not for me. I've just done Jackson to Archer to start saving money for Salah in GW9.

      If I got Morris it would need another transfer to get rid plus a hit in GW9.

      That's essentially an 8pt cost, not worth it at all. I can bench Archer and only need him for WOL and BOU in the next 6-7 gws.

    4. Eightball
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Huge upside. I can see why people are going for it.

      1. Øgaard it's Haa…
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Huge wellies needed.

  2. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    50 mins ago

    Wow Mbeumo is dropping like a sack of sh*t

    I might end up having to sell before deadline. Want to bank the cash on him since he is either a remove this week or next anyway.

    1. Piggs Boson
      • 12 Years
      27 mins ago

      Personally don't see a need to sell. Forest, United, Burnley isn't a bad set of fixtures. And in the United and Chelsea games he'll be playing up front. Only Haaland has more xG than him this season.

      1. Eightball
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Agreed. I feel like Chelsea players are a much more pressing issue.

  3. Bobby
    • 13 Years
    40 mins ago

    Have schar and Chilwell. Is it worth a hit to get trips in for Chilwell or do I just go with schar. Kind of feel not having trips could be a mistake

    1. Rains of Castamere
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      I feel like Chilwell will punish sellers over the next two

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 4 Years
        just now

        The only thing a Chelsea player is punishing is their fans

    2. BUZZBOMB
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      GW5 and GW6 were exceptional for Trippier. Might even continue. Not for a -4 if youve got Schar tho. Im on team Chillwell might play 90 this GW tho so bear that jn mind.

    3. Bobby
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      Ok cheers, good points, will resist the knee jerk for now!

    4. Eightball
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not having trips could end up being a mistake but I wouldn't do the move for a -4. He isn't going to score 18 points every week. Maybe have a plan to get him in over 2 weeks without taking hits.

    5. Eightball
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Also would you be feeling the same if you had Botman/Burn instead who got 12? I think just a bit unlucky he was the only defender not to get a huge haul.

  4. George James
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Bench one

    A) Diaby

    B) Mbeumo

    C) Alvarez

    Play one

    1) Estupinian

    2) Chilwell

    3) Saliba

    1. GoonerSteve
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      B1 or B3

    2. BUZZBOMB
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      B
      Saliba. Estu. Chillers. In that order, pressers permitting.

  5. GeneralBanter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    40 mins ago

    Could I get an RMT?

    Turner (Johnstone)

    Chilwell - Trippier - Botman - Beyer (Udogie)

    Rashford - Bruno - Saka - Maddison - Mbeumo

    Haaland (Jackson - Osula)

    1FT - 0.7 ITB

    Bit of a weird lineup for this week. I have both Chilwell and Jackson which isn't ideal, though there's a better chance that Chilwell starts now so I'm not averse to holding him. I'm also not opposed to just playing Beyer this week with his DGW and rolling the transfer since it's not a terrible lineup. Not really enamoured with Jackson to Morris since I'll just want to sell Morris next week and if Chilwell doesn't start again then I'll have two problems on my hands with one FT. Not liking the look of any of the other strikers at the minute since Alvarez's fixtures are turning and he'll be at greater risk of rotation now with players coming back. I can't afford Watkins, though Hojlund looks like the best option with his fixtures. Should I make a move and who's the best Chilwell replacement if I decide he needs to go? Thanks.

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      Too long of message.
      One of Chilwell or Jackson has to go.
      I would say Jackson first as he is def out

    2. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Jackson to Alvarez seems like a no brainer here.

  6. Manani
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    which 2 to start?
    Sterling
    Mbuemo
    Saliba
    Estupina

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Mbeumo and Estup
      But it's not an easy choice.

  7. GoonerSteve
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    Gtg?

    Areola
    Botman, Estupinan, Cash
    Salah, Saka, Foden, Diaby, Maddison
    Haaland (C), Alvarez

    (Leno, Udogie, Semenyo, Gusto)

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Solid

      1. GoonerSteve
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thanks bud. Would like to get Trippier in there somehow. Son also.

        1. XX SMICER XX
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Then you have to downgrade either Foden, Mads or Alvarez

  8. Rains of Castamere
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Who would you rather own in GW8?

    A) Saka (MCI)
    B) Sterling (bur)

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Tough but A

    2. GoonerSteve
      • 13 Years
      just now

      A

  9. XX SMICER XX
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    Best Edouard replacement?

    A. Morris (then move him on next GW)
    B. Watkins
    C. Alvarez
    D. Hojlund
    E. Isak / Wilson

    1. GoonerSteve
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      C, in my opinion. He was unlucky last week.

      1. GoonerSteve
        • 13 Years
        5 mins ago

        With the caveat that Pep roulette could bite at any time.

        1. XX SMICER XX
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Thanks. I like Watkins but thinking cash in the bank could help prolong my team and save WC beyond GW9

    2. Eightball
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Awoniyi another option as well. Three quite nice fixtures. Out of those options I think A for a punt or C.

  10. Boofhead
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Do those buying Lamptey know something that I don't, Brighton fans?

    Open Controls
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Might be on a wildcard and they want the money elsewhere? he is currently 3.9

    2. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Must just be for cheap bench fodder knowing he'll get the odd minutes here and there

  11. Eightball
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    A) Gusto to Botman/Cash/Digne
    B) Sterling to Maddison/Diaby/Bown/JWP

    My Defense this week is Estu - Trippier - Gvardiol with Udogie on the bench. Sterling would have to start if I keep him for one more week.

  12. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Will u do wissa to morris?

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I will not. But if it's for free and you didn't plan to keep Wissa long term anyway then why not!

      1. Eightball
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Huge upside potential. If you have no other pressing issues its a quite nice 1 week punt. Especially if you are going to Wildcard soon.

  13. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Need jwp to haul this week.

  14. Øgaard it's Haa…
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Kind of sad to hear peeps still discussing whether or not to get rid of Chelsea donkeys. Anyway, just one more pull of the one-armed bandit, ay! 🙂

