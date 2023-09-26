118
  1. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Just playing around with a potential WC team, be good to know some thoughts around this chaps!

    Areola
    Schar - Cash - Botman
    Bowen - Saka- Salah - Diaby - Son
    Haaland - Alvarez
    ______________________________
    Turner: Udogie: Lamptey: Archer

    Leaves exactly nothing in the bank.

    Drawback is no Trippier and have to lose Estupinan.

    Thoughts appreciated gents 🙂

    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Lovely

    2. kraftwerker
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Same as mine except I have Estu and Kabore rather than Schar and Lamptey.

      So it's spot on

      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Yeah just been chopping and changing and it’s easy to attain Estu in there, just means downgrading maybe Diaby down to Gordon and the likes, can even shove Trippier in for Schar, but again it would mean having Lamptey, Gordon, and a 4.0 DEF.

        I’m so tempted to WC this GW, but I know I probs don’t need to, it’s just while funds allow something like this before changes.

        Are you WC’ing this GW bud?

        1. DA Minnion (Former great)
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Bowen to jwp will give you more funds to work with.

          1. RICICLE
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            Sure does!

            JWP basically then enables something like

            Areola
            Botman - Estupinan - Burn
            Diaby - Saka - Salah - JWP - Son
            Alvarez - Haaland
            _____________________________
            Turner: Cash: Udogie: Archer

          2. Saka Rice
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Bowen more attacking

            1. RICICLE
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              He is, it’s be a shame but a worth compromise I guess to afford the balance elsewhere.

        2. kraftwerker
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Yeah, you've got a nice balance as it is. I'm toying with 2 Newcastle defenders so mine may still change.

          I was in the same position as you and pulled the trigger on Monday, one week earlier than planned. Mainly out of fear of being priced out of targets if I left it til next week.

          Even if you're relatively happy with your team now (I was), it's 100 percent worth it to get the team you want for the fixture swing imo.

          1. RICICLE
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Appreciate it.

            Yeah it’s a toughie, because even though I likely don’t NEED to WC, it’s the funds allowing it that’s tempting to go a week early, I’d be WC’ing GW 8 anyway.

            My team right now is:

            Onana
            Chillwell - Botman - Estupinan
            Mbuemo - Odegaard - Son - Saka - Bruno
            Alvarez - Haaland
            ___________________________________
            Turner: Cash: Udogie: Mubama

            Already used my 1FT on Monday to do Rash> Son

            I’m thinking of just playing it

    3. BUZZBOMB
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Its hot to trot but am bemused so many are holding Turner on WC. I know he's cheap but you wont want to play Aerola every week.

      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Haha yeah true, I think it’s just because the GK position is used in conjunction with allowing the rest of the team elsewhere, plus Areola has a great run of fixtures for a good while now and can jsit leave set and forget

        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          just*

      2. Saka Rice
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Literally no other keepers doing better cheap combo is worth it. Clean sheets are harder this year

      3. The Big Fella
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Have you seen their fixtures?

    4. Saka Rice
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Burn instead of Schar and Maddison over Saka due to fixtures plus cheaper too. I'd rather Watkins over Alvarez for the next run and he'll get more minutes but people think I'm crazy

      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        No I agree some good shouts there man, I think it’s just the FOMO and high ownership that makes people think (including me) they are needed and must be kept indefinitely like the Saka situation.

        Like I’d love to have the balls to boot Saka and have madders instead, but can I really do that. I suppose I could with the fixture swings.

    5. The Big Fella
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Estupinan is going to drop - he has 3 tough games next and is apparently not exempt from rotation. I am getting rid too for Botman or another Toon defender.

      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        49 mins ago

        Cheers man! Yeah surprisingly I’m actually not that afraid to lose Estupinan, certainly worth the boot because his fixtures not great at all. Can always bring him back when they ease I guess, Mitoma easy enough to get to as well

        1. The Big Fella
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          I really like your team but I am keeping my WC for the next break. This may price me out of a few moves but I just think the next couple of weeks of extra information will be worth it given that my team will be WCless until probably March when I wildcard for the doubles/blanks

          1. RICICLE
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            Cheers man! Yeah in all likely I’ll perhaps leave WC’ing, purely for the extra GW of data and info, but boy it’s tempting haha! There’s a chance I still might, but I know my team is ok enough to scrape through anotber GW, and it’s not like I’m a million miles behind rivals, only 12 points off the top, sunk to 5th last GW after leading from the start. Ah well.

    6. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      If you cover Bowen with JWP you can have Estupinan.
      Also Burn over Schar for me personally.
      If you wanted to make Son Maddison you could have Trippier too potentially and if not Trippier you could at least upgrade Turner and Lamptey.

      Otherwise, it runs perfectly fine and looks good

  2. Heiro
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Really struggling with what to do here.

    Need to get rid of Eze.

    Gordon or JWP? I can't afford Bowen

    1. Goonermeister
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Why are you dumping eze? He’s a great option

      1. BUZZBOMB
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        There are around 2 dozen mids in the same price bracket scoring more currently. Add those at a higher price like Arsenal, Spurs, Salah and Foden and youre answer is right there. Great player, but I ditched him GW5 and am happy with that decision.

      2. toerag
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        eze from the start pooped my team.
        i hung on far too long and should have done it early

        1. The Big Fella
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          So this. Amazing IRL player, who I think will get poached by a big club, but not doing it in FPL

    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Jwp for me. Got him in on wildcard last week.

  3. kraftwerker
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    How likely is a Diaby rise tonight? 99.1 on fplstatistics.

    I'm a bit out the loop with price change accuracies these days.

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Reckon you might get away with it tonight, but it could still happen.

      Botman was way under 99% when he rose.

      1. kraftwerker
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        I better do it then. Cheers.

  4. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Thoughts here? 2FT, 1.7m ITB

    Areola (Leno)
    Estupiñán Cash Schar (Chilwell Udogie)
    Son Saka* Maddison* Sterling Mbeumo
    Haaland Awoniyi (Archer)

    Thinking Chilwell out (to Kabore?) is smartest move at the moment, followed by replacing Sterling

    1. BUZZBOMB
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Good resilience in your squad.
      Id do Sterling to Bowen, Diaby or JWP personally or else roll
      Think Chilwell might start also this GW.

      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        He can't roll, 2 FT.

    2. Indio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Prefer Sterling to Bowen this week, I reckon.

  5. toerag
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    just got rid of Sterling bcoz i hate him.

    AAAAAND I should have done it last week so I hate him more

    1. The Big Fella
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Cue a hat trick this weekend

  6. FPLEL
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    If Saka's confirmed out for B'mouth:

    Chilwell + Saka -> Kabore + Son -4 (1.4ITB)

    The Kabore move means Trippier is an option next week, else I could just go Chilly -> Burn this week. Also, have WC available.

    Thoughts appreciated 🙂

    1. FPLEL
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Should add that not taking a hit would involve no Son, and likely having to play Udogie.

  7. The Yorkshire Pirlo
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Would you wildcard from A to B?

    Basically a wildcard to sort defence out and bring Salah in, still no Trippier. Funds are getting tight with a few players possibly rising too.

    A) Pickford
    Saliba, Akanji, Chilwell
    Saka, Son, Maddison, Bruno
    Haaland, Alvarez, Morris

    Turner, Mbeumo, Estu, Gusto

    B) Areola
    Schar, Botman, Taylor/Kabore
    Salah, Saka, Son, Maddison, Diaby
    Haaland, Morris

    Turner, Cash, Udogie, Archer

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      2 hours ago

      I’m in kinda the same situation, no real need to WC but think I may just due to being able to afford the team I want NOW.

      Your WC team, would that then be primarily a 451? Morris on a WC team wouldn’t seem that wise?

    2. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      The double Spurs mid kills your front line off (IMO). Any left over funds?

  8. ct mariner
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Play Cash or Estu?

    1. FPLEL
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      I'd play Cash, but I think it's a coinflip!

  9. Indio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    A) Sterling > Bowen
    B) Pinnock and Sterling > Trips and JWP? (exact coin so could be last chance)
    C) Something else?

    Pickford
    Botman, Estu, Colwill
    Salah, Maddy, Mbuemo, Saka, Sterling
    Haaland, Alvarez,
    (Turner, Pinnock, Baldock, Mubama. £1.2M itb)

    1. FPLEL
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      B looks really tempting - high upside.

      Is it free?

      1. Indio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Thanks - no for a hit (should have flagged that!).

        Yeah very tempted to pull trigger with JWP rising tonight.

  10. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Watch Darwin start and haul again GW7. Pity I cannot fit him, yet.

    1. R o s e
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      I'm definitely thinking more on this move. Dont think I'll ever fit Salah in, and not sure I want to.
      In this case maybe Darwin is the answer.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        I can have Salah, Son, Bowen, Son, Saka, Alvarez and Haaland. Just means I have to downgrade Estupinan. I will think about it...

        1. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          I'd own Son twice if I could, too.

          (MaddiSON??)

          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Son is the bettef pick while he is playing no 9. Until that changes I am holding.

          2. FOO FIGHTER
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            My bad, yes only one Son 🙂

        2. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Downgrade Estu to get Darwin

    2. R o s e
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      That's a great midfield. Is that with Maddison?
      And you can fit Darwin in too?
      What are your 4th and 5th defenders like?

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Yeah, I have Saka, Salah, Bowen and Son plus Alvarez and Haaland up top. Edouard, Gordon and Estupinan would have to be the victims. I will post you some defensive combos with three decent rotating defenders and two 4.0's. The other option is having Turner and Areola and then 4 decent defenders.

        Check my comment history tomorrow, I will tag your username to show you how I can fit Darwin with my current setup.

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          No Maddison. I am going to avoid doubling up on midfields from now on after getting rid of Diaz. There are too many good options, having two mids from the same team is not always a good idea.

        2. R o s e
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Cheers. Tht makes more sense bifhet wise. Thought your fifth was Maddison.
          Cheers, will see what you suggest.

        3. Zenith UK
          • 7 Years
          17 mins ago

          Areola, Turner
          Cash, Udogie, Botman, Burn, 3.9
          Salah, Son, Saka, Bowen, 4.4
          Haaland, Darwin, Alvarez

          Just fits.

  11. pundit of punts
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Is Saka defo out this weekend?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      No news yet.

    2. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Oh. First I’ve heard of it, but that’d be bad for me!

  12. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Mbeumo to Bowen or hold?

    1. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I’d prob hold, but Bowen a great FF points scorer if you’re happy to run him

    2. Indio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      If it's for free I really like that move!

      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        It's for free

  13. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Anyone keeping Chilwell / expecting him to come back in?!

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I'm keeping him purely because Gusto has to go first. I'll bench him for Fulham, but who knows, I might get lucky by retaining him.

  14. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours ago

    Is Gusto likely to drop tonight? Currently on - 99
    I want to cash in on 0.1 profit but have to take a hit

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      0.1 is not worth a hit.

  15. OverTinker
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    On WC what should I do reg. Saka and Maddison? Keep?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Keep Saka and get Son instead.

      1. OverTinker
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        I have son also. Current miss are
        Salah Saka Son Maddison Bowen

        1. OverTinker
          • 5 Years
          15 mins ago

          *mids

          1. Andy_Social
            • 11 Years
            just now

            If you're on a WC you have time to wait for late news.

    2. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      If you have have Saka and Mads then keep, surely! Or have i misunderstood? Or news?

      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Guessing news on Mads?

  16. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Alongside the above, with the WC draft, are these moves worth it to accommodate the rest?

    Estupinan + Chillwell + Odegaard + Saka > Lamptey + Trippier + JWP + Mads

    So the team then would be:

    Areola
    Trippier - Cash - Botman
    JWP - Maddison - Salah - Son - Diaby
    Alvarez - Haaland
    ________________________________
    Turner: Udogie: Lamptey: Archer

    Thanks all, just seriously considering pulling the trigger before price changes as this leaves zero in the bank.

    1. Shauno_444
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Nice team for current games, do it.

      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Cheers bud. Bit hesitant as half my team likely doesn’t need to be wildcarded right now, but while funds allow, I’m thinking do it, would only be playing it GW 8 anyway, so a week early.

    2. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Or Burn instead of Trippier, allowing me to keep Saka + Maddison?

      Just means having to downgrade Cash perhaps by 0.3

      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Think this is what I recommended top of page. Can you not afford Cash then with those changes?

        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Oh Cheers man! I just saw your reply up there above.

          Yeah get what you’re saying, a lot just revolves around wanting Trippier, and if I want both Son and Madders.

          If Keeping Saka, and turning Maddison into JWP, and if keeping Estupinan like you say, then it comes out like this:

          Areola
          Burn - Estu - Botman
          JWP - Saka - Salah - Diaby - Son
          Alvarez - Haaland
          ____________________________
          Turner: Cash: Udogie: Archer

          This leaves just 0.2 for upgrades.

          If losing Saka for Maddison, that would then leave 0.9 for upgrades 🙂

          It’s getting confusing haha! But very tempted to hit it before price changes.

          1. Zenith UK
            • 7 Years
            41 mins ago

            I think the 0.2 team runs good personally. Nothing to really upgrade. You have the best Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Man City attackers. If anything you would downgrade Son to Maddi, Salah to Diaz, Saka to Martinelli to free up money for someone else?

            1. RICICLE
              • 1 Year
              34 mins ago

              That’s very true actually, covers the main suspects from each I suppose doesn’t it, cheers man.
              Well worth it, and probs worth having another day to think about it also with the 0.2 spare left over. I shall have a reassess of it all anyway and decide later.

              1. Zenith UK
                • 7 Years
                28 mins ago

                If you were on the lower of the main assets I'd agree but you have the heavier hitters out of all the teams so for me, who/what are you upgrading? If you really wanted Trippier you could drop Son to Maddison and someone else. I guess the only exception is JWP vs Bowen but yeah...

  17. Shauno_444
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Does this team need a WC in GW8 or GW9?

    Pickford
    Estu Botman Kabore
    Saka Salah Maddison Mitoma
    Awoniyi Haaland Morris

    Subs: Udogie , Mbeumo, Baldock

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Nope

    2. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      I’d be tempted buddy, quite a few players there that can be chop and changed and made into a much much stronger squad

      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        29 mins ago

        You reckon? I think he has the spine down.

        Salah, Maddi, Saka, Haaland. Mitoma can return against whoever, think Brighton have proved that. Botman for NEW cover. Udogie in most teams. So only really changing Awoniyi, Morris, Pickford, Mbeumo, Baldock which can be done quite easily at their price points

  18. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    JWP on for a double rise in a GW or was his last rise last day of last GW?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      He rose last week I think.

      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Yeah just checked, was right be LIV. Weird how he is rising again, must WCers.

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          He is going to be a very good asset to own considering his price, him and Gordon.

  19. Grande Tubarão
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Wouldn't mind JWP at Utd

    1. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      In January obviously, not now

      Mcguire -> Saudi Arabia, 30m
      McTominay -> Saudi Arabia, 30m

      JWP -> Utd 35m

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Saudis never expressed an interest in Slab in the summer, which is quite revealing.

      2. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        40 mins ago

        What makes you think we're going to offload JWP for £35M when we just paid £30M for him and he's got an attacking return in every West Ham game bar one so far?

        I never understood people hating other clubs but Christ you're delusional.

  20. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Best Gusto replacement?

    A) Kabore
    B) Bell
    C) Al Dakhil

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      48 mins ago

      I'm going Burn for the longevity. If you have no spare cash, the promotees will be good for one GW only.

    2. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Please dont even mention Gusto! The marginal Gosto v Botman decision! Had cold sweats off that for 2 days! Marriage still intack.Just!

  21. lugs
    • 6 Years
    55 mins ago

    does this site not do Sky FF articles anymore ? i haven't seen one in ages

    1. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      39 mins ago

      Hi Lugs! It has been a while! Lol

      1. lugs
        • 6 Years
        33 mins ago

        sup bud, you don't happen to know the answer to the above question by any chance ?

        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          26 mins ago

          Pleasing to know you forgot our last exchange. It wasn't pretty, but full respect to you! I And apologies for any offense! I cant answer, but the fact that there are are no articles probably answers your question. What used to be a wonderful site for all, is now just a money making machine!

          1. lugs
            • 6 Years
            17 mins ago

            no worries mate its forgotten about on my part, its pointless holding internet grudges, in regards to the Sky Articles yeah i suspect it has something to do with them being a betting company and articles about their game could be considered free ads, and Sky don't want to pay for them or something

            1. McGurn
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              8 mins ago

              Cheers pal! Wish you well for the season. Yeah, the betting regulations are getting tighter (and rightly so from a gambling point of view) but i guess the Sky Fantasy game suffers from collateral damage by association! Wrongly. Good luck for the season!

              1. lugs
                • 6 Years
                3 mins ago

                you too mate, cheers

  22. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    I'm a West Ham fan (for context) but there's some serious disrespect on Spurs' name right now...

    AVL vs ARS (at home) is 4 FDR
    AVL vs TOT (away) is 3 FDR which is the same FDR as Brighton at home for AVL.
    LUT vs TOT (at home) is 3 FDR too

    Seriously going to start ignoring these FDRs soon because even last season I was moaning about them.

  23. FPL Daniel
    • 14 Years
    47 mins ago

    How long till the price changes? Potential price changes today are really interesting.

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      51minutes

      1. FPL Daniel
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate

  24. pablospicks
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    Just playing around with a non-Haaland team which looked crazy but potential bench looks too strong.

    His injury record at Dortmund was sketchy, been fine since at City but any injury that has him out for a while and people who have already used the wildcard have no chance of redistributing that 14 mil without quite a few hits or it tied up in the bank for weeks.

    Saving the wildcards to transfer him out hadnt been something I'd thought of but has potential if your team hasnt got major issues.

    Also potential city double in GW 20 so can get their players back in after the World Cup Club so holding the wildcard might have value if no injuries.

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Distributing the money will be pretty easy. 14M > Wilson/Watkins leaves 6M ITB. That's Maddi to Son and Burn to Trippier. Good night, sweet dreams. At worst -8, at best -4.

      1. pablospicks
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        assuming you havent got those players and the perfect upgrades are available and fit into your team yeah I suppose.

        Might be a case of tweaking and upgrading by the odd million for 6-7 players

        I dont know the stats on percentage of wildcards used but feels like everyone is keen to use it early doors this season

  25. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Any somewat formality as to both saka and mads starting?
    1.mads y or n
    2 saka y or n

  26. Vasshin
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Used 1ft already to remove Jackson to Morris.

    Please suggest what do with 1ft and 2.9 left

    Onana Turner
    Estu botman cash gvardiol chilwel
    Jota saka mbuemo bruno foden
    Haaland morris archer

    1. Jota to Son
    2. Saka and Chilwell to Salah and Burn with -4 ( 0 itb left so will be priced out if anybody rises/falls while waiting for saka’s injury status)
    3. Jota and chilwell to Son and Trip with -4
    4. Jota and chilwell to Son and Robbo with -4
    5. Anybody else.

    Thanks

  27. SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Best mid option under 8m for the next 3 gws?

    Salah xxxx Maddison mitoma mbeumo
    Haaland Alvarez mubama

