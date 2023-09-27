48
  1. Oooo Matron
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    Who takes penalties for West Ham these days?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      Paqueta took one in GW2 when Bowen was on the pitch. However, JWP wasn't playing at the time.

      JWP did miss two penalties last season, but did score three. He's also scored 18 across his career - so comfortable with the duty.

      Bowen has scored 6 and missed 3. (2 scored last season, 1 missed.)

      Paqueta has scored 4 and missed 0.

      I'd say assume Pacqueta is on them for now. Seems like he's ahead of Bowen. But JWP could potentially be - has taken many more over his career.

    2. I Member
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      We don't know. Paqueta took one against Chelsea but Benrahma and JWP weren't on the pitch.

    3. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Benrahma when he’s on the pitch, which isn’t that often.
      The assumption is JWP to take over although I wasn’t particularly convinced with him on them. That said, confidence and a better team could change that.

  2. fusen
    • 11 Years
    45 mins ago

    Pochettino has basically said in about 3 different quotes that he wants a normal back 4 and doesn't think Chilwell is as good as a winger as other players.

    So that either means Chilwell is benched or he is played as a right back who is being told to stay back and defend as the #1 and #2 priority.

    Everything has already seen the light but for anyone else who is thinking of keeping him. He is not going to be the Chilwell of last season.

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      Chilwell is not going to play RB. Disasi could move to RB and Colwill to CB allowing Chilwell to play LB.

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Chilwell will not play RB. Not sure where you've got that from, unless you've just made a left back typo.

      Poch saying Chilwell is not as good a winger as others is not being harsh, it's just true. He's not a winger. Poch shoehorned him there.

      Whilst Poch is still toying with Colwill at LB (which FFS he should stop), Chilwell is a risk unfortunately.

      Trust me, we Chelsea fans don't want it. When Reece is back Chilwell might end up playing more - because Reece is a better defender than Gusto. He will protect when he needs to protect - which enables the usual Chilwell.

      Gusto is not entirely trusted with the offense/defense balance it seems - but he's been playing because he's out only natural RB.

      1. fusen
        • 11 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yeah, sorry was supposed to say left back not right back

  3. HAMMERTIME107
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    How’s this for a wildcard?

    Potentially a West Ham defender for udogie for one week and then use my ft next week to get him back as great fixtures after the Liverpool game?

    Or just play kabore (dgw) over udogie this week..

    Areola
    Trippier | Kabore | Cash
    Salah | Gordon | Son | JWP | Saka
    Haaland | Alvarez

    Neto | Udogie | Archer | Lamptey

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Looks good. Just play Kabore, not worth booking in a transfer on a defender.

    2. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Just play kabore, the defender spots aren’t exactly inspiring outside of Newcastle currently

  4. HAMMERTIME107
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    How’s this for a wildcard?

    Areola
    Trippier | Kabore | Cash
    Salah | Gordon | Son | JWP | Saka
    Haaland | Alvarez

    Neto | Udogie | Archer | Lamptey

    1. Supersonic_
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Already burnt mine.

      Looks solid enough, maybe punt on someone else with the Saka rumours and tough fixture the following GW.

    2. boombaba
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Why Lamptey mins a concern, other 4m defenders nailed.
      Gordon 4 yellows
      Rest is fine.

    3. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Outside of Lamptey, I like

  5. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    32 mins ago

    Mbeumo > Gordon this week?

    Not fussed about his 4 yc's, as will have a sub if needed.

    1. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Could be good providing no Saka or Maddison to consider

  6. lilmessipran
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    Would you WC this lot? 0FTs, 0.7 ITB

    Pickford
    Trippier Saliba Cash
    Foden Saka Buemo Rash Bruno
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner Archer Estu Baldock

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      no

    2. Ha.
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Would you?

    3. Woutiraldi
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Nah just turn a united into a spurs

    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Bruno or Rash to Son looks pretty straightforward.

    5. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      No, you are at most a transfer away from being in a good place

  7. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Next GW GK:

    A) Areola (SHU)
    B) Leno (CHE)

    1. Ha.
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      A

    2. M00N
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      A)

    3. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      A but if (and when!) Chelsea fail to score again Leno is totally on for a massive haul!

    5. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

  8. nick8070
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Pickford (Turner)
    Estu Chilwell Botman Udogie (Baldock)
    Odegaard Maddison Saka Rashford Mbeumo
    Haaland Alvaraz (Jackson)

    0.1 ITB, 2FT

    Was thinking Jackson + Baldock > Morris + Akanji. Any better ideas? Also if Saka is fit this week, not sure who I would bench to take advantage of Morris double GW...

    1. boombaba
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes and bench Mbeumo if Saka fit.

  9. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Haaland with 10 goals in 15 bigger games and 104 FPL points last season.

    Nice article.

    I guess you can call that 208 points too.

  10. M00N
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Go on guys which would you pick?

    A) Trippier & Maddison
    -OR-
    B) Schar/Burn & Son

    Thanks

    1. Messi_88
      5 mins ago

      B by far.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      It's tough at first but if Son tips it in his central position it's actually an easy B.

      1. M00N
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Burn Son leaves money to upgrade defence or GK, that's swaying me to go B. Think the recent Trippier haul is possible swaying people even though its probably a once in a season score.

  11. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    I agree on Neto, he looks good on the stats but the fixtures do look a clear swerve.

  12. asquishypotato
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    I joked to some friends in the work league about wildcarding Haaland out, and bringing him back for the Villa/Luton fixture turnaround. But now I’m slowly coming round to it.
    You can just about build a team that has:
    Triple Liverpool, double spurs attack, Saka, United mid, villa/West Ham player for fixtures, with a reasonable defence, and all with good fixtures.
    The draft I put together as an example also contains potentially 4 penalty taking midfielders as well (Salah, Son, Saka pending injury, Fernandes).

    But it’s the captaincy that really flips it for me - I don’t see myself captaining Haaland in any bar one of the upcoming fixtures:

    Gameweek 7 - Carlton Morris Everton away, Burnley home vs Haaland Wolves away
    Gameweek 8 - Spurs away at Luton vs Haaland Arsenal away
    Gameweek 9 - Liverpool home to Everton, Man United Away to Sheffield, Spurs home to Fulham vs Haaland home to Brighton
    Gameweek 10 - Arsenal home to Sheffield, Liverpool home to forest be Haaland away to Man U
    Gameweek 11 - the danger week. Liverpool away to Luton vs Haaland home to Bournemouth
    Gameweek 12 - Arsenal home to Burnley, United home to Luton vs Haaland away to Chelsea
    Gameweek 13 - tough captaincy week all round, Haaland home vs Liverpool, no clear standout
    Gameweek 14 - Arsenal home to Wolves, Liverpool home to Fulham vs Haaland home to spurs
    Gameweek 15 - Arsenal away to Luton, Liverpool away to Sheffield be Haaland home away to villa.

    Going off the above, I expect roughly a goal a game from him. Can he get more? Sure. Will most of them come against Bournemouth or Chelsea? Probably. But if the argument for not having Salah was “for the price, we won’t captain him”, then why not apply that to the big man?
    I think this could be the best opportunity to maximise the risk/reward for the captaincy over this period.

    1. boombaba
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      He can score hatricks against anyone though is the thing

      1. asquishypotato
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Against Forest, wolves, Fulham and United to my memory, sure. But hat tricks against the above teams? Not as likely in my eyes.

    2. Ha.
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Is Son confirmed on penalties?

      Also, please don't captain Morris

      1. asquishypotato
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        No one has confirmation, but he’s the only one of that spurs team outside of Maddison to have taken them on a consistent basis (national team) as far as I can tell.
        Maddison’s record isn’t great either, and he’s captain, so I’d expect him to pending Porro suddenly getting them out of nowhere.

      2. asquishypotato
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Why not Morris? Returned every other game and should have had a penalty against West Ham. Up against an Everton side that hasn’t been great (although statistically ok) and at home to Burnley where both sides need points already.

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      go for it.

  13. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    R.I.P Potato Ashes

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Sorry, reply fail^

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      are you suggesting that he could get mashed?

  14. ZeBestee
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    My team after a hit to bring in Kabore AND Morris.

    Areola
    Trippier Kabore Botman
    Saka Doku Salah Son
    Haaland Alvarez Morris

    Turner Nakamba Udogie Lamptey

    Would you do an extra hit to take out Saka, and for whom?

