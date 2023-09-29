Spot the Differential puts the spotlight on three players who all have an ownership of 5% or less in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Burnley, Manchester United and Everton who we think have the potential to make an impact.

READ MORE: FPL Gameweek 7 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

ZEKI AMDOUNI

FPL ownership: 0.3%

0.3% Price: £5.4m

Zeki Amdouni (£5.4m) netted his first Premier League goal in Gameweek 5 but arguably should have added to his tally against Man Utd last weekend.

His early shot was palmed away by Andre Onana (£4.9m) before he hit the post when one-on-one later in the first half.

Despite defeat, Burnley’s performance suggests they are moving in the right direction under Vincent Kompany. They controlled play, had over 60% possession and outshot their opponent by 12-11.

As for Amdouni, with Lyle Foster (£5.0m) suspended, he switched to a number nine role in Gameweek 6, but his best performance came against Nottingham Forest a week earlier. Deployed as a right-sided number eight, he cleverly found pockets of space, always demanding the ball, but didn’t neglect his defensive duties.

However, regardless of where he plays, he is a goal threat. After all, Amdouni was the joint-top scorer in last season’s UEFA Europa Conference League, with his seven goals taking Basel to within touching distance of the final.

In Double Gameweek 7, Burnley face a very good Newcastle United outfit, before visiting fellow new boys Luton Town on Tuesday. They come into these games off the back of two very decent performances, with their improved defensive displays giving a platform for Amdouni to catch the eye.

After that, the medium-to-long-term schedule carries a bit of appeal, with the Clarets’ fixtures picking up in Gameweek 10.

DIOGO DALOT

FPL ownership: 1.5%

1.5% Price: £4.9m

After a challenging few weeks, Man Utd have secured two much-needed wins and clean sheets against Burnley and Crystal Palace, which have helped change the outlook at Old Trafford.

Diogo Dalot (£4.9m), in particular, has impressed.

In Gameweek 6, he was allowed to push up the right wing, with compatriot Bruno Fernandes (£8.4m) tucking inside from right midfield. Rasmus Hojlund (£7.1m), meanwhile, was just an inch away from converting his cross.

“I think it’s one of the advantages to play with Bruno on the line. Without the ball he is so, so clever when he has to press, when he has to drop, when he has to help the fullback and when he has to help the midfielders. With the ball, we bring him inside to build a little square in the middle. This creates a little bit of confusion for the opposition full-back, to know if he’s going to jump or if he stays with me. I think it was a good way of playing and I think it was rewarded with his goal.” – Diogo Dalot

However, in Tuesday’s 3-0 Carabao Cup win, Dalot regularly popped up in central areas, attacking in and around Palace’s penalty box.

He completed two dribbles and made two key passes, with his performance a real positive alongside the displays of Sofyan Amrabat (£5.0m) and Mason Mount (£6.8m).

Above: Diogo Dalot’s touch heatmap v Crystal Palace on Tuesday, via Sofascore

Looking ahead, United take on Palace again at Old Trafford in Gameweek 7. The Eagles have struggled in attack of late, scoring only once in their last three matches in all competitions. After that, it’s out-of-form Brentford and Sheffield United.

Dalot has made solid progress under Erik ten Hag over the past 15 months, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s (£4.5m) latest injury boosting his Fantasy potential.

JAMES TARKOWSKI

FPL ownership: 2.2%

2.2% Price: £4.4m

James Tarkowski (£4.4m) produced a goal and assist to help Everton record their first win of the season in Gameweek 6, as they deservedly beat Brentford 3-1.

The former Burnley man set up Abdoulaye Doucoure’s (£5.5m) opener, before putting his side ahead from a corner. He had two shots and created four chances, making crucial contributions at both ends of the pitch.

The Toffees also won 2-1 at Villa Park on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup, indicating they have finally turned a corner after a slow start.

In those two matches, they have been much more organised, with Tarkowski and Jarrod Branthwaite (£4.0m) showing all the signs of forging a decent partnership. It’s still early days, but the pair complement each other well, a positive sign ahead of Gameweek 7.

On Saturday, Everton host Luton, before facing Bournemouth at Goodison Park a week later. Given Sean Dyche’s emphasis on set pieces and Tarkowski’s aerial prowess, the latter could be a decent matchup: Andoni Iraola’s side rank 18th for shots conceded from set plays in 2023/24.

Tarkowski is a reliable budget option at the back who has caught the eye of late, making him a nice differential pick in Fantasy, especially for Everton’s next two home encounters – so anyone playing a Gameweek 9 Wildcard needn’t worry about what’s over the hill.