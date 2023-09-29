24
24 Comments Post a Comment
  1. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Wonder if livramento will start ahead of Trippier with newcastle playing PSG on Wednesday

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Trippier was rested in the midweek cup game. I don't see any issues Trippier starting both league and UCL games

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Plus he was subbed early in the SHU match. He's had loads of rest.

        Open Controls
    2. The Senate
      • 5 Years
      just now

      fingers crossed Trippier gets subbed at 59 in preparation for PSG

      Open Controls
  2. No Salah
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    2 FT
    did Jackson to Archer earlier to avoid drop

    Now just have enough money to do Saka to Salah for free ( originally planned for next week )

    No brainer?

    Open Controls
    1. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      easy move

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Good move

      Open Controls
    3. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
  3. Ninja Škrtel
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Since It's almost impossible to bring in Trippier, Salah and Son..how about instead of Salah i'll bring in Darwin instead of Salah? get that Liverpool attack covered.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Better off covering Son with Maddison or Trippier with Botman (if possible)

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Salah is the only nailed attacking asset from LFC. Nunez did not start in the cup but should start vs Spurs, hopefully for the sake of those who brought him in.

      I would not mind doubling up with Salah and I can by downgrading Edouard and Gordon and has been on my mind for Everton but just do not want to have the constant headace of Nunez minutes.

      Open Controls
  4. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    1FT 1.5ITB.

    Do Saka -> Bowen? Yes or No?

    Onana
    Botman Estupian Beyer
    Salah Mitoma Saka Eze
    Haaland Alvarez Watkins

    Turner Anderson Pinnock Baldock

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I am going with Eze to Bowen. Saka in my 11. Pinnock 1st bench,

      Open Controls
      1. Botman and Robben
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Thinking of that as well...hmmm

        Open Controls
    2. Sweetpea
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I have jwp who is gonna have a great season at a great price. Think of his set piece delivery to Zouma Sousek and co.

      Open Controls
  5. v3n0m
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Saka -> Son?

    Open Controls
    1. Sweetpea
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Saka is a fairy cake. Son much better option long term imo

      Open Controls
  6. Sweetpea
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Greetings all. Long time no post.

    Is Jesus not a good option? Seems nailed on and a good differential. The main man with Saka/Martinelli possibly out.

    Open Controls
    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Good from GW10 maybe?

      Open Controls
  7. Il Capitano
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    0FT 0.6m ITB

    Onana
    Botman Kabore Gvardiol
    Rashford Bruno Saka Maddison Bowen
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner - Estupinan Chilwell Mubama

    This team alright to muddle through GW7? Concerns over Gvardiol rotation and the Saka injury with only one viable bench option.

    Open Controls
  8. The Senate
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Want to sell Richarlison but out of FTs and ca bench him this week for Nakamba.

    (A) Take a hit to finally be rid of Richarlison and bench Nakamba
    (B) Play Nakamba, bench Richarlison and sell next GW (or keep if he is starting again...)

    Open Controls
  9. Boly Would
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Probably doing Chilwell to Schar with 1FT this week (although the article makes me consider Dalot).

    Worth doing Garnacho (don't ask) to Gordon as well for -4? Got the exact money.

    Open Controls
  10. SM001
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Woke up this morning to half my time being injured! What happened!?

    Open Controls
  11. Bumbaclot
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Stick with this guys or any glaring changes?

    Pickford
    Botman*/Digne/Kabore
    Sterling/mbuemo/saka*/rash/son
    Alvarez/haaland

    Turner/udogie/estupinanjackson*

    Should i play estu over kabore even with the double??

    Thanks all!!

    Open Controls
  12. Phlajo
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Who's the best Chilwell replacement? Need a sub 5m player, as reaming funds are going towards Son next gw

    Rest of defence is Estu, Botman, Kabore and Baldock*

    A Cash
    B Dan Burn (Double Newcastle)
    C Udogie
    D Digne (yeah I know
    E Someone else?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.