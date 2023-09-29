14
  The Knights Template
    9 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Anybody!

  Chazz Reinhold
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 Years
    55 mins ago

    Nkunku

  The Knights Template
    9 Years
    55 mins ago

    I have some ‘other names’ for Jackson!

  drughi
    13 Years
    51 mins ago

    I guess mubama have to stay in my team for the rest of the season now, diaby also up. Getting priced out of the team I want on wildcard so will most likely hold off now

    The Knights Template
      9 Years
      47 mins ago

      Jackson’s cheap.

  Weasel Boy
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    37 mins ago

    I'm sorry miss..

  Shine on you crazy diamond
    3 Years
    21 mins ago

    Team dependent I know, but best time to WC: GW 8 or 9?

    Holmes
      9 Years
      just now

      Cant see much difference in terms of fixtures swing in both weeks.

      However, GW10 looks like a good time to hit WC if you want load on likes of ARS/WHM/BHA/LIV. Also, short term differentials for GW8-9 just gets better.

  rjcv177
    8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Good morning

    How to attack the rankings knowing ill be in WCgw9

    Onana
    Walker, Gabriel, (cash/estupinan), chilwell*
    Rashford, Maddi, Mbeumo, Saka, Sterling
    Haaland, Alvarez

    Save Ft
    Saka to Bowen (and Son next gw)
    Saka to Son
    Chilwel to Botman (bench cash and Estup)

    The Knights Template
      9 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably Bowen if going on the attack. I would also recommend a war-hound.

    FOO FIGHTER
      4 Years
      just now

      Wait for news on Saka then do him to Bowen.

  FOO FIGHTER
    4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Did not realise Alvarez is already 7.0. I got him in at 6.5 but this is one I will be keeping, long term...

  JT11fc
    4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Exciting question time.
    1. Tarks and Areola

    2. Aguerd and Pickford

    3. Aguerd and Areola

    Defender will be rotating

  the dom 1
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Missed the price rises / drops earlier, cant see a post in last thread either?

