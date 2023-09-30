14
Betway September 30

Betway’s Super Boost – Gameweek 7

14 Comments
Share

Sponsored by Betway

The following article involves an advertisement for a betting company and is strictly for users aged 18+.

Gameweek 7 is about to begin and Betway have joined in with a couple of Super Boost offers.

These days, it’s rare to see eight Premier League matches on a Saturday but we have six at 15:00 (BST) before Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool in the evening. Just one takes place on Sunday before Monday Night Football and Tuesday’s rearranged Luton Town v Burnley.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK 7 SUPER BOOST?

If you’re new to the Super Boost, it’s effectively enhanced odds on cherry-picked match events.

A trio of match events, to be exact, so you’ll need all three to come in.

On Saturday, Betway are offering 2/1 odds for this treble rather than the original 10/11:

  • Son Heung-min (1+ Shots on Target)
  • Mohamed Salah (2+ Shots)
  • Destiny Udogie (2+ Tackles)

Meanwhile, there’s 6/1 instead of 15/4 on offer for Sunday’s Super Boost:

  • Bryan Mbeumo (1+ Shots on Target)
  • Taiwo Awoniyi (1+ Shots on Target)
  • Morgan Gibbs-White (1+ Shots on Target)

SATURDAY

This week’s boosts focus on two particular matches. The first pitches two in-demand Fantasy Premier League (FPL) midfielders against each other – Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah.

Stats have greatly improved for Son since he moved up front three matches ago. Five goals, whilst his six shots on target average out at two per game. Therefore requiring just one on target seems very reasonable versus a high defensive line that he’s scored past four times in five meetings.

In response, Salah also does well versus Spurs, netting three times last season. He’s a large reason why Liverpool are the leading team for big chances (23) so far, with the Egyptian yet to blank in FPL. He sits in fifth place for attempts (20) and has recorded at least three of them in four of six outings.

Trying to stop him will be left-back Destiny Udogie. He’s made 18 tackles over the latest three games, with 10 in last weekend’s North London derby. Just two are needed here.

SUNDAY

Then, on Sunday, Nottingham Forest host Brentford. These odds are longer and riskier, based on stats, but it’s still very winnable.

An explosive start has quietened for Bryan Mbeumo, blanking in three of his last four. Each match still averages two shots inside the box, ranking joint-fourth for big chances (seven).

Slightly behind in joint sixth is Taiwo Awoniyi, with five of them. His seven-match streak of goals is over and he’s had no shots on target in three successive games but two of these were trips to Chelsea and Manchester City. There’ll be confidence in getting back on the score sheet here.

Team-mate Morgan Gibbs-White is currently on just two shots on target so far and is yet to register a ‘big chance’. Then again, his final seven appearances of last season brought three goals, five assists and seven on target.

Get the Betway Super Boost here

Full T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org. | #ad

14 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ginkapo FPL
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    The obsession with Mbeumo continues

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Boat has sailed

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Nope, you can stilp get 6/1 on that bundle

        Open Controls
  2. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Everyone fuming over Saka news

    I’m mad I benched Saliba for Estupinan last minute. Did this with Diaby over Morris last week and it cost me :/

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      What's the Saka news?

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Those who sold Saka have their reasons but if you had Saliba and Saka should have started them.

      Bournemouth defence is ravished with injuries plus Solanke is a doubt.

      Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      If it helps, Bournemouth are capable of scoring.

      Open Controls
  3. Buck The Trent
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Start Turner (BRE) or Johnstone (mun)?

    On the latter due to save pts

    Open Controls
    1. Buck The Trent
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Damn forgot the deadline

      Open Controls
    2. fantasist
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Too late now

      Open Controls
  4. Make Arrows Green Again
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bet! Bet! Bet! Place your bets! Have you placed your bets? Running out of time to BET

    Open Controls
  5. RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Not that it matter much but here is Sheff United starting XI

    Wes
    Bogle
    Bash
    Anel
    Robbo
    Thomas
    Souza
    Hamer
    McAtee
    McBurnie
    Archer

    Open Controls
    1. Walter White (ww)
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Deserves another spanking

      Open Controls
    2. Valar(Keith)
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Cheers. Was hoping for a surprise baldock return so I was interested in this. Thanks

      Open Controls
  6. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    https://www.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/public-and-players/guide/page/betway-to-pay-gbp11-6m-for-failings-linked-to-vip-customers

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.