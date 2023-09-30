FPL Gameweek 7 guide: Picks, tips, team news + more

All of our content for Gameweek 7 is on this page to help with your last-minute decisions ahead of the FPL deadline on Saturday 30 September at 11:00 BST.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 7?

GAMEWEEK 7 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR FPL GAMEWEEK 7?

OPINION + ANALYSIS

FIXTURE ANALYSIS

MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

GAMEWEEK 7 VIDEO CONTENT

Head over to our YouTube channel for more videos.

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 6

USEFUL TOOLS