Tips September 30

FPL Gameweek 7 guide: Picks, tips, team news + more

1,064 Comments
All of our content for Gameweek 7 is on this page to help with your last-minute decisions ahead of the FPL deadline on Saturday 30 September at 11:00 BST.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 7?

GAMEWEEK 7 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR FPL GAMEWEEK 7?

OPINION + ANALYSIS

FIXTURE ANALYSIS

Who has the best fixtures from FPL Gameweek 7 onwards? 5

MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

GAMEWEEK 7 VIDEO CONTENT

Head over to our YouTube channel for more videos.

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 6

USEFUL TOOLS

FPL notes: 10

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

1

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

1,064 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Saka starts.

    https://twitter.com/FPLSouth/status/1708058710612820405

    https://twitter.com/FPLSouth/status/1708058952590577887

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      whoo hoo

      come on Son!!

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Not relevant...

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          it's applicable to my team!

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            Sold Saka?

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              yep

              my only route to Son so it was done for a bit of an edge in the TV game too.

              Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Good lad

      Open Controls
    3. Walter White (ww)
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Thanks to X. I moved Saka to my xi

      Open Controls
    4. kraftwerker
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      My last minute Saka > Fernandes switch on WC isn't looking quite as clever now....

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Ha, I did Fernandes to Saka

        Open Controls
        1. kraftwerker
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          Ballsy move in the circumstances. Hope it crashes and burns 😀

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            yes of course.

            Open Controls
          2. toerag
            • 13 Years
            just now

            😆 😆

            Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          This guy knows how to FPL!

          Open Controls
      2. Sgt. Schultz
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        let's hope it's not a whingy Bruno for u today

        Open Controls
    5. Valar(Keith)
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm just playing devils advocate here since I own and started saka.. can we trust random twitter accounts with a few followers. Half the links these days seem to be those.. in the good old days it used to be BBC esque links only. Are them some legit team news guys I should look out for so I don't make misinformed decisions? Cheers

      Open Controls
    6. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Did Saka and Rashford to Diaby and Salah for a hit last night, as i would have missed the deadline today

      Open Controls
  2. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    A 1.30pm deadline would have been nice today.

    hope you enjoy a good sporting weekend...

    Open Controls
    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      may all our yellows turn green. GL!

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Good luck mate.

      Ryder Cup taking over a little.

      Did Saka/Rashford to Diaby /Salah for a hit FWIW

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        a few good horse racing meetings at Newmarket and in Paris too.

        Don't mind a small flutter.

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          I do the Epson day. My mate lives 5 mins away 🙂

          Open Controls
      2. toerag
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Well.
        Ryder cup a better Sat Morning than worrying about this shambles

        left Saka in
        Left botman in
        Left Saliba in

        lets see how it goes 😆

        Open Controls
  3. I am 42
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Kabore let's go

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Beyer, let's go!

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Burke - let's g...

        It's just me, isn't it?

        Open Controls
  4. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Oof just saw the news Saliba starts. If you knew he was going to start would you have still played him over Estupinan?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
    2. Sgt. Schultz
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Estu playing Saliba 1st on bench for me

      Open Controls
    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      I didn't , wish i did

      Open Controls
    4. ToffeePot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      any news on gabriel starting?

      Open Controls
  5. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Times up, only 3 from the scout picks. Good luck! 😛

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Just 2 here xD

      Open Controls
  6. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Glad I’ve hold my shiettt with Saka

    Open Controls
    1. Threat Level Midnight
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Same mate

      Open Controls
    2. Walter White (ww)
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      It was really hard to hold it in but we did just that. Can’t wait to excrete the points later

      Open Controls
  7. Hutchiniho
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    A. Kabore, cheap mid and Alverez

    B. Andersen, Nkamba and Alverez

    C. Trippier, Mitoma and Awoniyi

    Open Controls
  8. jacob1989
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    I hope haaland has an off day. Or gets 6 pts at most. I c morris

    Open Controls
  9. Threat Level Midnight
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Should’ve sacked up just bench boosted. Soft on my part

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      it was less than 2 mins to deadline

      I know he's been right before but I wonder if he's taking a flyer on it ...

      no team sheets and Arsenal only leak occasionally.

      Open Controls
    2. Sgt. Schultz
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      that's what she said * Michael's voice

      Open Controls
  10. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Saka points might actually hold some weight this week with lots selling

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      He had 85% EO last week - hopefully that has fallen a lot

      Open Controls
  11. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    GL all!

    Most transferred in:
    Trippier 0.82m
    Morris 0.65m
    Son 0.62m
    Bowen 0.59m
    Gordon 0.55m
    Botman 0.52m

    Most transferred out:
    Chilwell -1.15m
    Saka -0.73m
    Gusto -0.55m
    N.Jackson -0.52m
    Rodrigo -0.50m
    Rashford -0.42m

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Hauls from Saka and Rashford? 😛

      Open Controls
    2. Walter White (ww)
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      I can’t wait to sell Chilwell after the deadline

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      thanks.

      you too

      Open Controls
  12. Valar(Keith)
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    The biggest differential this week was not doing anything. Due to the flags people WCd , took hits, removed long term players etc.. By the looks of it it was all for nothing(some even swapped saka for doucore for a hit 🙂 )

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      yep

      probably

      the do nothing option again ...

      Open Controls
  13. Udogie-style
    7 mins ago

    I waited patiently for any news on Saka, and got it, but still did Saka to Salah anyway! Just have a feeling that Pool vs Spurs will be explosive and Saka may well be given less game time even though he plays, especially if they take control of the match early.

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      With Salah, Son and Maddi, I'm hoping for a 3-3 draw!

      Open Controls
  14. The Red Devil
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    brought in trippier, sold saliba, benched estupinan & akanji, starting with double Newcastle defence & Dani alves regen in Kabore, lads, if trippier blanks, i've broken him 😛

    Open Controls
    1. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Thank you. Big Saliba haul for me then.

      Open Controls
  15. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Only did Jackson to Morris and decided to not take a hit to get Gusto/Saka out.

    Sensible I guess, but a bit boring.

    Good luck everyone!

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Good luck.

      Open Controls
  16. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Good luck one and all

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      you too

      Open Controls
  17. Mole
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    A. Morris & Bruno
    B. Morris & Maddison
    C. Morris & Gordon
    D. Alvarez & Gordon
    E. Darwin & Gordon

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      bit early for gw8.

      Open Controls
      1. Mole
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Open Controls
  18. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/09/30/betways-super-boost-gameweek-7/

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      it's a gambling one that you're pushing!

      😉

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        😆

        Open Controls
  19. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    How confident are you with your team this week?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      as always slightly more confident before hand ....

      anything can happen

      I've had 4 green weeks and 2 red I think.

      Open Controls
  20. The Mighty Hippo
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    If all the flagged players start I'm going to have Kabore stuck on my bench. I'm not sure if I actually want that!!

    Open Controls

