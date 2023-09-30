FPL Gameweek 7 guide: Picks, tips, team news + more

All of our content for Gameweek 7 is on this page to help with your last-minute decisions ahead of the FPL deadline on Saturday 30 September at 11:00 BST.
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 7?
- FPL Gameweek 7 Scout Picks: Luton double-up includes Morris
- FPL Gameweek 7 differentials: Amdouni, Dalot + Tarkowski
- The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Gameweek 7
- Who are the best Luton and Burnley players for Double Gameweek 7?
- Bowen v Ward-Prowse: Who is the best West Ham pick in FPL?
- Who are the best Nicolas Jackson FPL replacements?
GAMEWEEK 7 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- FPL Gameweek 7 team news: Friday’s live injury updates
- Suspension Tightrope: Which FPL players are nearing a one-match ban?
- EFL Cup notes: Player rests, minutes played + key FPL takeaways
Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR FPL GAMEWEEK 7?
OPINION + ANALYSIS
- FPL General’s Gameweek 7 team + transfers
- Zophar’s Q&A: Haaland captain, Son or Salah, Saka’s injury
- Pras: What we’ve learned in FPL 2022/23 so far
- FPL reigning champion Ali J: The players who could help you fix a poor rank
- Tom Freeman: Darwin’s positive start + Everton
- Lateriser: Darwin v Alvarez – Who is the better FPL pick?
- Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman
FIXTURE ANALYSIS
- Who has the best fixtures from FPL Gameweek 7 onwards?
- Who has the worst fixtures from FPL Gameweek 7 onwards?
MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED
GAMEWEEK 7 VIDEO CONTENT
- Scoutcast with Andy, Seb and Rich
- FPL General’s Orders
- EFL Cup Match Reports
- FPL Deadline Dilemmas
- David Munday’s team reveal
- Goals Imminent
- FPL Transfer Tips
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 6
- Scout Notes: United unconvincing, Burnley’s Gameweek 7 audition
- Scout Notes: Jackson + Gusto banned, Son “outstanding”
- Scout Notes: Pep’s EFL Cup rest plan, Luton impress, Edouard injury
- Scout Notes: Trippier’s assists, Brighton rotation + Sheff Utd’s weakness
- Scoreboard: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
- Scoreboard: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for upcoming Gameweeks
- Season Ticker
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
- Penalty and set-piece takers
- YouTube content
Saka starts.
https://twitter.com/FPLSouth/status/1708058710612820405
https://twitter.com/FPLSouth/status/1708058952590577887