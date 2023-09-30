FPL Gameweek 7 markets available with Smarkets

Sponsored by Smarkets

The following article involves an advertisement for a betting exchange and is strictly for users aged 18+.

More midweek football to muddy the waters ahead of the weekend’s Premier League action, with teams looking to bounce back from disappointing cup exits.

In the 12:30pm kick-off, both Aston Villa and Brighton will be aiming to carry their strong early season league form forward as they push for more European football next year with Ollie Watkins and Kaoru Mitoma once again likely to be leading the charge. With Watkins averaging just over five points per Gameweek and Kaoru Mitoma clearing six points per Gameweek, Smarkets give the slight edge to the Brighton man in the head-to-head market.

In the marquee match-up for the week on Saturday evening, Liverpool head to London in another test for Ange and his team to prove this early-season renaissance is not a false dawn. James Maddison has been the fresh addition to the team but it’s Son Heung-min we’re looking towards to lead Spurs forward against a Liverpool defence that has been open so far. Over 6.5 points for Son is currently available at 2.5, while Mo Salah is available to get 7.5 points at 2.4.

With a nod to the schedulers, we have last season’s top four all playing in the traditional 3:00pm slot. While we’re all watching our local teams, managers will be cheering Bruno, Haaland and Saka on as they drive teams to success. After the midweek success against Palace might it be the time to back one of Manchester United’s leading men as captain? In the head-to-head market, Bruno and Rashford can barely be split.

Elsewhere, there’s the usual market on Erling Haaland to lead the scoring. Averaging 8.5 points per Gameweek so far, you can back him to reach that standard or go beyond this with two goal involvements if you think he’ll help continue the early seasons struggles at Wolves with 9.5 points available at 3.75 (11/4).

Sign up to Smarkets to bet on FPL and enter the code COMMFREE to get 0% commission for 60 DAYS. Terms and Conditions apply

18+| BeGambleAware.org