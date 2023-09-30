413
Smarkets September 30

FPL Gameweek 7 markets available with Smarkets

413 Comments
More midweek football to muddy the waters ahead of the weekend’s Premier League action, with teams looking to bounce back from disappointing cup exits.

In the 12:30pm kick-off, both Aston Villa and Brighton will be aiming to carry their strong early season league form forward as they push for more European football next year with Ollie Watkins and Kaoru Mitoma once again likely to be leading the charge. With Watkins averaging just over five points per Gameweek and Kaoru Mitoma clearing six points per Gameweek, Smarkets give the slight edge to the Brighton man in the head-to-head market.

In the marquee match-up for the week on Saturday evening, Liverpool head to London in another test for Ange and his team to prove this early-season renaissance is not a false dawn. James Maddison has been the fresh addition to the team but it’s Son Heung-min we’re looking towards to lead Spurs forward against a Liverpool defence that has been open so far. Over 6.5 points for Son is currently available at 2.5, while Mo Salah is available to get 7.5 points at 2.4.

With a nod to the schedulers, we have last season’s top four all playing in the traditional 3:00pm slot. While we’re all watching our local teams, managers will be cheering Bruno, Haaland and Saka on as they drive teams to success. After the midweek success against Palace might it be the time to back one of Manchester United’s leading men as captain? In the head-to-head market, Bruno and Rashford can barely be split. 

Elsewhere, there’s the usual market on Erling Haaland to lead the scoring. Averaging 8.5 points per Gameweek so far, you can back him to reach that standard or go beyond this with two goal involvements if you think he’ll help continue the early seasons struggles at Wolves with 9.5 points available at 3.75 (11/4).

413 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Who let Udogie out?
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Bench one:
    A)Botman
    B)Saka
    C)Maddison
    D)Estupinan

  2. premierleaguesgreatestevert…
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Rash + Sterling to JWP and Salah -4? Yes or no

    1. Paulie Walnuts
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Yes easily

      1. premierleaguesgreatestevert…
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Cheers

  3. lordkippe
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Only got Udogie on bench. Osula and Chilwell also on bench. Maddison and saka a risk from my starting 11. Do you think I will get out 11 without a hit? Or should i take a hit to get rid of Chilwell?

    1. premierleaguesgreatestevert…
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Think Madd plays

  4. aardvark22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Worth a -4 for Chilwell to Botman / Tark?
    Otherwise play Udogie.

  5. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Who to Start ?
    A- Saka
    B- Mubemo

  6. revelc
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Rashford + Mubama > bowen + Morris

    Worth a -4?

    1. premierleaguesgreatestevert…
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I think so

  7. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Bench Estu or Sterling

  8. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Can I please get an RMT for my WC team? Anything you would change?

    Turner Areola
    Botman Cash Burn Udogie Kabore
    Salah Son Maddison Bowen Gordon
    Haaland Alvarez Morris

    1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Looks good to me

    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Like it, I went Trippier Archer over Burn Morris but looks good either way.

  9. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Hi all, any final changes for my WC team? 0.2 itb

    Areola
    Trippier Cash Kabore
    Salah Son Mitoma Diaby JWP
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner Estu Udogie Archer

    Main Q is if I should turn JWP to Bowen by downgrading elsewhere? E.g. I could do:

    A. Udogie to Beyer
    B. Estup to Burn
    C. Mitoma/Diaby to Gordon

    Or stick as is?

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Stick

    2. Indio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Or you could have Bowen over Son (leaving funds) in above draft, and then just get Son in next week?

      1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Interesting I never considered that

        1. Indio
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Yeah could be an option to target SHU this week. If you do it, remember to make tranny quickly or leave £0.1 itb as looks like Son is rising to tonight! Good luck mate.

          PS: If you do the downgrade you mentioned, I prefer B.

          1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Thanks

  10. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    I’m on a 3-4-3 with a playing 4.4 mid on the bench (McAtee).

    Best to keep the 1.1 ITB than have a Doucoure type on the bench?

    1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      I'd usually keep it itb but maybe if you have a lot injury doubts a good sub would help

      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Thanks, good call

  11. Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Been away all day - are we benching Saka, or starting him?

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Benching, risk of a cameo. Wissa instead

      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Excellent, thanks

    2. Il Capitano
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Start

    3. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Would bench

  12. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Don't own him but I'd start him.

    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      RF to above

  13. Zalk
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Just reached 10m managers now.

  14. VardysParty
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Is either Sterling or Mbuemo to Bowen worth a -4?

    Thanks!

  15. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Bench one:

    1. Mbeumo
    2. Holjund
    3. Maddison

    1. Tripleh123
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Mbeumo

  16. AnilPaddy
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Buy Tarkowski or Ream?

  17. Laurel and Vardy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Start one:

    A) Gabriel (bou) - limited attacking threat but higher chance for CS
    B) Estu (avl) - risk of benching and minimal chance for CS but higher attacking threat

    Thanks

  18. Tripleh123
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    For this week, who to shld i get, on wc currently.

    a. Gordon
    b, Diaby

    Current midfield: Salah, Son, Maddison, Bowen

  19. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Who to start? Estu or Sterling

  20. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    What's the story with Saka and Son?

    Is Maddison okay.

    Thanks

  21. VardysParty
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Sterling to Bowen worth a -4?

  22. Tripleh123
    • 3 Years
    44 mins ago

    Hi all, gtg for my WC team?

    Areola
    Trippier Cash Kabore
    Salah Son Bowen Maddison Gordon
    Haaland Morris

    Turner Estu Botman Archer

    Shld I change to:

    A. Gordon+ Bowen
    B. Diaby+ JWP

