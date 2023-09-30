Spurs v Liverpool team news: Darwin benched, Richarlison starts

A mouth-watering clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool rounds off the day’s Gameweek 7 action.

Kick-off in north London is at 17:30 BST.

The positive news for Spurs fans and many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers is that Son Heung-min and James Maddison are fit to start.

Both players had been described as feeling “sore” by Ange Postecoglou after the north London derby but despite a disrupted week of training, they make the hosts’ starting XI.

There is only one change to the Lilywhites’ line-up from Gameweek 6, and it’s an enforced one at that.

Brennan Johnson is absent with a hamstring injury, so in comes Richarlison.

Postecoglou confirmed ahead of kick-off that Son, and not his Brazilian team-mate, would be leading the line.

As for the visitors, Jurgen Klopp doesn’t take any chances with the fit-again Trent Alexander-Arnold and names the right-back among his substitutes.

Also on the bench is Darwin Nunez, the only player to make way from the team that defeated West Ham United in the previous Gameweek.

Cody Gakpo starts in his place.

GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Van de Ven, Romero, Udogie, Bissouma, Sarr, Kulusevksi, Maddison, Son, Richarlison

Subs: Forster, Skipp, Hojlbjerg, Emerson Royal, Solomon, Davies, Phillips, Veliz, Donley.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Mac Allister, Szobozslai, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Konate, Nunez, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Alexander-Arnold.