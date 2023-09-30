730
Dugout Discussion September 30

Spurs v Liverpool team news: Darwin benched, Richarlison starts

730 Comments
A mouth-watering clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool rounds off the day’s Gameweek 7 action.

Kick-off in north London is at 17:30 BST.

The positive news for Spurs fans and many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers is that Son Heung-min and James Maddison are fit to start.

Both players had been described as feeling “sore” by Ange Postecoglou after the north London derby but despite a disrupted week of training, they make the hosts’ starting XI.

There is only one change to the Lilywhites’ line-up from Gameweek 6, and it’s an enforced one at that.
Brennan Johnson is absent with a hamstring injury, so in comes Richarlison.

Postecoglou confirmed ahead of kick-off that Son, and not his Brazilian team-mate, would be leading the line.

As for the visitors, Jurgen Klopp doesn’t take any chances with the fit-again Trent Alexander-Arnold and names the right-back among his substitutes.

Also on the bench is Darwin Nunez, the only player to make way from the team that defeated West Ham United in the previous Gameweek.

Cody Gakpo starts in his place.

GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Van de Ven, Romero, Udogie, Bissouma, Sarr, Kulusevksi, Maddison, Son, Richarlison

Subs: Forster, Skipp, Hojlbjerg, Emerson Royal, Solomon, Davies, Phillips, Veliz, Donley.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Mac Allister, Szobozslai, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Konate, Nunez, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Alexander-Arnold.

730 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Lollabear
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Did I see correctly.. will Morris get two bonus points?

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Correct

      1. Lollabear
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Morris punt really paid off!

    2. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeh, 8 points so far.

      1. Lollabear
        • 5 Years
        just now

        “So far” being one beautiful sentence!

  2. putana
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    I think there were enough big mistakes in this game to get the ref and var officials sacked

    1. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I've got news for you: they're getting promoted next summer.

  3. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    I was set on making my moves today because I have the exact money to do Son + 4.5 in for Saka and Estu. But Son looked injured, right?

    1. HNI
      • 10 Years
      just now

      No he will be fine as per what we saw. Saka injury was serious or just a knock?

    2. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      just now

      There's a heavy week of European football to come before next GW.

  4. HNI
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    So Son injury was not big deal. How was Saka one?

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Saka's Mother Teresa act today has made me move him out.

    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Didn't look serious

  5. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    With 0.4 ITB where do I improve here? On WC.

    Turner
    Porro Cash Burn
    Salah Son Maddison JWP
    Haaland Watkins Alvarez

    Areola Archer Kabore Taylor

  6. Rasping Drive
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Unless the groundsman was pissed when he was cutting the grass, I could have sworn that a Spurs defender was playing Diaz on for that disallowed goal

  7. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Wonder what the average score will be tonight?

