199
  1. KieranKA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    On a long-planned wildcard, and not a moment too soon after a disaster gameweek.

    WC, 25.1 ITB
    Johnstone // Aréola
    Cash Udogie ____ // ____ Kaboré
    Salah Son ____ Diaby Eze
    Haaland ____ // Archer

    A: Schär, Estupiñán, Fernandes, Solanke
    B: Schär, Botman/Burn, Bowen, Watkins
    C: Andersen, Botman/Burn, Maddison, Watkins

    I'm not 100% set on Eze, but the price jump from him to the next midfielder I want (Bowen) is big enough and I don't mind him as a pick.

    1. Invincibles
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      B out of those

      1. KieranKA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Any alternatives you would suggest?

    2. Ëð
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

  2. Invincibles
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    On WC:

    A) Trippier, Neto
    B) Burn, Maddison

    1. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

    2. Ëð
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      A if you have Son. B if not.

      1. Invincibles
        • 9 Years
        just now

        See post below for my front 7. The are the last two slots.

  3. Ëð
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    A) Trippier, Edouard
    B) Burn, Alvarez

    1. KieranKA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      If you don't already have Alvarez, don't buy him

      1. Ëð
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks. It's on a WC

    2. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

  4. Invincibles
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Is it worth going Burn over Trippier to afford a front 7 of:

    Salah, Son, Maddison, Bowen, Diaby
    Haaland, Watkins

    1. Ëð
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Who would you drop to have Trippier?

      1. Invincibles
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Would be Maddison > Neto. Pretty set on the others.

        1. Ëð
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          I'd rather have Trippier in the form he's in I think.

          1. Invincibles
            • 9 Years
            just now

            My logic is Bowen can almost match Maddisons points.. tricky though

    2. I am 42
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      i rather have trippier than watkins

  5. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Many wildcards in play this week. Any reason why? Thinking of holding on until next week with IB and all...

    1. Invincibles
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Utd mids, Watkins, Son and Salah.

      1. Invincibles
        • 9 Years
        just now

        the former not wanted, WSS fixtures looking good.

        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Got it thanks mate

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Triple Villa flavour of the week.

    3. I am 42
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      knee jerkers i guess

      i have 7 players i wanna axe but i resist the temptation

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        7/8 here too

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          I've had triple.Villa since the start.

          but no Watkins.

          Martinez, Cash and Diaby.

          1. My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Dropped Watkins for Alvarez gw6, after owning from gw1 😆

            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 4 Years
              just now

              I would hold onto Alvarez. Pep not going to drop their best player.

        2. I am 42
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          make it 8 lol

          Onana Saliba Estupiñan Colwill Kaboré Ødegaard B.Fernandes Foden

    4. Ëð
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Team dependant but a lot of teams have a lot of dead weight to shift.

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Any injuries over the IB will hurt. And then MAYBE catch some price rises if I wait a week...

    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      the template ain't working... perhaps it did last week?

      so people looking for a new wildcard template fix by the looks of it.

    6. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Get rid of MUN and lack of AVL plus Salah probably ...

  6. Redranger
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Which trio on a WC?

    A) Trip, Maddison & Gordon
    B) Anderson, Son & JWP

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      b

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      B with Gordon and maybe you can get Bowen.

