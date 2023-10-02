We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) notes from Monday night’s Gameweek 7 meeting between Fulham and Chelsea.

New month, a new shirt sponsor and a new passion for goals. After a global pizza brand piled in on Chelsea mockery for their lack of a September league goal, it felt inevitable that the Blues would find themselves 2-0 up by the 19th minute to end the drought.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.3m) scored his first-ever Chelsea goal thanks to a lofted pass from Levi Colwill (£4.5m). Then, just 20 seconds after the restart, a mistake from Tim Ream (£4.5m) allowed Armando Broja (£4.9m) to double their lead in this west London derby.

DOES STERLING GET BACK IN?

FPL interest in Chelsea has shrunk with the suspensions of Nicolas Jackson (£6.9m) and Malo Gusto (£4.2m), plus Ben Chilwell’s (£5.6m) hamstring injury. Tonight’s shock team news added to that, as Raheem Sterling (£7.1m) was reduced to substitute duties. As it turns out, he’s not been feeling well.

“There was a problem in midweek with Raheem [Sterling], he had a virus so he wasn’t able to train with us. I think that is why it is important to give Armando [Broja] the opportunity to play.” – Mauricio Pochettino

However, considering Sterling has blanked in five of his six starts, the strong performances of Mudryk and Cole Palmer (£4.9m) ask an interesting question about the England international.

He may be the Premier League player with the most penalty area touches (76) so far but Chelsea grabbed a big, much-needed win without Sterling. When Mudryk picked up a knock that forced a half-time substitution, it was Ian Maatsen (£5.2m) who entered the field. Furthermore, once Sterling did come on, he was soon booked for kicking the ball away, ensuring he ended with zero points for the 11.1% ownership.

“He felt something in his quad which we need to assess. He didn’t feel comfortable to keep playing. We hope it’s not a big issue, we hope it’s nothing big and he can be available for Saturday.” – Mauricio Pochettino on Mykhailo Mudryk’s half-time withdrawal

In such a competitive midfield market, expect the price drops to continue for Sterling. Managers activating their Wildcards ahead of Gameweek 8 have a plethora of attractive options, so blanks and line-up uncertainties will not help his cause.

DOES JACKSON GET BACK IN?

FULHAM v CHELSEA FPL LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed (Cairney 65′); Wilson (Iwobi 53′), Andreas (Lukic 75′), Willian; Jimenez (Vinicius 53′)

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Cucurella, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Enzo (Matos 90+5′), Caicedo (Madueke 90+5′), Gallagher; Palmer (Ugochukwu 78′), Broja (Sterling 65′), Mudryk (Maatsen 46′)