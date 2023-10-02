106
106 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    I have no doubts about Sterling in FPL this season.

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      He was a trap from the very start.

      Open Controls
  2. Sᴄʜᴜ̈RRʟᴇ ⓝ
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Saka to Son?

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      I did Odegaard > Son with a view to bring Saka in for GW10/12 onwards.

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Yes- made move yesterday. Provided you have route back I week 10

      Open Controls
  3. agueroooooney
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    What happens Saka's price now that he's unflagged? Will that prevent the predicted drop?

    Open Controls
    1. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      More likely to drop now

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      The opposite - likely drops tonight

      Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Won't be affecting me, had him from the start. My SP is 8.6

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        That will affect you. His SP will drop to 8.5.

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Is he bot 8.7?

          Open Controls
          1. I Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            Yes he is. Your SP is 8.6 because he's risen twice. When he drops to 8.6 your SP will go back to 8.5.

            Open Controls
            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 10 mins ago

              Ok, got you. I am keeping. Dumb to sell.

              Open Controls
          2. _Ninja_
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            Will drop to 8.6 meaning you're value will be 8.5

            Open Controls
      2. Snake Juice
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Yes it will affect you

        Open Controls
      3. agueroooooney
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        I'm on WC so I'm thinking of selling for 8.6 now then reburying for 8.6 after the drop, saving me 0.0

        Open Controls
        1. agueroooooney
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          But if he does rise to 8.8 in the future I'll be able to sell for 8.7

          Open Controls
  4. FCSB
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Onana
    Trippier Botman Colwill
    Rashford Fernandes Saka Maddison Mbeumo
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner Estupinan Baldock Mubama

    1FT, 0.4itb

    What to do here please?? Wildcard??

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Perhaps...

      Open Controls
  5. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Botman to J Anderson or Save? 1FT

    Areola
    Trippier Cash Udogie
    Salah Son Maddison Bowen
    Haaland Alvarez Archer

    Turner Gordon Botman Kabore

    Open Controls
  6. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Unless you are going to play Anderson GW8 then no. He has Newcastle away in GW9.

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Fail, reply to Ninja

      Open Controls
      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        I could play him gw8 home to forest but might just play archer. Wouldn't play him gw9.

        Open Controls
  7. Snake Juice
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Are we sure Botman returns GW9?

    Open Controls
    1. OverTinker
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      really want to know

      Open Controls
    2. Get up ya bum
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      No mate it will be a wait and see every gw

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        This. Can't trust Howe.

        Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      It is his knee so who knows how bad it is. CL game we should have nore info.

      Open Controls
    4. saplingg
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      I think he should return as soon as he is fit as Newcastle don't have that many options at CB

      Open Controls
    5. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      GW10 latest

      Open Controls
  8. OverTinker
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    best replacement of Botman upto 4.6? Digne?? already have Cash also

    Open Controls
    1. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      0.1 away from Gabriel and Andersen, ouch.

      Maybe Guehi or Tark?

      Open Controls
      1. Snake Juice
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Zouma and Coufal are options as well

        Open Controls
        1. OverTinker
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Have areola too so Don't want their double up

          Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Bournemoth have 3 very goid fixtures in a row if you are short on cash then you can just move by GW11.

      Open Controls
    3. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Colwill

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        And after GW8? Fixtures are turd.

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Colwont

          Open Controls
    4. OverTinker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      what about Van de Ven?

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Double Spurs defence not a bad shout but they are not all that defensively.

        Open Controls
        1. OverTinker
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          No I don't have any other Spurs defender

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Then pretty good option. Their fixtures are great.

            Open Controls
    5. saplingg
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      If we're ruling out Villa and WHU defences I'd be looking at VdV and Guehi

      Open Controls
  9. rjcv177
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Plan to WC9 and punt before IB

    -4
    Walker, chilwel, Sterling
    To
    Tark, porro, Son

    Yay?

    Open Controls
    1. RoyaleBlue
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      View to captain Son? If so, I’m sold haha

      Open Controls
  10. La Roja
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Which option is better?

    A) Salah Mitoma Udogie Kabore
    B) Diaz Saka Porro Burn

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      A

      You don't have to play Kabore every week.

      Open Controls
  11. saplingg
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Reposting (new article)

    Turner
    Branthwaite Udogie Botman
    Salah Son(c) Bowen Diaby E.Anderson
    Haaland Alvarez

    Flekken Estupinan Gvardiol Wissa

    0ft, 1.7itb, 2.1m OR

    Haven't taken a hit all season but feel like I need to this week. Spunked my FT early on Rashford to Son. Saving WC to GW18. What do you think here?

    A) Gvardiol to Konsa/Torres, Wissa to Watkins - 8 (bench Bot, Anderson)
    B) Wissa to Darwin - 4 (bench Anderson)
    C) No hit

    Leaning A as the Villa triple up have a great run of fixtures to pay back.
    B could be decent with Jota suspended but maybe not worth the hit as I think Anderson starts again.
    C keep the patience

    Open Controls
  12. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Looks like Estupinan, Chilwell and Sterling all dropping. Could also be WC's.

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Chilwell dropping is hardly surprising.

      Open Controls
  13. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Best 3.9 defender? Lamptey, Taylor, or Lascelles?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Not Lascelles. He could get one GW only so depends how long Botman is out for.

      Open Controls
    2. Bleh
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Taylor the most nailed I reckon, but wait for tomorrow.

      Open Controls
    3. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Taylor if he starts again tom

      Open Controls
    4. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      thanks everyone

      Open Controls
  14. Bleh
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Any Estu/Botman upgrade worth a -4? 0.1 ITB.

    Areola
    Estu, Udogie, Burn
    Salah, Son, Maddison, Mbeumo, Mitoma
    Haaland, Alvarez

    (Ederson, Semenyo, Botman*, Gusto*)

    Open Controls
  15. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Pick 2 for a wc:

    A. Saka
    B. Odegaard
    C. Son
    D. Madddison

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      C and D, with a route back to A or B for one of them.

      Open Controls
      1. Klip Klopp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Get A or B back when though?

        Open Controls
        1. Bleh
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          GW10 ideally, GW12 latest.

          Open Controls
      2. CROWLEY NOT CRAWLEY
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        This. To me, Maddison is the better long term hold if not injured. I will be bringing in Son for Saka this week and then selling back to Saka in GW10.

        Open Controls
        1. Bleh
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Good plan, thinking along the same lines. What makes you think Maddison over Son is the better long term pick though? It’s Maddison’s injury record that worries me.

          Open Controls
          1. CROWLEY NOT CRAWLEY
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Long time admirer of Maddison and I've owned him when fixtures weren't great for Leicester. I had him GW1 this season and so the cost basis comes into play. Also a Spurs fan. If Maddison is healthy, this team scores goals (watch the replay from Saturday where Maddison set up the pass to Richarlison for the Son goal - beautiful ball from Maddison). Son needs Maddison to be effective, and Son has to be playing the 9 role to be valuable.

            For me, Maddison is the easy hold and Son easily goes back to Saka. I could be wrong on selling Saka, but next two weeks look great for Spurs. Why Maddison long term? I've watched Spurs lack creativity when Madders comes off. The extra 1.8M or so goes a long way. Again, I have a biased opinion. But Maddison was in my team day 1, and he will be there until injured. Spurs have many routes to attacking returns every week as proved by ARS/LIV games recently. I just wouldn't invest in their defense.

            Open Controls
    2. Gudjohnsen
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      AC

      Open Controls
      1. Klip Klopp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        This is what i’m currently on

        Open Controls
    3. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      AC no question

      Open Controls
  16. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Started to look ahead at future transfers and GW10 seems like an important week to bring in double Brighton.

    Thinking something like Maddison + 4.5m def > Mitoma + Estupinan

    Means ideally, you roll FT in 9 and take it from there.

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Yeah I have Mitoma & Estu still, think I will hold. Gameweeks 10-13 inclusive look glorious.

      Open Controls
  17. La Roja
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    When I get rid of Salah and replace him with Diaz on WC, team looks like this:

    Johnstone
    Trippier Porro Colwill
    Diaz Saka Maddison Son
    Haaland Watkins Alvarez

    Turner Cash Gabriel Nakamba

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Considering Diaz as well. Their fixtures are the best from 9-16.

      Everton Forest Luton Brentford Mancity Fulham Sheffield Palace

      Might go with the Salah Diaz double up.

      Only slight concern is minutes. Hoping Gakpo being out will gaurantee him a spot as I don’t see Jota and Darwin staring together w salah.

      Just me tho

      Open Controls
      1. La Roja
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        If Gakpo is out then yes Diaz should be getting more minutes.

        I think it’s a punt without Salah and I’m willing to risk it. I just don’t see myself captaining Salah instead of Haaland or Son, and he is 12.6m

        Open Controls
  18. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    To take a -4 or hold

    A) Foden > Diaby/Diaz (-4)
    B) Roll

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Wouldn’t do it for a hit

      Open Controls
  19. Bleh
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Any of these worth a -4? Not keen on starting Estu vs Pool.

    A. Botman > Andersen (C.Palace)
    B. Botman > Digne
    C. Botman > Gabriel
    D. Hold

    Areola
    Estu, Udogie, Burn
    Salah, Son, Maddison, Mbeumo, Mitoma
    Haaland, Alvarez

    (Ederson, Semenyo, Botman*, Gusto*)

    Open Controls
  20. MikeLowrey
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Is this team salvageable? Or time to WC

    Johnstone
    Gvardiol Botman Zouma Udogie
    Salah Son Saka Foden Mbuemo
    Haaland

    (Turner Morris Archer Baldock)

    A) WC
    B) Foden to Maddo
    C) Gvardiol to Cash

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      No you’re done. Pack it up gg

      Open Controls
      1. Scalper
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      2. MikeLowrey
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Yeah need a delete team button IMO. It was a good season

        Open Controls
  21. Please Help I Don't Kn…
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Hold, Estu will probably get 2 points, the others will probably get you 6 at best. Save the FT.

    Open Controls
    1. Please Help I Don't Kn…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Reply fail to Bleh.

      Open Controls
    2. Bleh
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Thanks! What about Botman out? Posted a few options above.

      Open Controls
      1. Please Help I Don't Kn…
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Not for a -4. I'm planning to take him out with my FT for a 1/2 game punt, like Colwill/Crystal Palace defender, but then WC in GW 9/10. Thus I don't mind taking him out and bringing him back in later but at no points loss.

        Open Controls
        1. Bleh
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Thanks, yeah I don’t usually take hits for defenders but my bench is truly horrendous.

          Open Controls
          1. Please Help I Don't Kn…
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Seems to be a theme this season - always 2/3/4 players that are injured!

            Open Controls
  22. 3 Lion Pride
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Draft League, so potentially from now until week 38. Very different from budget league. Current form/match-ups to be considered, but please project for rest of season.

    N. Jackson vs. D. Calvert Lewin
    and
    Richarlison vs. Szoboslai vs. Mount

    FYI, I have Jackson and Mount, but the other three are available for potential waiver picks. Also, if you would move on from Jackson and Mount, who would you prioritize.

    Thanks for any help,
    Cheers, Malcolm

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Richarlison Jackson

      Open Controls
      1. 3 Lion Pride
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Scalper, Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Scalper
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Malcolm my good buddy

          Open Controls
  23. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Hi chaps, team is:

    Areola
    Zouma - Trippier - Cash
    Diaby - Maddison - Salah - Son - JWP
    Haaland - Alvarez
    _____________________________
    Turner: Archer: Botman: Kabore

    1FT, 0.0 ITB

    Just wondering if Botman is worth moving on, unfortunately kept him on my WC this GW.
    So 4.6 to spend, fancying any of these options?

    A) Van de Ven (play over Zouma)
    B) Burn
    C) Tarkowski/Branthwaite (Save the pennies)
    D) Or simply just Roll FT

    Thanks gents!

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      B- best long term move. A- instant fixtures. Depends ur goal

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Cheer man! Yeah true, i think it would make more sense to go for the longer term move as I have two spurs already i guess.

        Open Controls
  24. Mockingbird
    • 6 Years
    52 mins ago

    on wc who to pick between:
    A. Colwill + JWP
    B. Andersen + Neto

    Open Controls
  25. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    Worst season start, please help me lol

    Areola Flekken
    Saliba Porro Pinnock Gusto Cash
    Saka salah Foden Mbeumo Maddison
    Haaland Alvarez Semenyo

    0FT 0.3ITB

    Sack of turds. Used wc early and now I’m tasting the wrath

    Open Controls
    1. The Pretender
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      Your team is okay, not a complete trainwreck. Salah's fixtures about to turn and many will be trying to get him in. I would probably look at moving on Semenyo and Foden as a priority personally.

      Open Controls
    2. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      My only experience of having a low rank at an early stage last season is to just not expect too much, and just make small gains in the coming weeks.

      I see 2 Arsenal players, and 3 Man City and play each other next GW.
      I'd recommend starting there, Saliba is unlikely to keep a CS v MCI (h), or get any kind of goal contribution.

      Also, Son seems absolutely essential if not already obvious.
      He has 3 goals already in 2 hard fixtures, playing OOP in no.9.
      His value only goes up, and should score more against softer opposition.
      Take a hit (-4) to get him in if you need to....

      Open Controls
    3. CROWLEY NOT CRAWLEY
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      Two paths for me - and agree with Prentender, your team is fine.

      Pinnock to Burn seems like an easy -4. Don't need double Brentford D (I own Flekken as well...)

      Other option is to move ARS/MCI players out - Saliba would take priority with maybe Foden 2nd (unsure of UCL rotation).

      Semenyo is a problem for another day when he is burried 3rd on your bench.

      Open Controls
    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Downgrade Mbeumo + Foden to Son. Then look at Gusto. Fast -8 is better than being one transfer behind before next WC.

      Open Controls
    5. 3 Lion Pride
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Scalper, doesn't look too bad to me. Brentford have been poor since losing Henry, and upcoming fixtures not great, so maybe move off Pinnock. Gusto probably soon to lose spot when James returns, plus Chelsea's games, after Burnley, are tough. Consider Anderson, Coufal and NC Def (Burn or Botman, when healthy). Possibly Flekken to Johnstone or Leno, but would have to check how they rotate with Areola. Maybe change Semenyo to Archer (regular starter), but not big priority. Maybe Mbuemo to Diaby (check injury status), JWP, Gordon (sus for one game) or take a punt on Richarlison. Upcoming schedule favors AV, NC, Liv, Spurs and WH. The rest, the bulk of your starters, are very solid IMO. Malcolm

      Open Controls
  26. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    feel like having missed the saturday night price changes, wc not worth it this week. have 1.2 itb and 1 free this week. ride it out and wc gw9 or wc this week?

    pickford

    trip, estup, udogie

    son, rashford, bruno, mbuemo, sterling

    haaland, alvarez

    (turner, archer, botman, baldock)

    Open Controls
    1. NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      and if wc in gw9, what move this week. would assume sterling or mbuemo to maddson

      Open Controls
    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      I’d do it this week. I missed out on 0.4m of price changes by hesitating last week but ended up gaining 25 pts and a fair bit of value. I’m guessing you’d like to change half your team there

      Open Controls
    3. We Will Klopp you
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think it's necessary to WC this week looking at that team, there are still a bunch of potential price changes that could still impact a proposed WC.

      Best thing to do imo is make a mock wildcard and then check the price change website to see if you'd potentially be priced out of your desired team.

      Open Controls
    4. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks like 6 of the WC template are rising today.

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        FPL statistics has Burn, Trippier, Maddison, Andersen, Bowen and Turner going up.

        Open Controls
  27. We Will Klopp you
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Repost as I somehow ended up on the wrong article.

    Currently on wildcard, to facilitate Bowen and diaby in a 352, I have the following defence:

    Burn Udogie Cash Kabore 3.9, which feels a but risky, should I...

    A) Take the risk and keep it as is

    B) Look at downgrading either Bowen or diaby to upgrade a defender

    Open Controls
  28. alsybach
    • 14 Years
    9 mins ago

    That Diaz has got to learn to keep onside…….

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.