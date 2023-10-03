There’s one more Premier League match to go in Double Gameweek 7, and it comes from Kenilworth Road.
Burnley travel to Luton Town for their rearranged clash, where kick-off is at 19:30 BST.
Rob Edwards makes just one change for the Hatters, as Teden Mengi replaces Reece Burke, who drops to the bench.
That means captain Tom Lockyer is fit to start, despite being substituted against Everton after a blow to his eye affected his vision.
Amari’i Bell, Issa Kabore and Carlton Morris, all of whom are owned by over 5% of Fantasy managers, also make the starting XI.
As for Burnley, they make just one alteration too, with Lyle Foster returning in place of Aaron Ramsey, who is named among the substitutes.
GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS
Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Mengi, Lockyer, Bell, Kabore, Mpanzu, Nakamba, Doughty, Brown, Ogbene, Morris
Subs: Krul, Andersen, Burke, Johnson, Berry, Giles, Chong, Adebayo, Woodrow
Burnley XI: Trafford, Roberts, Al Dakhil, Beyer, Taylor, Cullen, Berge, Amdouni, Brownhill, Koleosho, Foster
Subs: Muric, Delcroix, Vitinho, Cork, Ramsey, Odobert, Larsen, Tresor, Rodriguez
Another week of Saka being flagged incoming. Either this is Arteta mind games for Pep and backfiring on him or Saka has some real fitness issues.
Over the weekend it sounded so bad for Saka and he starts tonight. Now same issue. Getting utterly frustrating to own now.