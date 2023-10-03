507
  1. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Another week of Saka being flagged incoming. Either this is Arteta mind games for Pep and backfiring on him or Saka has some real fitness issues.

    Over the weekend it sounded so bad for Saka and he starts tonight. Now same issue. Getting utterly frustrating to own now.

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Yea I'd get Ode, if I didn't have other fires to put out

  2. MGD
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Idiotic to do these today?
    Saka -> Son
    Sterling -> Diaby
    (-4)

    Can’t wait for price moves…

    1. Chazz Reinhold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      37 mins ago

      If you can't wait, you can't wait. Got to do it.

      1. MGD
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Neeever do early moves or rarely take hits so feels so alien to me but really want those moves…

        xD

        1. Chazz Reinhold
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I have done two early moves already this week. It is a game.

    2. SHOOTER MCGINN
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      Worth the (low) risk

    3. R o s e
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Relax, don't do it
      When you wanna go do it
      Relax, don't do it
      When you wanna.. transfer early!
      😉

  3. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Eddie Murphy coming on

  4. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Played limitless chip CL fantasy
    If I left my squad as it was Id have 5 goals and 4 assists
    I have 2 assists 0 goals
    I never boast of good fortune
    Love to cry when its poor

    1. Walter White (ww)
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      😆 at least entertainment at Old Trafford

  5. Grande Tubarão
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Those comments from Utd fans about Onana being the best GK in the world haven’t aged well

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      56 mins ago

      You get the same passing ability from Steele tbg

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      56 mins ago

      Makes Hendo worth 100m

    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      56 mins ago

      😆

    4. Supersonic_
      • 2 Years
      56 mins ago

      I expected a few errors, but this is bonkers.

    5. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      51 mins ago

      Horrendous how they treated a legend like de gea

  6. SHOOTER MCGINN
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    GrEaTeSt LeAgUe In ThE wOrLd

  7. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Arsenal will never win the league with no good strikers and a garbage squad, should be thankful to come top 4 and go deep in the league cup

    1. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      41 mins ago

      Must be the strong stuff

  8. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Saka injury look bad? Think if one week out i'd keep him, 2 i wouldnt...

    a) Gusto -> Andersen FT [bench Saka, play Archer or Estu]

    b) Saka + Gusto -> Son + Lacelles -4 [bench Archer + Estu]

    [WC still in bag]

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Don't no if I can deal with this sh*the anymore with a yellow flagged player which needs to start in my team every fecking week.

      Such frustration.

  9. Bubz
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    At what point will ETH pay for this with his job? Can’t keep losing home games like this for too much longer surely

    1. CABAYE4
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      He seems to have managed the media/fanbase well which will buy him some time.

      Ultimately he’s got an expensive squad, spent plenty himself and they’re in no better place than when he arrived.

      1. Chazz Reinhold
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        And he sacked De Gea to bring Oh-nono.

        1. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Let Hendo go

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      No, Utd can’t do the manager carousel like Chelsea anymore. Who replaces him anyway?

      1. Critical Observer
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        They have Big Sam’s telephone number, I believe.

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Exactly

    3. Supersonic_
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      And bring in who though?

      Club is poison, I don't think you can blame him for tonight. Onana and the defence cost us tonight's game.

      Starting lineup was right, actually glad to see he bring Rashy off earlier to give Nacho a better run out.

  10. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Casemiro is scoring a lot of goals. Genuine fantasy pick, when not suspended.

  11. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Good evening all!!

    Thinking of Saka, Rashford and Morris to Salah, Archer and a midfielder max 5.7…..

    So… best midfielders 5.7 and below anyone???

    Thoughts welcomed!!

    Cheers everyone!!

  12. LoneWolf1989
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Glazers out 😉

  13. Silecro
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    The worst thing about Saka injury is that I will need to keep Rashford in my team for 1 more week

    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      36 mins ago

      Must have the patience of a saint

      1. Silecro
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Just wait till I tell you I still have Jackson in my team....
        Joking ofc

    2. putana
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      still think it's better to keep saka.

    3. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      Glad I got rid last week for Son.

  14. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    1 hour ago

    Might get Buemo on a WC, this United team look awful

    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      So is Mbueno.

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      this is worrying me. That ManU Brantford game could be thriller. All the ManU assets return and Mbeumo haul. Nightmare fuel that is

  15. oi no professionals
    • 12 Years
    59 mins ago

    Would like to captain Son this week but Spurs is the early kick off. Imagine watching him blank and having to wait all weekend to see Haaland get a hat trick at Arsenal

    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      True. Having him might just be enough.

    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      Yeah, I don’t think it’s as good a fixture as it looks on paper as well, we tend to struggle against low block/park the bus type teams

    3. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      The Sun, and Son will be up at 5:30AM on Sunday. Its not an early kick off for Son

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        just now

        saturday*

    4. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      That would be comical 😆

    5. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      Hate the early game whodo, much prefer last game.

  16. Supersonic_
    • 2 Years
    57 mins ago

    Fellow United fans, how long do you think EtH lasts? And do you think we should get rid.

    1. el polako
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Why ask fans?
      Just DM his wife.

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      Not a UTD fan but I feel he’ll get the season.

    3. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      I would take De Zerbi off Brighton

      1. Supersonic_
        • 2 Years
        29 mins ago

        United melts De Zerbi, remember he's coming into a whole different ball game with United. I honestly think Pep and Klopp would be in a similar position.

        1. Grande Tubarão
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          27 mins ago

          Pep would do well I think. I wouldn’t be against a move for him at all

          1. Supersonic_
            • 2 Years
            10 mins ago

            I heard he's waiting for the call

          2. El Presidente
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            I'm sure you wouldn't.

    4. Chazz Reinhold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      I would wait at least until the upcoming Mbeumo hattrick.

    5. EVILFUK
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      At the minute the 47m Onana + 55m Mount instead of getting Kane is not looking so good.

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        25 mins ago

        Shocking decision, Kanes even gone on record if United wanted him next year he would sit out for the free at Spurs!

        But they bought Hojlund instead.

        1. EVILFUK
          • 13 Years
          17 mins ago

          We turned down 70m for Bruno, Kane could of slotted in Bruno's position like a glove.

        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          Paul Scholars reckons he's got a touch of the Ruud van Nistelrooy about him?

          1. EVILFUK
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Hojlund will be fine.

  17. el polako
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    Ole at the wheel.

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      His numbers were better

  18. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 13 Years
    52 mins ago

    De gea won the golden glove last season with 17 clean sheets but was hugely disrespected by fans and released by the club

    Incredible

    1. Supersonic_
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      I wasn't one that disrespected him, wanted the money to be used elsewhere. But ate up the Onana hype. Won't write him off entirely. But he's already dropped several clangers which has hurt us tremendously

    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      Wrote this last time out, DDG did this same mistakes towards the end of last season as well, but it was almost every match. Yes, Onana is starting to worry me. But defense is as much at fault as Onana was today.

      1. EVILFUK
        • 13 Years
        12 mins ago

        If it was football manager, you'd be selling 12 players to Saudi. Even the good ones like Casemiro, Varane would ve gone because of age. Antony Sancho Rashford Martial Varane Shaw Casemiro Eriksen Bruno Maguire McTominay Mount would all go as the big earners.

        1. Chazz Reinhold
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          https://www.spotrac.com/epl/rankings/

          Casemiro earns as much as Salah....hahaha.

          And Varane, Sancho,.Martial, etc. more than Saka.

  19. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    Ffs here we go ahead with Saka ...

    Flagged so masses have easy transfer to Son/Salah...

    Or maybe he plays....

    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Tons were getting rid of him before the injury anyway. Most will want him back GW10

  20. Nazz
    • 9 Years
    49 mins ago

    Do I need to wildcard?
    1ft 0.1 itb worse rank for 10 years

    1. Nazz
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Johnstone
      Trippier, Estu, Walker
      Rashford, Saka, Mbuemo, Son, Sterling
      Haarland, Alvarez

      Turner, Kabore, Pedro, Baldock

  21. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    .,.sometimes the manager isn't the issue.

    Mark Hughes is under pressure at Bradford City but the last time a managerial change really worked was Kamara and Jewell in the late 1990s besides Phil Parkinson.

    On a different level to Man U ... but sometimes the issue is structural and elsewhere in the clubs hierarchy or foundations.

    The problem at Man Utd is when there's a tension or choice between a football decision or finances it's the finances that invariably win out.
    That said, they've spent a fortune in transfers and wages etc ...

  22. Nazz
    • 9 Years
    49 mins ago

    Do I need to wildcard?
    1ft 0.1 itb worse rank for 10 years

    1. Nazz
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Sorry glitch look above thank you

  23. Nazz
    • 9 Years
    49 mins ago

    Do I need to wildcard?
    1ft 0.1 itb worse rank for 10 years

    1. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Yep

  24. Redranger
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    Best way to get upgrade Saka > Son on a WC?

    A) Downgrade Trip
    B) Maddison > Bowen
    C) Diaby > JWP

    1. Chazz Reinhold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Downgrade Onana

      1. Redranger
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Already done. Moved him to Areola. I’m .4 short of a straight swap to Son at the moment.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      a or b

    3. Phil's Stamps
      • 12 Years
      just now

      c

  25. ToffeePot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    41 mins ago

    Didn't see the match but report saying Saka holding hamstring? Miraculous recovery unlikely this time if so

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      I saw the end and it was pretty intense in France.

      The Galatasaray squad is bouncing too.

      The Champions League must take it out of them.

      Saka will probably start again, but I did read hamstring too...

  26. Chazz Reinhold
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    Smells like Ten Hag Spirit

    And I forget, just why I taste,
    Oh yeah, I guess it makes me smile,
    I found it hard, it's hard to find,
    Oh well, whatever, never mind,

    Hello, hello, hello, how low?

  27. MaestroMostar
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    Wildcarding this week, but 4 spots still needs to be filled after Saka injury:
    Areola Turner
    Gabriel Cash Burn Udogie X
    Salah Maddy X X X
    Watkins Alvarez Haaland

    A) 3.9 DEF, Son, Neto, Gordon
    B) Andersen, Saka, Neto, Gordon
    C) Andersen, Saka, Diaby, 4.4 MID
    D) 3.9 DEF, Son, Diaby, 4.4 MID
    or some other options if you can recommend something, cheers!

    1. shorey143
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Downgrade Alvarez rather than waste a mid slot on fodder

  28. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    0.1 short of saka to son!

  29. Øgaard it's Haa…
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    It's all very well to be a 'disciplinarian' and want to 'reset standards' but if you're not a likeable person while doing it you're fecked. ETH is not a likeable person and has lost the room. Next.....

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      he might have lost some social media talk but pretty sure he's secure at the club.

      1. Øgaard it's Haa…
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Gone before Xmas imo.

    2. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      if he was winning you wouldnt care less about Likability

      1. Øgaard it's Haa…
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        But he's not, and will continue to mismanage in his stern way.

    3. R o s e
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Bring in Steve Bruce!

      1. Øgaard it's Haa…
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        🙂

  30. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Arteta on Saka: "He tried to backheel a ball in the first half. He felt something. It was muscular.

    He was uncomfortable and we had to take him off. We don’t know anything more than that. It was big enough not to allow him to play the rest of the game and that is a worry for us."

    https://twitter.com/JamesOlley/status/1709319937250996429?t=q5cvNNU1WkEuJ1ANfquYKA&s=19

    1. shorey143
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      It’s on him. Didn’t need to play him Saturday.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        yeah

