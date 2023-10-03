60
Champions League October 3

The best UEFA Champions League Fantasy players for Matchday 2

60 Comments
Share

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League (UCL) continues on Tuesday – which means it’s also time for the competition’s official Fantasy game.

With plenty of UCL Fantasy articles coming throughout the season, our in-house expert FPL Reactions picks out the most appealing assets of Matchday 2.

If you’re new to the game or need reminding of the rules, check out our ‘how to play’ guide below.

There’s also a fixture ticker put together by Louis – and don’t forget to sign up to our mini-league to win prizes!

The best midfielders for UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2

How to play UCL Fantasy 2023/24

SIGN UP TO PLAY UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY HERE

UCL FANTASY MATCHDAY 2

GOALKEEPERS

The best UEFA Champions League Fantasy players for Matchday 2 1
  • Sven Ulreich (€4.5m) – Bayern Munich are up against Copenhagen, a team that constantly fails to translate their domestic form into Europe and scored just once in their 2022/23 UCL campaign. With his budget-friendly price tag, Ulreich could be a brilliant Tuesday pick.
  • Dmytro Riznyk (€4.0m) – Playing on Wednesday, Riznyk comes in at one of the cheapest playing prices in the game. There is concern about the potential lack of Wednesday clean sheets, so investing as little as possible into your goalkeeper should benefit the Shakhtar stopper. They face Antwerp, so there could even be a very good chance of a return.

DEFENDERS

The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 9 2
  • Giovanni Di Lorenzo (€5.5m) – One of the game’s best defensive assets, Di Lorenzo is against the mighty Real Madrid. Despite this, the Italian has started the season with a bang in terms of attacking output, bagging two goals and two assists. Playing at home may also boost his prospects.
  • Robin Gosens (€5.0m) – As Union Berlin play with wing-backs, it allows such players to get into some great final-third positions. Gosens is already benefitting from this, having netted three goals in this campaign.
  • Joao Cancelo (€6.0m) – Barcelona had the best defensive stats in Europe last season, so investing in it could be beneficial. Furthermore, in Cancelo, the Spanish giants also have a player who offers much more than clean sheet potential. He has already registered two goals and one assist.
  • Federico Dimarco (€5.5m) – Inter have started their season in fine form by winning six of their first eight games and keeping five clean sheets. There were also eight shut-outs during their run to the 2022/23 final. Like Union Berlin, Inter’s back-three system gives Dimarco license to advance into some very dangerous positions on the pitch. Three assists and one goal have arrived, meaning he has multiple routes to points when facing out-of-sorts Benfica on Tuesday.
  • Alessio Romagnoli (€4.5m) – With Matchday 2 clean sheets tough to pinpoint, bringing in a budget enabler like Romagnoli has benefits. The centre-back has potential in terms of ball recoveries and comes against a Celtic side that consistently fails to perform in the Champions League.

MIDFIELDERS

The best UEFA Champions League Fantasy players for Matchday 2 2
  • Brais Mendez (€6.5m) – Real Sociedad surprised everyone with their game versus Inter. The Spanish side’s form is going under the radar, as they’ve won all three games since then, netting eight times. Therefore it could be worth selecting Mendes after he picked up 12 points in Matchday 1 and has racked up three assists and one goal domestically.
  • Leroy Sane (€9.0m) – Bayern regularly maintain one of the highest scoring averages in Europe so investing in their frontline is key. They also face a side that conceded twice in Matchday 1 and 12 times during the 2022/23 group stage. One of the best ways to target the Copenhagen defence is via Sane, on six goals since the start of the season and named the club’s Player of the Month.
  • Oscar Gloukh (€5.0m) – Salzburg have won eight of their last 10 games in all competitions and scored twice past Benfica in Matchday 1. A cheap and effective way into the Austrian side is 19-year-old Gloukh, with one of his three goals coming against the Portuguese giants. Not just in form, he enables the budget to be used elsewhere within the Fantasy squad.
  • Martin Ødegaard (€9.0m) – Uncertainty around Bukayo Saka’s (€9.5m) injury could be negated by owning team-mate Ødegaard. The Norwegian is likely to play more minutes than any other Arsenal attacker this week, has a good chance of taking penalties, notched up a huge 15 points in Matchday 1 and has bagged four goals and one assist in all competitions.
  • Marcus Thuram (€6.5m) – Meanwhile, this ‘out of position’ Inter midfielder continues to play up front, which majorly boosts his appeal. Many managers may avoid Thuram after his Matchday 1 absence but this was an attempt to rest him by manager Simone Inzaghi. A failed one. Taking his six goal involvements from eight games into account, Thuram could be a great pick against Benfica.

FORWARDS

FPL Gameweek 4: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats 14
  • Harry Kane (€10.0m) – Bayern come into the next round as overwhelming favourites, with a lot of goals expected. So it would be unwise to go without their focal point and penalty-taker Kane. Arriving as one of the most consistent strikers in world football over recent years, he has started in style thanks to a massive nine goals and four assists.
  • Erling Halaand (€11.5m) – Similarly, Manchester City also sustain one of the best scoring averages in Europe. The most obvious route into this attack is Haaland and his eight goals from seven matches so far.
  • Ciro Immobile (€7.5m) – Lazio have a huge opportunity to lead their group by facing Celtic. The Scottish champions conceded a huge 15 goals in their 2022/23 campaign and their defence is one to target. With that in mind, Immobile leads the way and also takes penalties.

CAPTAINCY

Tuesday could be a very interesting day for armbands. A lot of managers like to take a small risk here, knowing they’d have a safer captaincy option on Wednesday. However, the first night’s outstanding name is Harry Kane. Not only are Bayern in great scoring form, his own output has been brilliant and he comes up against the poor Copenhagen. Team-mate Leroy Sane is also a good idea, as he’d be eligible for a clean sheet point and gets one more per goal than Kane.

For those still wanting to take some risk, you could choose Bukayo Saka for Arsenal’s trip to Lens or even an Inter wing-back like Federico Dimarco or Denzel Dumfries (€5.5m).

Unsurprisingly, the standout captaincy for Wednesday is Erling Haaland. He banked an incredible five goals in one match against this opposition last season.

UCL FANTASY MATCHDAY 2 PICKS

READ MORE UCL FANTASY CONTENT ON OUR SISTER SITE HERE

Premier League clubs' 2023/24 pre-season friendlies: Fixtures + dates

Premier League clubs' 2023/24 pre-season friendlies: Fixtures + dates

60 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jota this down
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Best eze replacement, already have Bowen, iv 6.3 itb

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      57 mins ago

      Gordon from GW9

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      57 mins ago

      Gordon

      Open Controls
    3. SKENG
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Neto

      Open Controls
  2. Alan The Llama
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Copenhagen are surprisingly good at home.

    Last season..."they didn't lose at home at Parken. They drew 0-0 with Sevilla and Manchester City before it ended 1-1 against Dortmund." - Uefa website.

    Open Controls
    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      So Maybe Martinez(c)

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      They've only took 9 points from 15 in the league this season.

      City put out a rotated side, went down to 10 men and missed a pen, and Sevilla finished 12th in La Liga.

      Open Controls
  3. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Think it will have to be Edouard to Foster for me. Will have a chance to see how Foster does tonight.

    Think getting him over Archer is better. Only 5.0 and plays for a manager with an all out attacking mindset.

    Open Controls
  4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Which option:

    A) Alvarez Taylor Nakamba
    B) JWP Mitchell Archer

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      A with Anderson from Newcastle if you really have to. Nakamba is just a big no.

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      Ummm... Dont like Taylor in A, so B for me

      Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      You could always go Lamptey instead of Taylor.

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Lamptey is second choice. Taylor will get 90

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Lamptey could block a Brighton spot if you want to triple up for the good run of fixtures later

        Open Controls
    4. Firmino
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      B has better strength in depth. Does Mitchell rotate well with your other defenders? Alvarez probably the better asset comparing to JWP.

      Open Controls
  5. Firmino
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    My wildcard is pretty set, couple of dilemmas I'm currently having.

    A) Gordon, Luis Diaz, Estupinan (3-5-2)
    B) JWP, Diaby, Estupinan (3-5-2)
    B) Alvarez, Diaby, Gabriel Magalhaes (3-4-3)
    C) Solanke, Diaby, Estupinan (3-4-3)

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      B) Alvarez, Diaby, Gabriel Magalhaes (3-4-3)

      Open Controls
  6. Qaiss
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    Don’t understand people selling Saka. We play Man City without Rodri, then Chelsea who aren’t any good and then have an excellent run of fixtures

    It’s the type of move people will do and then when it goes wrong say “casuals are getting so lucky this season”. Saka is a proper season keeper, especially at that price (which FPL got wrong)

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      If anyone watched Wolves Vs City, wrong time to sell Saka.

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      there is this.

      then again, if you could have just one of Saka or Son who do you pick?

      or sell Salah perhaps ....

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 7 Years
        25 mins ago

        Salah is a good pick but he’s not at all worth his price difference to Saka and Son, especially in his slightly new role

        Open Controls
    3. Firmino
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      Obviously you are bias because you wrote "We play". If Saka keeps giving away penalties to others, there are better assets considering fixtures. Also Arsenal's attack hasn't clicked like last season. Not yet at least.

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 7 Years
        27 mins ago

        No bias, Saka has the same amount of points as Haaland and is the highest scoring midfielder in the game, as first choice pen taker. Selling him is not a good move imo

        Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      Other options like Son/Maddison with better fixtures in 8-9

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Saka's a great player, but on the basis that "you can't have 'em all", I've got Haaland, Salah, Son, Maddi, and Trippier. Who do I get rid of to get Saka in? Truth is, I'm very happy with the squad I've got, which makes regretting who I haven't got rather fruitless.

        Open Controls
    5. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      I'm keeping and selling Rash for Son.

      Utd are awful

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Good move, I sold Bruno and Rashford on my GW4 wildcard. As soon as I watched Man United’s first 2/3 games this season, I knew they both had to go

        Open Controls
    6. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Saka takes those 2 pens on Saturday and nobody's dreaming of selling him. I do understand people jumping on Son while he's in form though and I think you'll still struggle against City without Rodri. Chelsea are proper pony though.

      Open Controls
  7. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    How is your rank looking?

    Mine is terrible but still have Bell to go tonight. Team is looking good for the coming weeks though. Only Tripper really did some damage. Botman in for Chilwell blew up in my face but Disasi subbing in for Botman softening the blow.

    GW6 OR: 1,936,379
    GW7 post subs 2,150,621 pending Bell.

    Ranks still very tight though.

    Open Controls
    1. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      32 points and down to 900k

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        Inside 300K with triple Luton to come - all still to play for.

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          3 players still to go seems like a good deal for you.

          Open Controls
        2. Eze Really?
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          Good position. I was 40k 2 weeks ago

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Nothing wrong with your current position. Guess the moves you make is what is going to be key.

            Open Controls
    2. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      160K with Morris to go.

      Played wildcard gameweek 3.

      Gibbs-White, Sterling, and GK issues (Flekken, Turner) priorities but with only 1 FT I’m trying to plan ahead

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Looking good.

        Open Controls
    3. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      2.77 million
      56 pts
      Kabour (if he's not benched) to play and Estup -2 off bench for Botman.

      Having worst season ever

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Ranks still tight so keep the faith!

        Open Controls
  8. Eze Really?
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    A bit of light relief on repost
    My favorite England team of all time (Some won't remember)
    BANKS
    COHEN MOORE FERDINAND PIERCE
    GASCOIGNE CHARLTON B.ROBSON MATTHEWS
    SHEARER ROONEY

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      did they win?

      😉

      Open Controls
  9. golfboy
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    On a WC

    A) Bowen and Neto
    B) Diaby and JWP

    (Have Watkins)

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. SKENG
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  10. Muscout
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    Any suggestions? 1 FT, 0.9 itb

    Pickford
    Udogie Trip Estup
    Salah Saka Mitoma Bowen Mbuemo
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner Kabore Mubama Baldock

    Open Controls
    1. golfboy
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Get rid of Pickford or roll?

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Mbeumo to Diaby if fit just to have some Villa for their great fixtures.

      Your bench needs some attention as well.

      Open Controls
  11. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    Seeing lots of chat about wildcarding either GW8 or GW10 but nothing about GW9, what am I missing?

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      None of it makes sense anymore.

      Basically loads of people Wildcarded Gameweek 8 because they couldn’t look at their team anymore. No strategic advantage beyond that.

      GW10 has many swings.

      GW9 is fine, too.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I think it's as simple as a strong wildcard narrative because most, not all, content creators are ranked around 2-4 million because the collective wisdom in the template is getting beat most weeks.

        Is that right, or a wrong interpretation?

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      My team is fine for GW8-9 so plan is to dead-end and WC10 for fixture swings

      Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Lots WC now in order to avoid losing more SV.

      Open Controls
  12. Jota this down
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Best defender to set and forget for 4.5, already have burn, cash, porro and kabore

    Open Controls
    1. golfboy
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      running out of options.. Colwill maybe, or Mitchell?

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      You could always double up with Porro and go van de Ven.

      Double ups in GW8 LUT (A), GW9 FUL (H), GW17 NFO (A) and GW18 EVE (H) seem viable.

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Zouma/Coufal or Guehi

      Open Controls
  13. JBG
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Need a 0-0 tonight...

    Have Kabore and Taylor(coming in for Battyman).

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      GL. I need a Bell cleanie as well...

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks, you2 mate.

        Open Controls
  14. Ninja Škrtel
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    My Dillema:

    A. Do Botman>Burn and Archer>Watkins for a hit and play 3-4-3. Watkins, Alvarez and Haaland at the front!

    B. Do Alvarez>Watkins and stay with 3-5-2 (I have Cash as Botman cover).

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      who's the 5th midfielder playing in B?

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.