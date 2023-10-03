81
81 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    55 mins ago

    If your team's as sh it as mine then sooner the better.

    Open Controls
  2. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    54 mins ago

    Well done boys, good process

    Open Controls
    1. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      Lol

      Open Controls
    2. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      cant do anything

      Open Controls
  3. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    52 mins ago

    Is Saka injured?

    Open Controls
    1. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah, only worse.

      Open Controls
  4. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    51 mins ago

    Zaha with the last haha 🙂

    Open Controls
  5. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    If Saka is injured would you get Diaz or Diaby?

    Open Controls
    1. Blame it on Traore
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Diaby for me

      Open Controls
    2. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      my original plan was to get Diaby in this week but now tempted to get Diaz, expecting a big reaction from Liverpool.

      But tbf Brighton also need to right the ship and put in a performance after getting thrashed last week.

      Tough choice

      Open Controls
  6. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    57.8% of managers seeeeething.

    Open Controls
    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Judging by this place I'd say 57.8% are on WC and won't mind tbh. Glad I have 2FT mind

      Open Controls
  7. sentz05
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    Thoughts on this wildcard?

    Areola Turner
    Matip Burn Cash Porro Taylor
    Salah Son Bowen Diaby Neto (Gordon in after IB)
    Haaland Watkins Archer

    Open Controls
    1. Ra Ra Ra
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Nailed it

      Open Controls
    2. Blame it on Traore
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Looks good. Not sure about Matip though. No upside and Liverpool don't look great at the back. Would probably go for Colwill.

      Open Controls
  8. Ra Ra Ra
    • 4 Years
    48 mins ago

    How do people feel about chasing last weeks points?

    Haaland Jesus Sterling mbeumo gusto

    To

    Salah Watkins Bowen Udogie Archer

    For the princely sum of -16

    Open Controls
    1. jammie26
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Put the bottle down.

      Open Controls
  9. Naby K8a
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Galatasaray had 2 wins in their last 27 CL games before tonight ahahaha

    Open Controls
    1. shorey143
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Haha

      Open Controls
  10. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    Cant wait for all the Salah or Son captain questions

    Open Controls
    1. R o s e
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Anyone thinking Son as Captain this week? 😉

      Open Controls
  11. ZimZalabim
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    sell
    A. Rash
    B. Sterling
    C. Foden

    Buy
    1. Diaby
    2. Diaz

    Open Controls
    1. Blame it on Traore
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      B and 1 for me mate

      Open Controls
      1. ZimZalabim
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        cheers mate

        That was the original plan tempted to get Diaz though, Will wait till Friday though

        Open Controls
    2. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      or Rash and Foden to Salah and fodder and play 4-4-2 ?

      Open Controls
  12. Blame it on Traore
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Does anyone know what happened to Bakar on the FPL Wire pod? Doesn't seem to be a part of things anymore.

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      I dont think he was a permanent member in the first place, Zoph always said "me and my co-host late riser are joined by big man bakar" and now he features on some FF hub videos on Youtube, havent seen any but see his annoying face smiling in thumb nails on youtube all the time.

      Seems Pras could be a permanent member of the Wire now and that is a massive upgrade

      Open Controls
      1. Blame it on Traore
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cheers pal. Yeah that makes sense - he was presented as a guest on the show regularly.

        Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Gets more £ to plug fantasy football hub

      Open Controls
  13. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    Greetings all!!

    Thinking of Saka, Rashford and Morris to Salah, Archer and a midfielder max 5.7…..

    So… best midfielders 5.7 and below anyone???

    Thoughts welcomed!!

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. Big Ronnie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Neto

      Open Controls
    2. Oi! Shadders!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      Neto or Gordon.

      Open Controls
    3. R o s e
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Neto a nice choice.

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Awesome!! Cheers everyone!!

        Open Controls
  14. diesel001
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Time for EtH to go.

    His level is the Eredivisie and that is nowhere near PL and CL level.

    Dutch league signings.
    Dutch league management.
    Dutch league standards.

    Not god enough.

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Weren't they in contract negotiations to give him an extension recently ?

      Open Controls
    2. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      Man Utd are crap, full stop.
      The manager, players everything is just bad.

      Hojlund looks like a good player up front at least, something Utd have been missing for years.

      Open Controls
    3. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Is ETH just a more suave BR (when he came to Liverpool) ?

      Brought in his swansea players, underestimated the level of club he was moving to

      sounds familiar

      Maybe time to get OLE back at the wheel

      Open Controls
      1. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Defensively they were really bad.

        Dalot should not have allowed a strike on goal, even if he is out-muscled, there is a way to defend that to prevent a goal.

        And the 3rd one is a joke, how does a cross / clearance up-field get handed back to the striker clean through on goal... unbelievable....

        No leadership on the field in general.

        Open Controls
    4. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      he's likely got full backing of current owners

      Open Controls
    5. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Who would replace him?
      We're a toxic badly rin club from top to bottom. Not even pep could fix this

      Open Controls
  15. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    Arteta on Saka: "He tried to backheel a ball in the first half. He felt something. It was muscular. He was uncomfortable and we had to take him off. We don’t know anything more than that. It was big enough not to allow him to play the rest of the game and that is a worry for us."

    https://twitter.com/JamesOlley/status/1709319937250996429?t=SDlNOOMUdJio0joIqt-Hfw&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      so he starts vs city then

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Same sh*te every bloody week now.

      Open Controls
    3. GoonerSteve
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Hopefully more news during the week but I'm worried. Especially after already burning my transfer to do Foden to Son

      Open Controls
  16. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    What would you do here?
    A)WC
    B)-4
    C)-8

    Areola
    Trippier/Botman*/Estupinan
    Mbeumo/Salah/Eze*/Saka*/Maddison
    Haaland/Alvarez

    Onana/Beyer/Gusto*/Osula*
    1ft 0.0ft

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      If you take the hit, how long does that delay the WC?

      Open Controls
      1. wulfrunian
        • 6 Years
        24 mins ago

        My plan is gw10 but who knows.A lot of injuries.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          18 mins ago

          Potentially 2GWs to pay off the hits is not ideal. Need more info on the transfers.

          Open Controls
          1. wulfrunian
            • 6 Years
            16 mins ago

            cheers Tony.It depends if Saka and Eze are injured.

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 4 Years
              15 mins ago

              There has been some tier 1 reports of Eze out for 6 weeks

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 4 Years
                13 mins ago

                Eberechi Eze: Crystal Palace midfielder out for six weeks with hamstring injury - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66998758

                Open Controls
                1. wulfrunian
                  • 6 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  cheers.I read it also... I am thinking Eze+Botman->Diaby/Almiron+Lascelles and in gw9 Saka+Onana->Son+Turner(-4).

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Need a Saka update as it would be better to bring in Son this GW than GW9

                    Open Controls
    2. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      -8 is always outta the Q imo... so either a or b for me... you're squads very similar to mine and I'm having similar debate but most likely will do something to result in -4

      Open Controls
      1. wulfrunian
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        cheers.If Saka is ok and Eze is out then -4 could work and reassess after the ib.

        Open Controls
  17. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    Galatasary’s first UCL away win for 10 years

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Wow

      Standard of the UCL has really dropped this season, with all these mediocre english teams making it

      Open Controls
  18. Nightf0x
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    In WC which ? Andersen udogie (or) mitchel porro

    Open Controls
    1. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      just now

      dunno about spurs defence even though I own Udogie... but id probs say Anderson and Udogie

      Open Controls
  19. TitusShambles
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    evening lads I am struggling for GW8... and wanna play WC after int break.
    I've got 2 FTs and £0.3 ITB.

    Onana - Leno
    Cash - Estu - Gusto - Botman - Udogie
    Saka - Mbeumo - Mitoma - Salah - Son
    Joao Pedro - Erling - Ui-Jo.

    Mbeumo and Mitoma gotta go I think, and Pedro too for -4 so thinking:
    Mbeumo / Mitoma / J Pedro --> Maddison, Eze, Semenyo, for GW8 only then WC.

    not great, but okay for a single GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Eze is out for 6 weeks

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Eberechi Eze: Crystal Palace midfielder out for six weeks with hamstring injury - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66998758

        Open Controls
        1. TitusShambles
          • 8 Years
          just now

          You are awesome ! although this news is not . cheers for that I didn't pick this up.

          Open Controls
  20. Heiro
    • 13 Years
    22 mins ago

    Hi all,

    On WC.

    Areola/Turned
    Cash Trippier Saliba
    Prowse Son Salah Neto
    Haaland Watkins Alverez
    Subs:Anderson Burn Taylor

    A: Ward Prowse & Alverez
    B: Diaby & Maddison?

    Open Controls
    1. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Lingard’s Shin Guards
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      b for sure

      Open Controls
  21. Assisting the assister
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Mitoma to Diaby worth a -4?
    Yes or no - can then save WC safe in the knowledge I have Villa cover.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Issue is you will want Mitoma back from GW10 onwards

      Open Controls
  22. gart888
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Paying the price for doing Bruno to Son early. WIth Saka and Botman both doubts, I need to take a hit to field 11 players.

    Pickford
    Estupinan Burn Kabore
    Salah Foden Son Saka Diaby
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner Botman Gusto Simm

    Saka to Bowen?
    Botman to villa defender?

    Open Controls
    1. GoonerSteve
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Wait and see on Saka. Considered Maddison?

      Open Controls
    2. jackruet
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Saka is ok it seems

      Open Controls
      1. GoonerSteve
        • 13 Years
        8 mins ago

        What makes you say that?

        Open Controls
      2. TitusShambles
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        not sure on Saka... two games in a row but reckon he'll probs play (through injury) and not very well as he'll be injured....

        Open Controls
      3. gart888
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Oh please yes, but how do you know?

        Open Controls
    3. GoonerSteve
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'm in a similar boat - did Foden to Son and Estupinan to Burn, stupidly leaving myself with only Semenyo as bench cover - an unnecessary risk so I can't complain. Might just field 10.

      Open Controls
  23. Vazza
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Bloody hell!!!! With this Saka news and as an FPL owner of Rashford and B. Fernandes, I have no idea who I would put in my team even if I play the wildcard.

    Open Controls
    1. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      yup. differentials....

      Open Controls
      1. Vazza
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Such as…

        Open Controls
  24. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Fpl wire is on another level.Pras' thinking and analysis are amazing.

    Open Controls
  25. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Chilwell ---> Porro for free?
    I can choose any 6.0 DEF, apart from the 4 I already have (estupinan, trips, Tarkowski, saliba)

    Open Controls
  26. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    With Saka's injury, it looks like the decision is made for me with Bowen + Watkins.

    Areola Turner
    Porro Cash Burn Guehi Taylor
    Salah Son Maddison Bowen Chukwuemeka
    Haaland Watkins Alvarez

    Quite solid. I like Bowen over Diaby. Spreads the risk a bit more and West Ham have good fixtures for a long time. I feel like I'm getting closer to locking it in.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.