  Crunchie
    5 Years
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    Hi , still been pretty ill now for 7 days, a lot seems to be happening, but getting back to health.

    I was hoping not to WC as i took a hit for Diaby / Salah last week.
    Defence is a mess.

    If Estu is out , it might force my hand.

    Johnstone (turner)
    Estu, Saliba, Botman (Kabore, Gusto)
    Salah, Son, Maddison, Diaby, (Eze)
    Haaland, Alvarez, Pedro (if he doesn't play tonight)

    Was going to do a -4 instead.

    0.4 ITB 1FT

    Does this team need a WC?

    yay or nay, could do a a couple of -4 to keep it in tact?

    A simple yay or nay (suggestions welcome, but not necessary atm)

    Crunchie
      5 Years
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Posted on old thread, had a couple of answers but it obviously moved here)

    FOO FIGHTER
      4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Yes, defence is screwed.

      Crunchie
        5 Years
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        a -4 would sort it out.

        FOO FIGHTER
          4 Years
          14 mins ago

          Too many flags. Diaby, Eze, Gusto, Estupinan, Botman and you don't know if Pedro will start.

          Guess you can take the -4 but I would WC.

          Crunchie
            5 Years
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            Thanks

    Banana Boat
      8 Years
      28 mins ago

      I’d WC that

    Better off with a pin and a…
      11 Years
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      Shame about the injuries or this would still look pretty good. Estu, Botman, Gusto all prob out as well as Diaby and Eze, maybe. Pedro isn't a certain starter.

      Botman to Cash or Udogie and it looks better, though. If Pedro plays and one of Diaby and Eze then you can scrape through. I'll say Nay because you won't actually change many of the key players on a WC.

      Crunchie
        5 Years
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        Thank you very much,

      Crunchie
        5 Years
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yeah i might go Porro, and see what happen with Moreno/Digne rotation in Europe, could be a great differential.

        It might be Estu, "miss games maybe just two (Before ITB) or many more? James has a one-match ban so cant play before ITB, but always feel Gusto can be my 5th Defender, with his injury record, it why i had him from the start"

    mttrznck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 mins ago

      Nah. You'll have a bad gameweek; if you're willing to accept that, a WC isn't necessary. Take a -4 and leave the rest for after the IB.

      Crunchie
        5 Years
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks

        I got rid of Rashford last week for a hit for a reason, i guess that's why i maybe a little stubborn

      Bggz
        12 Years
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        This.

  Banana Boat
    8 Years
    51 mins ago

    Best 4.4 mid on a WC?

    Looking at Anderson but don’t know if he’s expected to keep starting? Otherwise maybe Nakamba or save 0.1 with Chuk?

    Crunchie
      5 Years
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      when is chuk back?

      Miguel Sanchez
        7 Years
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Back in training now

    FOO FIGHTER
      4 Years
      18 mins ago

      With all Newcastle's injuries, Anderson should be fine short term.

  FISSH
    10 Years
    • 10 Years
    51 mins ago

    How is rashford on the watchlist lol

    Tomerick
      9 Years
      just now

      They didn’t want to make a rash decision

  Nickofoz
    9 Years
    • 9 Years
    51 mins ago

    Man, a Diaz over Salah WC allows so much flexibility. 1.7M ITB with the below too:

    Johnstone Turner
    Tripper Cash Porro Coufal Kabore
    Son Maddison Diaz Diaby Bowen
    Watkins Haaland Archer

    g40steve
      5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Exactly

      g40steve
        5 Years
        1 min ago

        Areola,
        Udogie, Cash, Trippier
        Son, Saka, Bowen, Diaz,
        Alvarez, Haaland, Watkins,

        Turner, Diaby, Burn/Coufal, Taylor

    Rasping Drive
      14 Years
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      As does an Alvarez over Haaland WC 😉

    denial
      14 Years
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I'm considering a Foden out for Diaz -4 this week depending how CL games go.

  ball c
    3 Years
    • 3 Years
    48 mins ago

    WC
    Best option:
    A) Bowen & Archer
    B) Gordon & Watkins

    Banana Boat
      8 Years
      22 mins ago

      B by plenty but it also costs way more?

      Open Controls
      ball c
        3 Years
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        B means I downgrade Porro to Udogie and Anderson to Mitchell. I have good SV

      Banana Boat
        8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Yeh i think those sacrifices are very minimal. I’d stick with B

        Open Controls
    DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      7 Years
      13 mins ago

      B

  I am 42
    10 Years
    46 mins ago

    do you normally

    1) decide who you wanna transfer out, then look for the replacement
    2) decide who you want, then see which player to "sacrifice"

    I am 42
      10 Years
      24 mins ago

      most of the time i do (1), ie transfer out injured or suspended player
      then see who is the best replacement within that price range

      work pretty well at the moment, as most bandwagon derail

    Bobby Digital
      6 Years
      24 mins ago

      1

    DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      7 Years
      18 mins ago

      1

    Bggz
      12 Years
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Both / either

  DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    7 Years
    38 mins ago

    CL. Who should I captain:

    A) Haaland
    B) Mbappe
    C) Cancelo

  Tonyawesome69
    4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Bukayo Saka has a minor strain in he’s hamstring (Semimembranosus) - will face late fitness test for the weekends game against Manchester City.

    https://twitter.com/ConMarbleHalls/status/1709598936296550549?t=G6ttvRcajVQK6KbygOvADQ&s=19

    FOO FIGHTER
      4 Years
      33 mins ago

      He is starting.

    DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Are we going to have this every week with him now...supposed to be injured yet somehow keeps his appearance run going and gets a return?

      G-Whizz
        6 Years
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Nah, not for me, got rid last week to stop me having to go through this every week lol

    dunas_dog
      8 Years
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Still a goner for me. No way he will be fully fit for game even if starts and if he does play too much of a risk that he does more damage and goes off early again- far rather move to Maddison and can get Saka back on week 10 WC if fully fit

    Bubz
      10 Years
      1 min ago

      How boring are these Arsenal late fitness test bollocks. He’s obviously starting

  Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
    5 Years
    33 mins ago

    If Estu also out, probably worth a hit forv

    Chil + Estu to Porro + Cash

    Otherwise its likely a Beyer 1 pointer off the bench...

    denial
      14 Years
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I reckon that's worth a hit yeah

  Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    3 Years
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    The 2030 World Cup will be held across six countries in three continents, Fifa has confirmed.

    Spain, Portugal and Morocco have been named as the co-hosts, with the opening three matches taking place in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay.

    International football is over, scrap it all.

  Calippo
    3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Wildcard
    Will sell Saka to Bruno depending on news from Arteta on Friday.

    Turner (Areola)

    Tripp, Cash, Udogie, (Mitchell, Gabriel)

    Saka, Son, Maddison, Bowen (Chukwue)

    Haaland, Alvarez, Watkins

    0.2 ITB

    GTG?

  DavvaMC
    2 Years
    • 2 Years
    32 mins ago

    Who would you sell for Maddison?

    1. Rashford
    2. Sterling

    Thanks

    Feanor
      14 Years
      17 mins ago

      Sterling if you have no other issues.

      I already did Henry to Cash, so I'm keeping Sterling for another week

    Bggz
      12 Years
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      2 easy

    DavvaMC
      2 Years
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Thanks

    bitm2007
      9 Years
      • 9 Years
      just now

      2 did it last GW.

  Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
    5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Is Saka the PLs Chuck Norris ?

    FOO FIGHTER
      4 Years
      23 mins ago

      I think once the City match is done, the mind games from Arteta will be gone.

      This thing about Saka being injured every week is either "he will run out of steam if Arteta continues to play him with injury issues" or "Arteta is just a clown"

    FOO FIGHTER
      4 Years
      15 mins ago

      I mean seriously, which Dumbf*** manager would go out of his way to risk losing his best player by playing him game in and out knowing he has has multiple problems at this moment?

      Here we are, flagged every week now.

      x.jim.x
        9 Years
        just now

        Yikes

    FOO FIGHTER
      4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Foot problem, ongoing acchiles problem and now hamstring etc etc etc

      Can't make this bs up.

  psl
    5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Areola/Turner

    Cash/Trippier/Udogie/Botman/Kabore

    Son/Salah/Maddison/JWP/Neto

    Haaland/Watkins/Archer

    Would you consider Maddison to Richarlison and JWP to Bowen? Any other obvious changes I'm missing?

    Thanks in advance.

  bitm2007
    9 Years
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    On WC. If all are fit to start GW8

    A) Trippier, Diaby, DCL
    B) Burn, Bowen, Watkins

    RICICLE
      1 Year
      1 min ago

      A

    Bggz
      12 Years
      • 12 Years
      just now

      DCL is pointless you might as well go with 4.5 3rd bench and upgrade someone else

  Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Best, given form,fixtures, 0-itb, tia

    1 cash lascelles
    2 coufal pau
    3 coufal colwil
    4 coufal ream / castigne
    5 coufal van d ven
    6 coufal guehi

    FOO FIGHTER
      4 Years
      8 mins ago

      5

      Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thx.due to tot defence and easier fixfures? Avl also good fixtures, was leaning 2 w pau, no?

        FOO FIGHTER
          4 Years
          2 mins ago

          I think you will get more cleanies from VDV. Coufal for attacking returns and fixtures.

          Total Foot 5 - romario 11
            10 Years
            just now

            Yep agreed.think 1 w cash and lascel could get that IF lascel starts good 3-4gwks, u dont think botman out for 3 gwks?

    FOO FIGHTER
      4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Would have said 1 but Lascelles is going to rot on your bench.

      G-Whizz
        6 Years
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Takes up a Newcastle spot too...

      Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        10 Years
        1 min ago

        Lasceles good 4 gw to play, no? , with botman out w knee injury

  putana
    5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Not sure what to do, 0 in the bank. These are assuming saka is injured:

    a) saka + doku -> richarlison + diaz (-4)

    b) saka -> maddison

    c) doku -> jwp

  Wheato182
    10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Considering doing Eze + Estupinan > Son + 4.5.

    Anyone recommend a 4.5 defender? currently considering Coufal (have Areola) or Mitchell. Any suggestions welcome.

    Cheers

