  1. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    53 mins ago

    Villa come into the match on the back of a stunning 6-1 win over Brighton on Saturday, and Emery was asked after full-time why he took Boubacar Kamara and Moussa Diaby off late on. He said: "I think he (Diaby) has some pain, but I don’t think it’s relevant for the next games. Kamara as well, hopefully not important. We think it’s not important but we will check it.”

    https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/aston-villa-injuries-kamara-diaby-27785525

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      Old quotes. Emery is talking later today.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        47 mins ago

        Just for anyone who has not seen.

        I think the rumours on twatter at the moment can't always be trusted like the Botman issue.

        Botman was "fit" and I brought him in for a hit.

        Diaby not in training according to twatter today but we don't even see the whole team training.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          41 mins ago

          https://x.com/david_reed/status/1709534164217724980?s=46&t=-I79neDAqnfrjarxaSoJfA

          Not everything on Twitter is a “rumour”

    2. ggfussball
      44 mins ago

      This ebening I believe

      1. Threat Level Midnight
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        LOL

    3. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Probably muscular or something. Meaning he must actually be a big doubt

    4. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Once again...

      We will hear from Emery later today 🙄

  2. Brehmeren
    • 13 Years
    52 mins ago

    Estu, Botman, Gordon, Osula and Saka. Time to wilcard!?

    1. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      If it was time to wildcard, it would have been done already! If you re able to hold out, wait until internationals after this week. You either go early or not at all.

  3. The Parrot
    • 2 Years
    48 mins ago

    Crazy to think of Foden to Bowen/Maddison for a hit to get ahead of the crowd (or just keep pace)

    1. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Not at all! Both with good form and fixtures to boot!

    2. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Nope. Bowen of those for me.

  4. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    Son neto
    Or maddison bowen better?

    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      15 mins ago

      Ive got Maddison and Bowen and am considering Son and Neto in for a hit for Eze & Saka.

    2. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’ve got all 4 - however I’d probably say Maddison Bowen out of the pairings

  5. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 13 Years
    46 mins ago

    Klopp has requested a replay of the spurs game

    Doubt it happens but in a make believe world where klopp gets what he wants do we think fpl would adjust previous points scored in the original game?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      This will be interesting especially with the clowns already admitting they screwed up.

    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      Probably create a new DGW for it. Laughable suggestion to replay it though.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        25 mins ago

        DGW involving Spurs and LFC, I will take it.

    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      No they definitely wouldn't. If they won't do it for things like the March goal - they sure as hell will not be adjusting every players scores.

      The effect on rank & H2H competitions is too complex for them to unpick & they have made it clear this points 1 hour after game over (ish) are final.

      They would perhaps add the replay into a DGW though, if their setup allows.

      But it won't happen. Big Team trying to push agendas to pressure.

    4. boc610
      • 11 Years
      41 mins ago

      not going to happen and shouldnt happen and im a pool fan. bournemouth got relegated because hawkeye malfunctioned in the villa sheffield united game a few years ago and nothing happened then

    5. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      Or could there be an agreement between all sides to change the result and to award the disallowed goal?

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        36 mins ago

        Even stupider suggestion honestly

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          35 mins ago

          You are a manc fan, I understand.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            32 mins ago

            Why would Spurs volunteer to drop 2 points? The goal was in the 34th minute and Liverpool were down to 10 men (later 9)?

            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 4 Years
              28 mins ago

              Well what if the FA decide the match needs to be replayed?

              They already in the crapper for admitting they were wrong and seeing that LFC (not old toilet) are challenging for the title and a top four spot is crucial when it comes to the monetary, that one point could be the difference of LFC missing out on top 4.

              1. x.jim.x
                • 9 Years
                25 mins ago

                It’s not going to happen. They’ve made errors and apologised for it before with no replay. Let it go.

                1. FOO FIGHTER
                  • 4 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  Your club is utter sh*te bro, just admit it 😆

                  Open Controls
                    • 9 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    Warra trip to Anfield that is for you

                    Open Controls
                      • 4 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      I am sure it is you or another person stalking me with that sock account which has only been registered recently.

Fecking sick people in this world.

                      Fecking sick people in this world.

                      Open Controls
                        • 9 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        Literally no idea what you're on about, seek help.

                        Open Controls
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        "I am sure it is you or another person..."

                        Nobody gets anything past you do they Sherlock? 😆

                      3. FOO FIGHTER
                        • 4 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        Bit touchy there. Bugger off please. You and your sock account.

                      4. FOO FIGHTER
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        There are some sad and insignificant people on here 😆

                    2. FOO FIGHTER
                      • 4 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      Especially when you can be found in the same posts when that sock account replies to me.

      2. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        35 mins ago

        So what was the result if the goal had been awarded?

    6. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      The previous points wouldn't be changed.

      Once a game has finished and bonus points added that's final is their stance...

  6. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    41 mins ago

    .Best pls, 0itb
    1 cash lascelles
    2 coufal colwil
    3 coufal ream/castigne
    4 coufal van d ven
    5 coufal guehi

    1. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      5 or 2

      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thx, leaning 1...why not 1, think cas cash can go nutz, no? Lascelles in until botman knee injury

  7. FCH
    • 3 Years
    37 mins ago

    WC this?
    Onana Turner
    Estupinan Trippier Akanji Bell Baldock
    Son Sterling Mbeumo Bruno Rashford
    Haaland Alvarez Mubama

    To this: Keep 0.2M - Bruno become Saka in GW 9 or 10...
    Turner Areola
    Estupinan Cash Udogie Kabore Taylor
    Salah Son Bruno Bowen Chukwu
    Haaland Watkins Archer

    A - Yes do it
    B - Wait for GW 9 or 10
    C - No way

    1. Brehmeren
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      A

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

    3. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      You could wait a week, but the defence could do with a helping hand this week

    4. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

  8. Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Estupinan potentially out. De Zerbi press conference coming up in the early evening (not sure what time), where we might find out more:

    https://twitter.com/mcgrathmike/status/1709544147269415024

    1. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      Well that’s worked out interestingly, good wildcard timing!

    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      Cheers!

    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      That would honestly be quite handy for me. Missed out on Botman to Andersen but if Perv is out I’ll simply adjust the move.

      1. Botman and Robben
        • 6 Years
        27 mins ago

        Pervs should not be in your team.

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          Why not?

          1. Botman and Robben
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Morals and Ethics 🙂

      2. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Perv? He’s on about Estupinan not Trent

    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Classic timing given I just went for Taylor over Lamptey on a transfer, haha.

      I suppose the timeline matters more for this. Estupiñán is a clear first choice so unless it's way longer term, still no big advantage going for Lamptey (with their next 2 fixtures especially).

      Although given I have Kabore anyway can still be a like-for-like if it were needed at the time.

  9. gellinmagellan
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    How's this WC draft?

    Turner Areola
    Cash Trippier Anderson Udogie Kabore
    Salah Son Bowen Neto Douglas Luiz
    Watkins Haaland Mubama

    A bit confused about Watkins + D Luiz or Diaby + Alvarez

    Any other things to consider?

    1. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Drop Mubama for Archer as he will play and Mubama hasn’t.
      Not particularly keen on playing Luiz every week, any other suggestions?

    2. FPLEL
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      It's decent, but the mid is weak for a 352 midfield.

      I'd way downgrade Trippier and upgrade Douglas Luiz to Diaby or right up to Maddison.

    3. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Not liking the midfield. Playing both Douglas luiz and Neto each week isn't great.

  10. asquishypotato
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    Wildcard team:

    Turner, Areola
    Trent, Porro, Cash, Botman, Lamptey/Estupinan Oenone injury
    Salah, Son, Maddison, Bowen, Neto,
    Watkins, Darein, Alvarez.

    Lots of cash spread around, but allows me to:
    Rotate my captaincy to not rely on Haaland
    Switch defenders around to the fixtures - all with attacking threat
    Neto in for when Alverez’s fixtures are not great, and he plays relegation sides
    Bowen on the bench for the tough earlier games.

    Pending injuries, shouldn’t need to make too many transfers so I can move the money around to get the big man back in before the fixtures return.

    Roast away!

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      23 mins ago

      Brave going without haaland but tempted to do it myself. Team looks great

      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        19 mins ago

        I’d get a cheap forward and upgrade Neto to even Bruno and then move him to saka (other Arsenal mid if injured) for gw10

        1. asquishypotato
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          I originally had Watkins and Darwin, but Alvarez seems like a bit of a cheat code to go without

    2. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I can't help feeling that losing Haaland has only bought you Trent - who isn't pulling up trees and probably won't do - and a benching headache. Having said that, Darwin and Watkins could get very close to - or outscore Haaland over the next few weeks so I can see the temptation - and you seem to have a rotation plan! I'd rather have Trippier than Trent even if they were the same price.

  11. The Mandalorian
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    Fabio Borges looks to have played his WC after a bad week and no bench.

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      I doubt it? He religiously follows the transfer algorithm guy who I don’t think has hit the button

  12. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Feels so good getting rid of Onana on WC.

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I bet it does! Disaster signing

  13. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    On wildcard
    A) Estupinan (to be replaced), Alvarez, Trippier, Almiron
    Or
    B) Burn, Lamptey, Archer, Salah

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      How many of these are on your bench? Presume not playing lamptey and archer each week

      1. Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        So with Salah my bench would be Archer, Burn and Lamptey. Without, its Alvarez, Cash, Estupinan

  14. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    On a WC, Areola and Turner a go to choice with $ in mind or worth shopping elswhere?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Not a fan of Turner. Place is at risk. But at least Areola should start all.

      A rotation with Leno/Neto is a nice differential itself with not much extra outlay

    2. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Flekken over Areola if you have the money.

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Highly disagree with this. Brentford are not in great form and have a few key injuries now. There's already been a few games they should have kept cleanies but didn't.

        Brentford are one of the worst in the fixture ticket up to Christmas, whereas West Ham actually have a great run of fixtures coming up. Plus Areola had been doing fairly well anyway.

        1. wulfrunian
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          I admit my advice was bad.I thought Areola and Flekken were rotate well and that Brentford has good fixtures.My mistake.

    3. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Neto and areola rotate well if got some extra cash

    4. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Cheers, have to see if it would be worth $

  15. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Estupinan out means WC activated.6 flags+Beyer(che) and Mbeumo(ManUtd).

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Go for it!

    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sometimes it has to be done and feel a lot will be in the same boat

      1. wulfrunian
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Exactly Pat.

  16. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Will u do son and neto now for -4 or wait?

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Wait until after Thursday, not worth the risk imo

  17. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    1.4 ITB & 2FT. Any advice appreciated.
    Pickford
    Gabriel Schar Ruben (Botman) (Beyer)
    Bruno Rashford Sterling Foden
    Haaland Hojlund (Mubama)

    A. Botman + Saka - Porro + Son
    B. Botman + Saka + Sterling - Porro + Son + Bowen?

    C. Is Porro better than Udogie??

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A looks good if saka is out

  18. I am 42
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    will Estupinan price locked if he get red flag?

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      No, but needs more transfers out to fall

    2. FPLEL
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I might be wrong here, but I think price locking only happens when flagging goes from red flag -> no flag?

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      No.

      When a player is injured (0% chance of playing), suspended or on loan his price can still change in value. However, once his status has changed again his price will be "locked".

  19. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Apologies if already posted but
    Klopp wants a replay
    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67003386

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      the second sentence is pertinent too.

      "The outcome should be a replay. But it probably won't happen."

  20. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Klopp added: "The argument against [a replay] will probably be if we open that gate then everybody will ask for it. The situation is so unprecedented that I'm 56 years old and I'm absolutely used to wrong decisions, difficult decisions but something like that as far as I can remember never happened.

    "That's why I think a replay would be the right thing. If it happened again, a replay would be the right thing to do or the referee has the opportunity to bring both coaches together and say, 'Sorry we made a mistake but we can solve it. Let Liverpool score a goal and we can start from there.'

    "I'm not angry with anybody, not at all. We should not go for them. They made a mistake and they felt horrible that night, I'm 100 per cent sure. That's enough for me, nobody needs further punishment."

    https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12976456/jurgen-klopp-demands-liverpool-replay-against-tottenham-after-var-error-disallowed-luis-diaz-goal#amp_tf=From%20%251%24s&aoh=16964249896720&csi=1&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&ampshare=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.skysports.com%2Ffootball%2Fnews%2F11095%2F12976456%2Fjurgen-klopp-demands-liverpool-replay-against-tottenham-after-var-error-disallowed-luis-diaz-goal

  21. Bubz
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Did Klopp mention anything about Gakpo fitness or Nunez fitness?

    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not sure, but he did mention that he wants the Spurs game replayed with Liverpool starting a goal up.

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      The boss said: "The biggest problem of the game, to be honest... before Cody Gakpo scored, we got a free-kick and he got injured and he is now with a brace limping down the corridor.

      "That's my biggest problem, to be honest, in this moment. We lost two [to red cards] and maybe a third player - really bad, really bad. So, yes, that's something we have to deal with obviously."

      Asked if the injury for Gakpo was a 'bad one', Klopp added: "Possibly, I don't know.

      "He wore a brace. He scored a goal but afterwards, but after that shot he felt it even more. It was from the foul before."

      1. Bubz
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Old quotes though right? I'm referring to the press conference he just did this afternoon

