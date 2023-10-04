235
  1. BusbySwede
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    What would you do with this squad?

    Onana
    Trippier, Cash, Udogie
    Son, Maddison, Eze, Mitoma
    Haaland, Watkins, Alvarez

    Turner, Botman, Mbuemo, Estupinan

    0.2 itb with 1 ft.
    Time to use the wildcard or hold on to it?
    Priorities who to sell and who to buy?
    Botman or Eze? Maybe both?

    1. mazkills
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      No need to WC, might as well save the transfer although Eze needs to go. I would end up downgrading Mbuemo and Eze to Bowen and a cheap option

      1. BusbySwede
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah Eze have been annoying to own and seems to never get rid of him.. but to save the transfer and have 2ft for next gw is also an option

  2. Totti
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    on wildcard

    who do u rather guys?

    A) trippier neto
    B) burn maddison

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      B

    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      B

    3. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      B)

  3. I Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Anyone else wavering on Son (c)? Don't see him getting more than 75 minutes. Is that enough compared to 90 for Haaland or Maddison?

    Would go Salah if I had him.

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Either Haaland or Salah, possibly Bowen if I am brave enough.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I think those mins are still high enough for me to consider captain

    3. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Good enough for me...

  4. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Brighton full-back Pervis Estupinan was injured when taken off at the weekend against Villa and is set to miss games, starting with Marseille tmrw

    https://twitter.com/mcgrathmike/status/1709544147269415024?t=aNj3LPYzSbwxbUeN1Ju3Ug&s=19

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      45 mins ago

      Damn!!! Already shipped him so all good if true.

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      45 mins ago

      Damn!!! Already shipped him so all good for me if true.

    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      Got lucky with the sale of him last week. Wasn't going to play him the end few - but was definitely concerned about not having him for GW10 onwards.

      Obviously he will still be a concern by then but price and ownership will fall.

      Should have bought Lamptey though perhaps! (Or not, since Estupiñán will probably be back by then.)

  5. FDMS All Starz
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    What would you do here? Hesitant to sell the defenders as don’t see much profit to be made.

    A) Play WC
    B) Sterling -> Bowen (free)
    C) Sterling & Bruno -> Son & JWP (-4)

    (1FT & 0.4itb)
    Pickford Turner
    Cash Udogie Gvardiol Estu Kabore
    Salah Maddison Sterling Bruno Diaby
    Haaland Alvarez Osula

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      B
      Has Sterling lost his place for sure though?

      1. ZimZalabim
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        he hasn't lost his place he was unwell during the week and hadn't trained

        Likely to be straight back in the starting 11

  6. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    58 mins ago

    Will u do saka and eze to son and neto for -4?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes if Saka is out

      1. Letsgo!
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        But he is surely out isnt it?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Nothing confirmed

    2. mazkills
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      i would do eze out for -8

  7. Totti
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    on wildcard
    any midfielder @4.2

    need your help guys

    1. mazkills
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      doesnt exist

      1. Totti
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        defender @3.8? 🙂
        my tream 0.1 shortage

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          You do realise you can filter players on max cost in the transfer page

        2. FPLEL
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          None atm. But Baldock has been very close to dropping for a couple of days - totally unproductive asset, but would be the cheapest in game!

      2. mazkills
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        are you on aeriola and a 4.0 keeper already?

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Lowest is Chukwuemeka at 4.3

  8. mazkills
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    For folks interested in Porro and Son, are you waiting for their Thursday match to see how it plays out?

    Was intending Rashford out, but now looking at:

    Saka! > Son
    Estup > Porro

    Can get Saka/Odegaard by selling Rashford if needed later, and Virgil > Estup if i want him back when fixtures go nice.

    Lmk if you would or wouldn't do this.

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      56 mins ago

      Nice moves! Looking at something similar I have an urge to do before but the sensible thing is to wait

      1. mazkills
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        cheers ty, same urge here

    2. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      55 mins ago

      what thursday match ?

      1. mazkills
        • 6 Years
        just now

        forgive me, idk why i thought they had europe

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      Yes, need to wait with the amount of injuries popping up now

    4. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      They don't play tomorrow or on Thursdays...

      1. mazkills
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        me slipping before a cup coffee

  9. G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 6 Years
    55 mins ago

    Leon Bailey back in training?

    How does that affect Cash?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      Less likely to have the opportunity to play RW.

      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        52 mins ago

        Who's less likely, Cash or Bailey?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          49 mins ago

          Cash...

          1. G-Whizz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 6 Years
            47 mins ago

            Cheers!

  10. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    1.4 ITB & 2FT. Any advice appreciated.
    Pickford
    Gabriel Schar Ruben (Botman) (Beyer)
    Bruno Rashford Sterling Foden
    Haaland Hojlund (Mubama)

    A. Botman + Saka - Porro + Son
    B. Botman + Saka + Sterling - Porro + Son + Bowen?

    C. Is Porro better than Udogie??

  11. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 4 Years
    53 mins ago

    0ft 0itb - Made my 2 changes early to get son now Eze/Saka/Estu seems injured

    Pickford
    Burn Colwill Cash
    Salah Saka Eze Son
    Watkins Haaland Morris

    Turner Anderson Kabore Estu

    A) Eze > Neto (-4)
    B) Wildcard

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Don't wildcard that team yet just address one injury and rely on bench imo

    2. mazkills
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      -4 for Neto

      1. mazkills
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        actually i would keep as is, fixture is too good for eze, but certainly get him out next week

  12. TBL
    • 1 Year
    52 mins ago

    do you loose your wildcard if not used before a certain date?

    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      Yes.

      Must be used by the GW19 deadline...

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        47 mins ago

        That is incorrect. GW20 deadline is the last GW to use the first WC.

        The first wildcard will be available from the start of the season until Sat 30 Dec 14:30.

        1. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          45 mins ago

          This

        2. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 6 Years
          42 mins ago

          Cheers!

  13. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    I’m not expecting a positive update from Arteta regarding Saka on Friday even he is fit to start but would you take a hit to sell him to Maddison?

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Agreed. I'm going to move him on. Maddison isn't a bad shout

  14. Totti
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    best forward @6.3 max

    need your help guys

    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      50 mins ago

      How much is Solanke?

      1. Totti
        • 7 Years
        43 mins ago

        6.4 🙁

        1. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 6 Years
          41 mins ago

          Damn!

  15. Walter White (ww)
    • 2 Years
    50 mins ago

    Klopp asking for replay 😆 what happens to fpl points? Muhahaha

    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      46 mins ago

      Nothing happens, they're not chalked off if that's what you mean...

  16. MHG
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    Hi best replacement for Eze?
    A) JWP
    B) Neto
    C) Mitoma

    I have £6.6 to play with. Prefer JWP but interest seems to have switched to Neto

    Thanks

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      A.

    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      A but Neto isn't bad value either

    3. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Mitoma for me, not the best next two fixtures but Brighton have a great run from GW10 on.

  17. GreennRed
    • 12 Years
    48 mins ago

    Klopp Europa presser live:

    https://www.youtube.com/live/zTA0_jRa-KM?si=70P6Ju8BZ_uoTjU9

  18. Threat Level Midnight
    • 5 Years
    48 mins ago

    Thoughts on Udogie over Porro? Multiple times Udogie was their furthest forward player this last week vs Pool. Seems to get into more scoring positions

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wondering the same. Porro seems the more popular pick but the 0.2 can be valuable

      1. Threat Level Midnight
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Bingo. Difference between Martinez or another Keeper the following week for me.

  19. mazkills
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    Anything for a hit, or gtg?

    Ederson
    VVD/Porro/Cash
    Rashford/Son/Mitoma/Maddison
    Haaland/Watkins/Alvarez

    .9tb 0ft

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      G2G no hit needed there mate

    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      Why would you take a hit?

