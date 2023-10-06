549
October 6

FPL Gameweek 8 Members Video: Andy + Seb

549 Comments
Our Members Videos continue with another installment ahead of the Gameweek 8 deadline.

This week, it’s another Scoutcast special as Andy and Hall of Fame #19 Seb combine for a stream exclusive to Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout. 

As you may already know, the pair are both Wildcarding for the upcoming deadline.

They will be using the various tools available to subscribers in the Members Area to make sure they have the optimal 15 players for their brand new teams.

The video is available to watch via the embedded link below, live from 8:15pm BST.

There was also a live Q&A earlier today if you’re in the mood for more visual offerings, plus a whole host of other content in the Gameweek 8 playlist.

549 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Woy_is_back
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Captain Porro or Salah?

    Open Controls
    1. toerag
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      😆

      😆
    2. BremerHB
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Porro TC. Without a doubt.

      Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      I have had too many and did not manage to fall off my chair 😆

      Open Controls
    4. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Porro it is

      Porro it is
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Wtf bro. Either going to make you jump through the ceiling or cry.

        Salah.

        Open Controls
    5. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Powwow

      Powwow
  2. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    A) Play Saka. 1st (and only) sub Archer. (C) Salah.

    B) Saka -> Son. -4. (C) Son

    [My current view is that Saka is 45:55 to start]

    Saka fix: MCI, che, SHU, new, BUR, bre, WOL, lut
    Son fix: lut, FUL, cry, CHE, wol, AVL, mci, WHU

    WC still available. Also have Maddy.

    Open Controls
  3. jimmy12
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Anyone else going Salah(C) over Son ?

    I have both but feel nearly everyone is going Son(C)

    Open Controls
    1. Dunster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Me. Got both - feel confident Salah out scores Son. Plus having captain in early game sucks!

      Open Controls
    2. toerag
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      my gut says son

      my gut says son
  4. Ady87
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    I’ve got Gordon, Estup, Bell and Saka flagged. Who should I swap Estup for? Is a Cash/Digne double up stupid?

    Leno
    Tripp Cash Udogie
    Madd Bruno Saka(!) Mbuemo
    Haaland Alvarez Hojlund

    Subs: Areola Gordon(!) Estup(!) Bell(!)

    Without flags I’d have been selling Mbuemo but I guess he could haul against United.

    Open Controls
    1. Ady87
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      £1.5 ITB, could do Saka > Son and worry about Estup next week?

      Open Controls
  5. Feed tha Sheep
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Best Capt this week please?

    A. Salah
    B. Son
    C. Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. Alex1995
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Sonny for me, close though

      Open Controls
    2. R o s e
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      I'm going Son this week.

      Open Controls
    3. Big Mike
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      B

      B
  6. Alex1995
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    A) Porro & Bowen
    OR
    B) Udogie & Diaby

    Open Controls
    1. BremerHB
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      A

      A
      1. Alex1995
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Sorry, meant to Madders & Udogie

        Open Controls
  7. Skogen89
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    What to do with Rashford?

    A) Rash > Diaz
    B) Save and have 2ft after ib
    C) Rash > someone else bar 10.5m

    I have Son, Maddison, but no Liv

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Can you afford Salah?

      Open Controls
      1. Skogen89
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        nope! 10.5.m

        nope! 10.5.m
        1. Skogen89
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Could do Rashford and Mbuemo to Salah and Anderson (-4), and play Morris

          Open Controls
          1. Skogen89
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Suppose i also could do Morris and Rash > Watkins and Luis Dias for a hitt . Worth it?

            Open Controls
  8. Eleven Hag
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Howz this WC draft?

    Areola Turner
    Trippier Porro Cash Gabriel Taylor
    Son Maddison Diaby Diaz Andersen
    Haaland Alvarez Watkins

    2.3m in the bank to get Saka later on.

    Open Controls
    1. Skogen89
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Template , looks good

      Open Controls
      1. Eleven Hag
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        I would like to get a few differentials but who are they going to be?

        Open Controls
        1. George Sillett
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          For them to be true differentials you need to pick them yourself and keep quiet

          Open Controls
          1. Skogen89
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            Almiron is someone im keeping an eye on! Looking really good now

            Open Controls
    2. toerag
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      almiron over anderson??

      Open Controls
      1. Skogen89
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Yeah any day. He is a diff

        Open Controls
  9. Woy_is_back
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Will the Andersen fella from Luton start this time with Bell out?

    Open Controls
    1. Skogen89
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      When Bell went of, Burke came in last game... Wouldnt bet on it

      Open Controls
      1. Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        fek
        ta

        fek
ta
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      I am happy to not own any Luton defence anyomre, that and no other 4.0's.

      Open Controls
  10. premierleaguesgreatestevert…
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Does anyone no Haaland-ing not fancy Isak over Darwin?

    Open Controls
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Questions like this make me not want to no-Haaland

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Avoid Newcastle attack unless it is Gordon.

      Open Controls
    3. toerag
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      not had enough beer to check him yet, and solanke(next 3)

      Open Controls
  11. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Son or Haaland Captain?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Son

      Son
  12. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    @WOY_IS_BACK

    I must say, and not taking a dig, you are one of the most entertaining people when you post.

    Can never fault you.

    Open Controls
  13. WibblesTeam
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Start Areola or Flekken?

    Open Controls
  14. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Final decision, which formation:

    A (3-4-3): Watkins - Chuk - Mitchell - Udogie

    B (3-5-2): Archer - Bowen - Gabriel - Porro

    Rest of team is:

    Areola - Turner

    Burn - Cash - Taylor - X - X
    Salah - Son - Maddison - Diaby - X
    Haaland - Alvarez - X

    Open Controls
    1. toerag
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      b

      b
  15. FPL Blow-In
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    A) play White against my Haaland and Alvarez
    B) first hit of season -4 Estupinan out

    I’m B I’m considering Aurier, Silva, Digne/Cash

    Open Controls
  16. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    What about
    Morris > Juses
    Yaaaay
    Nope

    Open Controls
    1. toerag
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      are you slurring your words? go for the messiah

      Open Controls
  17. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    2 hours ago

    Your predictions for CPal-Not and WHam-New?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      WHU 2-2 NEW

      CPL 1 - 0 NFO

      Open Controls
    2. lugs
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Palace 0-0 Forest
      WHam 2-2 Newc

      Open Controls
    3. Eleven Hag
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      1-1
      2-1

      1-1
2-1
    4. wulfrunian
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      cheers all

      cheers all
  18. Pedersen
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    My current defense is
    Trippier Cash Udogie Estu* Botman*

    I got 1ft and 2m itb. I am thinking I need to fix Estu just in case. Whom is the best replacement?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      You have 3 starters

      Roll

      Open Controls
      1. Pedersen
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        I got Saka and Diaby too. Could easily end with 10 men

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Saka will start

          Saka will start
    2. Dunster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Keep Botman - Estu worth fixing

      Open Controls
  19. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Ederson
    Cash-Trippier-Udogie-
    Foden-Son-Fernandes-Mbeumo-Rashford
    Morris-Haaland

    Turner-Beyer-Mubama-Gusto

    A: GTG
    B: Do Rashford to Maddison for -8?

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Son ©, Haaland vc.

      Son ©, Haaland vc.
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      57 mins ago

      It's not a -8. If you think Maddison is worth another -4, do it.

      Open Controls
      1. CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        I already did Saka, Estu to Son, Cash earlier in the week.

        Open Controls
  20. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Choose 2 out of 3 for wc:

    A. Diaz
    B. Maddison
    C. Bowen

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      BC

      BC
  21. R o s e
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Leno
    Cash Schar Udogie
    Salah Son Madds Mbeumo JWP
    Haaland Alavrez
    (Areola Archer Botman Estupinan)

    1FT 0itb
    Any changes or good to go?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Looks good for GW8.

      Maddison to Bowen and Mbeumo to Saka somehow after GW8

      Open Controls
      1. R o s e
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Thanks. Yes, want Saka back soon.
        Could do Estupinan to a cheapy for some funds.

        Open Controls
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Roll

      Roll
      1. R o s e
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Thanks.

        Thanks.
    3. GoonerSteve
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Looks good. Who's your captain?

      Open Controls
      1. R o s e
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        I'm thinking Son this week.
        Son and Haaland equal in odds but wanted a change.

        Open Controls
  22. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Top scorers this GW = Saka, Salah and Alvarez in no specific order.

    Don't hold me to it though...

    Open Controls
    1. GoonerSteve
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Captain Salah over Son, Foo Fighter?

      Open Controls
    2. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Those are the common sense picks

      It’ll probably end up being someone like Sterling or Rashford after mass sales

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Alvarez is like a volcano erupting

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          about to sizzle out

          about to sizzle out
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Did you see him come on in the CL?

            I think Pep had to cover his blushes for Haaland.

            Open Controls
            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              Doku Alvarez Foden front three.

              Sorry, but City are a bit slow with Haaland only effective inside the box.

              Open Controls
  23. Toney
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Start Turner over Onana?

    Already did my transfers so Onana stays in my team this round.

    Open Controls
  24. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Pick just one as a Punt for this GW
    A- Darwin
    B- Watkins
    C- Jesus
    D- Solanke
    E- Awoniyi
    F- DCL

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Nunez

      Nunez
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      A

      A
  25. amck27
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Need a swap for Sterling - Diaby or Bowen? For -4

    Have saka, son, grealish, mbeumo already.

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      I’d take Grealish out ahead of sterls

      Open Controls
      1. amck27
        28 mins ago

        Grealish for Maddison? Or diaby/bowen

        Open Controls
        1. Scalper
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          Maddison

          Maddison
  26. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Only for the next two.Diaby or Neto?

    Open Controls
  27. dansmith1985
    • 1 Year
    35 mins ago

    Maddison or Bowen? First to 5 wins,go!

    Open Controls
  28. Pratik
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    Thoughts on the wildcard team.

    1. Robertson over TAA - Unsure of the latter starting, and it prevents a Maddison to Saka switch in GW10
    2. Porro over Udogie - Is he worth the extra 0.3?

    Turner, Areola
    Cash, Robertson, Lamptey, Porro, Trippier
    Salah, Maddison, Son, Diaby, Bowen
    Archer, Alvarez, Watkins

    1.7M in the bank

    Open Controls

