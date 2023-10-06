623
  1. FDMS All Starz
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    A) Sterling to Richarlison
    Or
    B) Estu to Porro

  2. Kam_lfc
    • 1 Year
    28 mins ago

    Cash burn kabore udogie ???

    Who would you change estapunian to?

    A) digne (double AV defence)
    B) Anderson
    C) anyone else

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Zouma/Coufal

    2. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      B.

  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    What move would you make with WC10 on mind?

    A. Saka to Maddison (Start Saliba)
    B. Estupinan to Porro

    1FT 1.2ITB
    Pickford
    Trippier Udogie Estupinan*
    Saka Sterling Mbeumo Bruno Son
    Haaland Alvarez
    (Turner Archer Saliba Kabore)

    1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      B for sure.

    2. FDMS All Starz
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Not worried about Sterling?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes but feel the other 2 moves are a higher priority transfer out. One is injured and the other is a doubt. At least Sterling is available for selection.

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        so much more upside. I would do saka to maddo tomorrow if you are awake, and just leave him until GW10/12

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          just now

          You've just picked both options...

  4. A Fat Spanish Waiter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    On a wildcard. I can only have two of the following three. Replacement if I DONT pick them is listed in parenthesis. Totally stuck:

    1) Son (Madi)
    2) Watkins (Alvarez)
    3) Trippier (Burn or similar)

    Leaning toward 2 and 3.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      This GWs captaincy should impact the decision here. I feel Son playing as the CF is difficult to ignore. Watkins v Trippier is tough, I would lean towards Watkins, purely due to long term fixtures and might be 1-2GWs too late on Trippier

      1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Son is better this week than haaland, but only just. The incremental points aren’t that big of a deal for captaincy, IMHO. For me, it’s whether burn is satisfactory for Newcastle coverage.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Burn is fine as a Newcastle def pick, need to factor in the 2m difference between Trippier and Burn.

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      I cannot see the upside of Watkins over Alvarez atm

      2

  5. Lav
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Gambling on Digne…hope Moreno doesnt come right back in after the break

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Big gamble plus on 4 YC's

      1. edfiasco
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Also it’s Digne

    2. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not heard much positive news about his return so I think you've got a while yet. Can you not afford Cash though? Might be simpler just to stick with him.

  6. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Who are people going for as captain this week? I'm struggling to decide.
    A) Son
    B) Salah
    C) Haaland

    I'm leaning towards Salah.

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      A or B

      Will decide tomorrow

    2. RESULT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

    3. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Captaincy Poll:

      Son 53% (2,061 votes)
      Haaland 12.34% (480 votes)
      Salah 12.19% (474 votes)

      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers all.

  7. Jack Frost
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    Edouard finally no injury , no red, orange, yellow or whatever. Hooray.

    1. Jack Frost
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      So I have to pick two to start:
      A. Mbeumo v Mun
      B. Diaby v wolves
      C. Edouard v NFO

      I guess it's a tie... maybe B and C.

      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        I'd say B and C

  8. Atwood
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    Hullo deadzone.

    Thoughts on this WC?

    Areola
    Cash - Burn - Udogie
    Salah - Son - Maddison - Bowen - Neto
    Haaland - Watkins

    Turner - Lamptey - Archer - Taylor

    1. Werner Bros
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I like it very similar to mine

  9. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Thanks, Tony. Bottommed so will try again.

    0.4 ITB 1FT
    Johnstone (turner)
    *Estu, Saliba, *Botman (Kabore, *Gusto)
    Salah, Son, Maddison, Diaby, (*Eze)
    Haaland, Alvarez, Pedro

    Trying to save WC until next week at the very least.

    A. Estu to Porro./ Eze to Neto -4
    B. Estu to Porro/ Botman to Cash (tonight!!!)
    C. I could play Kabore +4 and do a or B. But i can see a Kabore 0 points. 0-3 at least

    But i am not WC before an IB lol

    1. GC123
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Estupinan to Porro and start Kabore

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers appreciate it

        1. GC123
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          No problem. There’s got to be a big upside for the -4 and I’m not seeing it. Kaboregot an assist the other day and they are at home. Everyone seems to think it will be a Spurs rout but…..it’s Spurs. Only a matter of time until they revert to type

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Thinking about this a bit more, removing 2 injured players for a hit and improve the starting 11 might be worth it before WC10

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        So A or B Tony? lol

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          I never do devensive transfers but Eze to Gordon and back again has mso much much upside..

          So i am thinking B (gut feeling) the more i drink lol

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          Fix your defence this GW for 8-9. Sell Eze in 9 to MGW then WC10

          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Thanks

    3. Werner Bros
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      B

    4. RESULT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

    5. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Thanks everyone. Really appreciate it

    6. Jack Frost
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'd bet on B, with one of Joao Pedro plus Diaby possible a non starter

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thank you, i really think both start. Diaby was missed and trau=ined today, and Pedro came on and made a huge difference midweek (that is usually good for him)

  10. Werner Bros
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    To complete the WC

    A: Diaby
    B: Neto
    C: Somebody else up to 7m?

    Areola Turner
    Porro Cash Burn // Lamptey Kabore
    Salah Son Bowen XXX // Anderson
    Haaland Watkins Alvarez

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Diaby all day long.

      I saw his interview and the manager smiled when mentioning Diaby, but he said not 100%almost as an afterthought

      1. Werner Bros
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah I've been on Diaby for a while, just never expected to be in a position where I tripled up on Villa on a wildcard. Can always shift one of them if they lose form though

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I still prefer 4-4-2 unless you are punting Diaz/Nunez, but GW9 is a big problem

      I can see Nunez getting a double-digit return against a depleted Brighton defence.

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        sorry 3-5-2

  11. YTUMAMMA
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Really considering Aurier for a 2 week punt replacement for Estu before Cash on GW 10 WC.
    SHU and LUT up next... Thoughts?

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Might not be a bad idea. Capable of attacking returns and in those fixtures, clean sheets.

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      *CRY + LUT

  12. RESULT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    A

  13. YTUMAMMA
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Repost...
    Really considering Aurier for a 2 week punt replacement for Estu before Cash on GW 10 WC.
    *cpa and LUT up next... Any thoughts?

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Nah

  14. RESULT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Good alternative, however Villa looking good. Go with your gut feeling, play the game with no regrets

  15. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/10/07/fpl-gameweek-8-differentials-richarlison-solanke-mcneil/

