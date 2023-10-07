261
261 Comments Post a Comment
  1. EVILFUK
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bring back DDG

    Open Controls
  2. The Mandalorian
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Remember when content creators were saying Onana would be getting 9/10 pointers and he became the most highly owned keeper in FPL.

    Most match going United fans were thinking the opposite.

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Tbf he lived up to the hype GW1. Less said about the recent GWs the better

      Open Controls
  3. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Mbuemo on the break 😎

    Open Controls
    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      *Mbeumo (Sorry mate)

      Open Controls
  4. Mirror Man
    2 mins ago

    Gimme hope Onana
    Hope Onana
    Gimme hope Onana
    'Fore the morning come
    Gimme hope Onana
    Hope Onana
    Hope before the morning come

    Open Controls
  5. Boz
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Knowing my luck this will be the week Turner is dropped and I get Onana's 1 point off the bench

    Open Controls
  6. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Basham (SHU) has had a horror injury.

    Warning: NSFW (or for those with a weak stomach)

    https://reddit.com/r/soccer/s/7FeVCD94QE

    Open Controls
    1. Podge
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Fook

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Career ender, horrific

      Open Controls
  7. La Roja
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    They can actually bring back DDG straight away, free agent :mrgreen:

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Ha, imagine…for double the wages

      Open Controls
  8. Jon Snow
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Interesting that the pundits were talking about Maddison like he was some 1 season wonder for a mid-low table club. Imo pretty clear he's been top 6 level for a while, just needed better players round him

    22-23: 18th 10 Goals 9 Assists
    (still baffles me Leics got relegated with Barnes scoring 13 too)
    21-22: 8th 12G 11A
    20-21: 5th 8G 10A
    19-20: 5th 6G 5A
    18-19: 9th 7G 7A

    Open Controls
  9. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Hows Onanas distribution looking ?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Get rid lol

      Open Controls
  10. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Chelsea really need a response. Got Arsenal, Brentford, Spurs, City and Newcastle coming next.

    Open Controls
  11. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Sterling the best at dodging points.

    Open Controls
  12. DaniCT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    referee laughing in Lindelofs face after that fall. hilarious

    Open Controls
  13. ZimZalabim
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Burnley really bullying chelsea and lots of dirty fouls

    Dyche influence remains

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.