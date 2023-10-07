Following on from Tottenham Hotspur’s narrow win at Kenilworth Road, four more Premier League matches get underway at the traditional 3pm kick-off time:

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest is limited, with the out-of-form assets of Chelsea, Manchester United and Brentford now not as widely owned as they were at the start of 2023/24.

Erik ten Hag has responded to defeats against Crystal Palace and Galatasaray by shuffling his pack.

There are two alterations from midweek, with Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans brought into the side.

Hannibal Mejbri is benched and Raphael Varane misses out.

It’s not just personnel changes but a tactical rejig too: Victor Lindelof, Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount will presumably move to full-back, central midfield and the number 10 role respectively as a result of those recalls for Evans and Maguire.

There’s a rare start for £3.9m FPL goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha for visitors Brentford, although it’s for fitness and not form reasons: Mark Flekken is ill.

Mads Roerslev comes in for Keane Lewis-Potter in Thomas Frank’s other change as the Bees boss switches to a 3-5-2.

At Turf Moor, Mauricio Pochettino’s only change sees Raheem Sterling come into the side to replace the benched Myhailo Mudyryk.

The Ukraine international had picked up a minor quad injury in Monday’s victory over Fulham.

Nicolas Jackson, back from a ban, has to watch on from the bench as Armando Broja leads the line again.

Vincent Kompany ignores the ‘never change a winning side’ mantra and makes four alterations to his Burnley team, despite Tuesday’s win at Kenilworth Road.

One is enforced as Jordan Beyer is injured, while Connor Roberts, Luca Koleosho and Zeki Amdouni drop to the bench.

Vitinho, Mike Tresor, Hannes Delcroix and Wilson Odobert come into the side.

There are three changes apiece at Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva hands starts to Alex Iwobi, Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Carlos Vinicius as Raul Jimenez, Harry Wilson and Harrison Reed make way.

As for Sheffield United, Chris Basham, Auston Trusty and Oliver Norwood replace Jack Robinson, James McAtee and the injured John Egan.

At Goodison Park, Everton’s only tweak sees Amadou Onana benched and Jack Harrison handed a first league start for his new club.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola recalls Adam Smith and Dango Ouattara at the expense of Max Aarons and Justin Kluivert.

GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Trafford, Vitinho, Al Dakhil, Delcroix, Taylor, Berge, Cullen, Brownhill, Odobert, Foster, Ndayishimiye.

Subs: O’Shea, Cork, Rodriguez, Roberts, Ramsey, Amdouni, Koleosho, Bruun Larsen, Muric.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Cucurella, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Gallagher, Caicedo, Fernandez, Palmer, Broja, Sterling.

Subs: Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Ugochukwu, Chukwuemeka, Petrovic, Maatsen, Gilchrist, Matos.

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, Harrison, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Onana, Danjuma, Beto, Godfrey, Chermiti, Dobbin.

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez, Christie, Cook, Tavernier, Billing, Ouattara, Solanke.

Subs: Radu, Brooks, Rothwell, Sinisterra, Kluivert, Moore, Traore, Semenyo, Aarons.

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Iwobi, Palhinha, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid, Vinicius, Willian.

Subs: Rodak, Bassey, Reed, Jimenez, Wilson, Cairney, Ballo-Toure, Muniz, Lukic.

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Ahmedhodzic, Basham, Trusty, Bogle, Hamer, Souza, Norwood, Thomas, Archer, McBurnie.

Subs: Davies, Fleck, Brewster, Traore, Robinson, Slimane, Larouci, McAtee, Seriki.

Manchester United XI: Onana, Evans, Maguire, Lindelof, Dalot, Casemiro, Mount, Amrabat, Bruno Fernandes, Hojlund, Rashford.

Subs: Bayindir, Martial, Eriksen, Garnacho, Antony, Pellestri, Van de Beek, McTominay, Mejbri.

Brentford XI: Strakosha, Roerslev, Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Hickey, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Wissa.

Subs: Balcombe, Maupay, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Yarmolyuk, Kim, Olakigbe, Brierley.