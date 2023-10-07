Betway’s Super Boost – Gameweek 8

Sponsored by Betway

After an action-packed week full of drama and controversy, we get six Saturday Premier League matches. The four on Sunday are headlined by Arsenal v Manchester City before everyone goes their own way for October’s international break.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK 8 SUPER BOOST?

If you’re new to the Super Boost, it’s effectively enhanced odds on cherry-picked match events.

A trio of match events, to be exact, so you’ll need all three to come in.

On Saturday, Betway are offering 2/1 odds for this treble rather than the original 4/6:

Son Heung-min (1+ Shots on Target)

(1+ Shots on Target) James Maddison (2+ Shots)

(2+ Shots) Destiny Udogie (2+ Tackles)

Meanwhile, there’s 4/1 instead of 2/1 on offer for Sunday’s Super Boost:

Erling Haaland (1+ Shots on Target)

(1+ Shots on Target) Martin Odegaard (1+ Shots on Target)

(1+ Shots on Target) Julian Alvarez (2+ Shots)

SATURDAY

The weekend’s first encounter puts Luton Town with Tottenham Hotspur. The visitors can go top of the table with a win, leading the way for both team attempts (138) and shots on target (52).

Son Heung-min has been superb since moving up front. These four matches have delivered six goals and nine shots on target. He only needs one of the latter here, which seems very doable now that he’s been deemed fit to feature.

Fellow attacker James Maddison finds himself joint-second for chances created (21) and outright second for shots on target (13). Already established as the focal point of Spurs attacks, being good in both areas seems too good to ignore. All but one of his matches have brought at least two shots and four of these have three or more.

At the back, Destiny Udogie has made 22 tackles over his last four outings. Just two are needed here, against the team that’s made the most crosses (170). This indicates that they focus their play out wide, therefore ensuring Udogie is kept busy.

SUNDAY

Then on Sunday, last season’s top two face off.

Fresh from a goal and two assists versus Bournemouth, Martin Odegaard has at least one shot on target during each of his last six league games. However, he’s never scored past Man City.

Norway team-mate Erling Haaland bagged two goals and two assists from last season’s meetings. He’s comprehensively in front of all Premier League players for attempts (32), shots on target (16) and big chances (15). Testing the goalkeeper once should be fairly straightforward for him.

Finally, his strike partner Julian Alvarez is becoming more and more vital to the champions. Without him, Pep Guardiola’s side usually looks inferior and he had to drag them to victory during his short cameo in Leipzig. Averaging over three shots per game, his total of 22 sits joint-fifth.

