Betway’s Super Boost – Gameweek 8

Gameweek 8 is about to begin and Betway have joined in with a couple of Super Boost offers.

After an action-packed week full of drama and controversy, we get six Saturday Premier League matches. The four on Sunday are headlined by Arsenal v Manchester City before everyone goes their own way for October’s international break.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK 8 SUPER BOOST?

If you’re new to the Super Boost, it’s effectively enhanced odds on cherry-picked match events.

A trio of match events, to be exact, so you’ll need all three to come in.

On Saturday, Betway are offering 2/1 odds for this treble rather than the original 4/6:

  • Son Heung-min (1+ Shots on Target)
  • James Maddison (2+ Shots)
  • Destiny Udogie (2+ Tackles)

Meanwhile, there’s 4/1 instead of 2/1 on offer for Sunday’s Super Boost:

  • Erling Haaland (1+ Shots on Target)
  • Martin Odegaard (1+ Shots on Target)
  • Julian Alvarez (2+ Shots)

SATURDAY

The weekend’s first encounter puts Luton Town with Tottenham Hotspur. The visitors can go top of the table with a win, leading the way for both team attempts (138) and shots on target (52).

Son Heung-min has been superb since moving up front. These four matches have delivered six goals and nine shots on target. He only needs one of the latter here, which seems very doable now that he’s been deemed fit to feature.

Fellow attacker James Maddison finds himself joint-second for chances created (21) and outright second for shots on target (13). Already established as the focal point of Spurs attacks, being good in both areas seems too good to ignore. All but one of his matches have brought at least two shots and four of these have three or more.

At the back, Destiny Udogie has made 22 tackles over his last four outings. Just two are needed here, against the team that’s made the most crosses (170). This indicates that they focus their play out wide, therefore ensuring Udogie is kept busy.

SUNDAY

Then on Sunday, last season’s top two face off.

Fresh from a goal and two assists versus Bournemouth, Martin Odegaard has at least one shot on target during each of his last six league games. However, he’s never scored past Man City.

Norway team-mate Erling Haaland bagged two goals and two assists from last season’s meetings. He’s comprehensively in front of all Premier League players for attempts (32), shots on target (16) and big chances (15). Testing the goalkeeper once should be fairly straightforward for him.

Finally, his strike partner Julian Alvarez is becoming more and more vital to the champions. Without him, Pep Guardiola’s side usually looks inferior and he had to drag them to victory during his short cameo in Leipzig. Averaging over three shots per game, his total of 22 sits joint-fifth.

  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    Son will blank because I captained him.

    100%

    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Should have warned us pre deadline

  2. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    Updated…

    1. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      …wish I’d cappo Haaland

      1. lilmessipran
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Wish I'd own him

  3. Bubz
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    My WC this week:

    Areola
    Porro, Cash, Guehi
    Salah(C), Son, Maddison, Bowen, Diaby
    Haaland, Darwin

    Turner, Archer, Burn, Taylor

    Pretty happy with it. Only worry is no Watkins but I think Diaby presents much better value and I am not ready to triple on Villa yet. Thoughts?

    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      No Alvarez is nervy too I’d say, looks great otherwise

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        29 mins ago

        Personally think Watkins is a bit of a flash plan

      2. Bubz
        • 10 Years
        27 mins ago

        Darwin can easily become Alvarez if need be

    2. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      Strong…Watkins, Tripper & Alvarez only gaps, but not a huge issue

      1. Bubz
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        Yeah it was tough dropping Tripp, but think it had to be done

    3. Die Hard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      I like it. Can you move to Saka if you need

      1. Bubz
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        Will be tricky, would have to be Son out really

    4. nolard
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Darwin in and out of the team, Arsenal mid lacking would be my only concerns. One of the Spurs mids could become Saka/Ode I guess.

      Very good team.

  4. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    Oh Son (FUL) next GW….another cappo if he does well today?

    1. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      Salah time

      1. Hooky
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Can't touch this

    2. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Haaland at home to Brighton

  5. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    Updated

  6. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    Trippier played his FH
    Hojlund captain
    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/5733385/event/8
    114k OR

    1. Bubz
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      What a donk

      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        He’s a donk on the edge of the top 100k

        1. Bubz
          • 10 Years
          23 mins ago

          Yeah luck plays a large factor in the first stage of the season, clearly

          1. The Ilfordian
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            15 mins ago

            Agreed. Team looks dodgy

    2. Hooky
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Is he a Man U fan?

    3. Haa-lala-land
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      I would sooo captain myself every week if I were a pro footballer

      1. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        after your blank last week perhaps you should pipe down and focus on the football

  7. R.C
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Who to play?

    1. Sanchez v ARS (H)
    2. Areola v AVL (A)

    1. toerag
      • 13 Years
      just now

      2

  8. toerag
    • 13 Years
    29 mins ago

    well my ML were all awake, 6 son(c) and 1 salah (C) no haaland

    1. toerag
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      in my daughter's league, (which im helping her with, ehem :lol:)
      8(c) Haaland 1(c) tripps 1(c)son. hmmmmm

  9. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Really need Turner to keep his place until Luton!

    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      This

  10. Bubz
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Son below 100% EO... that's nice, at least I can still cheer him on without having him C

  11. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    I've been playing FLP since 2007/8 & had 2 top 10k finishes
    Plus 2 more under 20k .
    But this season I can't catch a break
    Current rank 4.6m & waisted my wildcard in g/w3
    I've taken my first hit this week bringing in Son(c) & Trippier for Saka & Henry
    Still got loads of problems with my squad but with £2.5m ITB
    Sanchez
    Saliba/Akanji/Trippier
    Mbeumo/Mitoma/Son/Maddison/Sterling
    Morris/Haaland
    Areola/Wissa/Andersen/Estupinan
    Any advice for my next move I'm not keen on taking hits unless you can justify it .

  12. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Interesting captaincy choice again GW9

    a) Haaland (BRI)
    b) Son (FUL)
    c) Salah (EVE)

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      D) Rashford/Bruno vs. SHU

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        It's (shu) away though, but then that wasn't a problem for Newcastle.

  13. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Tripe spurs, son cap
    Others players play tomorrow, need a good start to get me through the day, unlike last gw nightmare!
    Good luck all

  14. Shmoke
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Any news on Saka, is he fit?

  15. Haa-lala-land
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Richalison brace incoming, oh god, his pigeon celebration, please no.

