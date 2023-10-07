From Scout Picks to team news, all of our content for Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available in this guide.
A reminder that the FPL deadline is on Saturday 7 October at 11:00 BST.
GAMEWEEK 8 PICKS
- FPL Gameweek 8 Scout Picks: Spurs assets dominate
- The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Gameweek 8
- FPL Gameweek 8 differentials: Richarlison, Solanke + McNeil
GAMEWEEK 8 WILDCARDS/MEDIUM-TERM TARGETS
- Ex-FPL champion Simon March’s Gameweek 8 Wildcard team
- When is the best time to Wildcard in FPL: Gameweek 8, 9 or 10?
- The FPL Watchlist: The players to be targeting in Gameweek 8
GAMEWEEK 8 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- FPL Gameweek 8 team news: Friday’s live injury updates
- FPL Gameweek 8 team news: Thursday’s injury updates
- Which FPL players are suspended or nearing a ban?
Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR FPL GAMEWEEK 8?
- Captain Sensible: Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 8?
- Captain Poll: Vote in the weekly poll and see who other FPL managers favour
OPINION + ANALYSIS
- FPL General’s Gameweek 8 team + why he’s ignoring Salah
- Ex-winner Simon March: Why are FPL ranks so volatile?
- Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman: Watkins, Man Utd + what to do with Mbeumo
- Zophar’s Q&A: Bowen, Haaland, Saka, Salah, Watkins + defenders
- Lateriser: Pedro v Udogie + why I’m holding the Wildcard
OTHER MEMBERS ARTICLES
- Watkins v Diaby: Who is the best Villa pick in FPL?
- Does fixture difficulty matter to Haaland + Man City?
- Who are the best FPL replacements for injured Estupinan?
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
- Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman
- FPL Gameweek 8 points predictions: How does your team score?
FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED
GAMEWEEK 8 VIDEO CONTENT
Head over to our YouTube channel for lots of Gameweek 8 videos, from team reveals to the Scoutcast.
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 7
- Scout Notes: Saka, Son, Botman + Nunez injury updates, Gordon banned
- Scout Notes: Rashford’s woes, Palace solid, JWP’s bonus potential
- Scout Notes: Why Gibbs-White was benched + Mbeumo’s blank
- Scout Notes: Watkins scores hat-trick + Diaby injury latest
- Scout Notes: Foster picks up from where he left off but Morris blanks (fantasyfootballscout.co.uk)
- Scoreboard: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for upcoming Gameweeks
- Season Ticker
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
- Penalty and set-piece takers
- YouTube content
