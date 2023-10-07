1270
  1. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    (S)alah...

    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      What's the (S) supposed to mean?

      1. Salarrivederci
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Saptain

      2. fantasist
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Saptain

      3. Amey
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        (S)hite 😆

  2. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Starting Saka with Semenyo as only sub. Ready to get hurt again! Godspeed.

  3. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Only one player on my WC is playing at home this GW(Bowen), and my C is playing the early KO. What could go wrong. GL all though.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      snap

      Andersen for me and Gabriel only sub.

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      GL!

  4. Sailboats
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    I really need a Rashford haul and Onana CS.

    1. Die Hard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Onana, you still have him?

  5. Walter White (ww)
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    I somehow managed to avoid the -20 but that will be for another gameweek.

    -8 locked in!!!

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      should have done minus 16

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      Good luck. I did a -8 last week and earned +5 point out of it.

      Estupiñán helped though :mrgreen:

    3. Maddi Son
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      -8 crew checking in.

  6. Maddamotha
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    My team is looking horrible this gw, so I’ll have a great gw then!

  7. RockLedge75
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    I hate the wildcard I just played.

  8. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Would be hilarious if Saka coming on as a cameo and giving away pen to Havertz again 😛

    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Reported

      1. TKC07
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Which news channel ?

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      It is City, he trained and will start.

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Saka would take the next penalty I believe
      The Havertz pen was a one off

    4. Arteta
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      If Havertz scores the winner against City, I will never shut up about it.

  9. nanxun
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Hope Diaby starts and returns this week .... [fingers crossed]

    1. LoneWolf1989
      • 2 Years
      50 mins ago

      With you there

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        46 mins ago

        same here

        1. Shine on you crazy diamond
          • 3 Years
          45 mins ago

          Same everywhere

          1. Andy_Social
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Only 12% owned. Lots of Saka, Bowen and Foden lovers out there, I guess.

  10. fantasist
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Whatever happens the main thing is you made those decisions and are playing your own game. Just do you bro

    1. LoneWolf1989
      • 2 Years
      50 mins ago

      I like the positivity of this, we do it for the fun and banter.

  11. Andy_Social
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Not expecting too much this weekend. Loads of people wildcarding into the team I've got - mostly; the suboptimal Everton and Luton starters (covering injuries) will let me down. Went Salah captain last minute.

    1. fantasist
      • 13 Years
      48 mins ago

      Brighton will concede, Salah likely to be involved

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, that's what caused me to change from Son to Salah. He's up against an exhausted Lamptey.

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      47 mins ago

      Same

    3. Die Hard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      41 mins ago

      Liverpool likely to be fired up after last week’s disappointment

  12. LoneWolf1989
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Who did you captain this week?

    1. Josep Guardiola
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Son

    2. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Went from Daughter to Son last minute

      1. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        59 mins ago

        That's the world we're living in mate

    3. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Salah

    4. Sailboats
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Son

    5. RockLedge75
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Haaland

    6. Thanos
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Haaland

    7. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Salah

    8. Die Hard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Son

    9. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Son

    10. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Player which will be on the pitch the longest.

      1. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Salah has had a few early subs this season

    11. Tic Tacs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Maddison

    12. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Son C, Alvarez VC

    13. Dammit_182
      • 2 Years
      56 mins ago

      Salah

    14. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      56 mins ago

      Salah

  13. Josep Guardiola
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Darwin Nunez to start this week and future ones?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      If he stays fit, pretty sure he starts.

      1. Josep Guardiola
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        you reckon he starts every week going forward assuming he stays fit and keeps his form?

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Who knows. I doubt we will see both Gapko and Jota start together as it just does not fit.

          The only thing you will likely have to deal with is 60 to 70 minutes a game. Bit like Son at the moment getting subbed off early.

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      45 mins ago

      Expected to start this week and after that who knows.

    3. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      44 mins ago

      I'm going against the grain and speculate that I don't think so.

      1. Josep Guardiola
        • 12 Years
        just now

        who would stat in his place?

    4. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      43 mins ago

      He’ll start depending on fixture.

    5. Die Hard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      Rotation risk, but form looks good

  14. Madge From Neighbours
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    G'day

    Mbeumo to Maddison? Fir a hit

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      41 mins ago

      Too late now

    2. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 3 Years
      40 mins ago

      Let this GW finish first

  15. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Anyone got this exact triple-up?
    Son(c), Maddison, Pedro

    Can you check this on LiveFPL?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Template

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Yep I have the same.

      https://www.livefpl.net/combos

      Not sure if you can include captaincy in it though.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        0.32% is the answer btw

        1. nerd_is_the_werd
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Thanks 🙂

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Can’t imagine many still own Joao Pedro

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Oops! I read that as Porro....

        Is that who you meant Nerd?

        1. nerd_is_the_werd
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yeah Pedro Porro, triple-Spurs.

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            Ok that's who I put in the combo check

    4. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 3 Years
      54 mins ago

      Interestingly, Son, Maddison, Udogie is owned by 13.3%, whilst Porro (instead of Udogie) is at 0.9%.

      Probably not as differential as I thought unless Udogie gets a red.
      Wills till take Spurs scoring at least 3, and a CS

  16. Blue Moon Rising
    • 12 Years
    59 mins ago

    Porro or romero?

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      Too late games updated 😉

      1. Blue Moon Rising
        • 12 Years
        54 mins ago

        Sky sports

        1. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          52 mins ago

          Porro higher up pitch, Romero likes a goal & a card, Porro

        2. Grande Tubarão
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          46 mins ago

          I prefer Romero for that format

  17. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Woke & decided not to make any changes.

    Previously the last minute changes screwed me over.

    Turner,
    Udogie, Cash, Trippier
    C Son, Bowen, Diaz, Saka
    Alvarez, Haaland, Watkins,

    Areola, Diaby, Burn, Taylor

    1. Dammit_182
      • 2 Years
      52 mins ago

      That team needed no changes and 2FT for the international break. Nice

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        50 mins ago

        That’s WC had 8 changes 😀

        1. Dammit_182
          • 2 Years
          49 mins ago

          Haha. Still looks good

          1. g40steve
            • 5 Years
            47 mins ago

            🙂

  18. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    49 mins ago

    Should the winner of FPL get a better prize? I know it’s a free competition but I always thought the prizes were very under whelming considering there’s 10 million accounts.
    At the moment, you basically get a couple of tickets to a game and a Lego model of Old Trafford if you’re lucky.

    The prize should be a cool million

    1. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Probably, but like you said it's a free game so maybe they want people to compete on friendly terms rather than being competitive and for it being about the prizes.

  19. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    updated

