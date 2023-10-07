Luton Town v Tottenham Hotspur gets the Gameweek 8 ball rolling this Saturday lunchtime.

Kick-off at Kenilworth Road is at 12.30pm BST.

There is plenty of Fantasy interest in the visitors, who take their unbeaten record to a Hatters side that are yet to record a Premier League victory on their own soil.

A win for Ange Postecoglou’s troops takes them top of the division for 24 hours at the very least.

In such a great run of form, and with injuries limiting his scope for change, the Spurs boss unsurprisingly names the same team that defeated Liverpool last weekend.

Brennan Johnson and Manor Solomon are sidelined, so Richarlison again joins the usual suspects of James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min in the Lilywhites’ attack.

Ten Spurs players are ever-present starters since Gameweek 2, Richarlison being the exception.

Luton boss Rob Edwards responds to the midweek loss to Burnley by making three changes to his starting XI.

One alteration is enforced, as centre-half Amari’i Bell misses out with the hamstring problem he picked up against the Clarets.

The 6.9%-owned Issa Kabore and Teden Mengi also drop to the bench, while Reece Burke, Elijah Adebayo and Mads Andersen are handed recalls.

Ross Barkley is fit enough to be among the substitutes, while Spurs also have two players returning from injury among their replacements in the form of Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso.

GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Burke, Lockyer, Andersen, Ogbene, Nakamba, Mpanzu, Doughty, Brown, Morris, Adebayo

Subs: Krul, Barkley, Berry, Woodrow, Kabore, Chong, Mengi, Giles, Johnson

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Maddison, Richarlison, Son

Subs: Forster, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Gil, Emerson, Dier, Lo Celso, Davies, Veliz