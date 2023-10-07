It’s probably fair to say that the Saturday evening kick-off at Selhurst Park won’t set many pulses racing.

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest is the fixture in question, and it gets underway at 17.30 BST.

There’s still some Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest in this fixture, however, with the 15% owned budget goalkeeper Matt Turner on show.

He keeps his place between the posts for the visitors, despite much talk through the week about a possible first start for Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Steve Cooper does make three changes to his Nottingham Forest team elsewhere.

Morgan Gibbs-White, Chris Wood and Harry Toffolo come into the side for the suspended Moussa Niakhate, the absent Taiwo Awoniyi and the benched Anthony Elanga.

Steve Cooper confirmed ahead of kick-off that Awoniyi will miss up to a month of action due to a groin injury.

Roy Hodgson also makes three alterations to his Palace team, all of which are enforced.

Eberechi Eze, Joel Ward and Cheick Doucoure have joined an already lengthy injury list this week and drop out of the side.

Odsonne Edouard is at least fit enough to feature following his own hamstring injury, while Nathaniel Clyne and Jairo Riedewald get rare starts.

GAMEWEEK 8 TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone, Clyne, Anderson, Guehi, Mitchell, Hughes, Riedewald, Schlupp, Ayew, Mateta, Edouard.

Subs: Matthews, Holding, Tomkins, Ebiowei, Richards, Rak-Sakyi, Ozoh, Ola-Adebomi, Raymond.

Nottingham Forest XI: Turner, Aurier, Boly, Murillo, Toffolo, Mangala, Sangare, Dominquez, Gibbs-White, Wood, Hudson-Odoi.

Subs: Vlachodimos, Worrall, Williams, Kouyate, Santos, Elanga, Yates, Origi, Montiel.