Last season’s top two headline Sunday’s Premier League action, as Arsenal host Manchester City in the final match before the October international break.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

Bukayo Saka, who limped off during Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League defeat by Lens, misses out for the hosts.

It’s one of two changes for Arsenal, as Jorginho and Leandro Trossard start, with Kai Havertz dropping to the bench.

Gabriel Martinelli makes his return from injury as a substitute, meanwhile.

As for Man City, they make three alterations from the 2-1 loss at Molineux in Gameweek 7.

Josko Gvardiol, Rico Lewis and Bernardo Silva replace Manuel Akanji, Matheus Nunes and Jeremy Doku.

GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Odegaard, Rice, Jesus, Trossard, Nketiah

Subs: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Partey, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Havertz, Martinelli, Nelson

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Lewis, Kovacic, Bernardo, Alvarez, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Akanji, Stones, Bobb, Phillips, Grealish, Gomez, Nunes, Doku

