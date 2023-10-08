992
  1. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Anyone starting to think the unthinkable re the elephant in the template?

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Lots of people by the sounds of it

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Happy to keep.

    3. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Yes, I'm doing Haalnd+Archer+Bowen to Isak+Watkins+Martinelli for -8

  2. Toon lurk
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Without looking, which 3 teams have scored the most league goals this year?

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      BHA NEW AVL?

    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Newcastle, Villa, Brighton? First 2 have had massive wins and Brighton was scoring 4 a week at one point.

  3. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Saka (che) + Bruno (shu) > Salah (EVE) + 5.0 mid for 1 week only, WC10? Y/N?

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      53 mins ago

      Yes from me

    2. Sgt. Schultz
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      Y

    3. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      44 mins ago

      Yes, if you give Salah the armband.

  4. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Haaland 12 th most transfers out this gw, high considering the injuries, Utd form etc

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      When is Rodri back?

      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        53 mins ago

        Next game

      2. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
        • 5 Years
        53 mins ago

        Soon...

        Sales ahead of BHA manu BOU...

        Hopefully the CC hivemind will inspire many more

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      54 mins ago

      Rashford the 2nd most sold ahead of SHU, FUL, LUT, EVE in the next 5!

      1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Ahh thats different, hasnt shown *any* form this season

    3. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      6 ahead of him are proper injuries

  5. Pilgrim62
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Who would you loose for Salah:
    A. Tripier
    B. Alvarez

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      54 mins ago

      B

    2. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      Neither, any other options?

  6. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Neto has returned 6 games in a row mini Salah lol

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      Amazing acceleration down the right of WOL, no LB could cope so far ...

      1. FFS ManU
        • 1 Year
        40 mins ago

        He had the afterburners on when he assisted that goal in their win against Man City.

    2. Sgt. Schultz
      • 7 Years
      43 mins ago

      vigour is the word

  7. Rasping Drive
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    I’m surprised the amount of flak Haaland is getting on here. When a few WCers suggested taking him out this week, they were mostly shot down in flames. And yet a blank away at Arsenal and now many are crying “Sell, sell.”

    BHA and BOU in the next 3 weeks, are folks really that short-sighted?

    1. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      short answer yes

      long answer the lunatics have taken over the asylum. save yourself

    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      just now

      No the experts just know better.

      I'm doing a -8 hit to get Haaland out and bridging in Watking and Isak.
      A patreon membership gave me this tip.

  8. Chazz Reinhold
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour ago

    Haaland had two great games this season against Fulham and Burnley.

    Now four blanks in a row including cup games.

    Not sure if he will haul against BHA but Bournemouth looks promising. But is that worth 14.1 (soon 14.0)?

    1. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Of course not, not when Salah and Son are getting double digit hauls and are captaincy options.

      But many will look at EO% and shy away from making the big decision.

