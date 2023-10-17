12
  1. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    For WC GW10,which combination?

    A)3-4-3 TAA/Trippier/Son and Isak
    B)3-5-2 TAA/Trippier/Son and Diaby
    C)3-4-3 Cash/Estupinan/Diaby and Haaland

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      C

    2. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Any of them with Trippier or your rank will plummet. He's a beast

  2. FDMS All Starz
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Do we see Richarlison keeping his spot on the team or do we think Johnson will replace him next game?

    Personally I thought he Richarlison was unlucky not to score last game and had loads of chances, maybe that could be the reason he gets dropped or keeps his spot, what do we think?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      He was certainly lively, if a bit wasteful. Beginning to wonder if both might start given how Son is looking today

    2. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      not sure missing an open goal counts as unlucky. Owners were unlucky he didn't score. He wasn't.

    3. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I think he'll start.

      Helps that the game is on Monday night to allow him a couple of extra days coming back from South America.

      Johnson is coming back from an injury and may or may not be available for this week anyway.

  3. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Richarlison Son Johnson
    Maddison

  4. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Lots worried about Son and his fitness when he is only playing Monday.

    I remember having FOMO and bringing him in for Diaz but then Son blanked GW5. Brace vs Arsenal followed, scored vs LFC and then 3 pointer vs Luton who are a bugger of a team when they are at home. There is also mention of Son's minutes but Ange has been subbing Maddison as well. The double up is not great either when both are not getting 90 minutes at the moment.

    As long as Son is still playing striker I would not be in a rush to get rid tbh.

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yeah and then there's that match where he came on

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        late and scored a hat trick

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Explosive AF

