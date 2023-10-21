133
Betway October 21

Betway’s Super Boost – Gameweek 9

133 Comments
Share

Sponsored by Betway

The following article involves an advertisement for a betting company and is strictly for users aged 18+.

Gameweek 9 is about to begin and Betway have joined in with a couple of Super Boost offers.

Domestic football resumes with a very busy Premier League Saturday featuring eight of the ten matches. The Merseyside derby kicks off proceedings, with Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion plus Chelsea v Arsenal later on. Then there is one game on both Sunday and Monday.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK 9 SUPER BOOST?

If you’re new to the Super Boost, it’s effectively enhanced odds on cherry-picked match events.

A trio of match events, to be exact, so you’ll need all three to come in.

On Saturday, Betway are offering 5/2 odds for this treble rather than the original 13/10:

  • Erling Haaland (1+ Shots on Target)
  • Raheem Sterling (1+ Shots on Target)
  • Marcus Rashford (1+ Shots on Target)

Meanwhile, there’s 3/1 instead of 7/4 on offer for Sunday’s Super Boost:

  • Ollie Watkins (1+ Shots on Target)
  • Moussa Diaby (1+ Shots on Target)
  • Jarrod Bowen (2+ Shots)

SATURDAY

One of the five 3pm kick-offs pits Erling Haaland against an attacking Brighton side that has conceded the fourth-most goals (16) and are yet to keep a clean sheet.

It almost makes them the perfect defence to face when trying to regain club form. For the Norwegian, one goal in five matches (all competitions) is scandalous and Gameweek 8 saw him fail to register a shot on target for the first time this season. At some point soon, Haaland will explode back into devastating form.

Getting one on target may not be so simple for Raheem Sterling, considering Arsenal have conceded the fewest (16). But nobody has more in-box touches (84) than the 28-year-old and confidence should be restored due to his goal and two assists at Burnley.

Similarly, Tuesday night’s England goal might spark Marcus Rashford back into life. Not only is he up in second overall for attempts (31) and penalty area shots (24) but he’ll be travelling to the league’s worst defence. Sheffield United have conceded the most goals (22), attempts (176), shots on target (66) and big chances (32)

SUNDAY

Then, on Sunday, the sole encounter sees Aston Villa host West Ham United.

Like Rashford, Ollie Watkins also netted for England and has 24 box shots in the Premier League. His most recent four outings have produced seven on-target efforts and Villa’s last home game ended in a 6-1 thrashing over Brighton. Watkins delivered a stunning 23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points, meaning he’s now joint-top overall with 59.

What boosts the prospects of both himself and team-mate Moussa Diaby is that West Ham have allowed the second-most shots (149) so far. Only Sheffield United exceed this.

At least the Hammers provide a goal-scoring threat of their own in Jarrod Bowen. Scorer of five goals, he’s averaging almost three shots per game, so another one here seems likely.

Get the Betway Super Boost here

Full T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org. | #ad

super boost
133 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Have Foden Tsimi Mbeumo flekken as differentials(ish). I like my chances

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Flekken, Mbeumo, Doku

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      GL, Hope you have a good GW!

      Open Controls
      1. Scalper
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Cheers Poo

        Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      come back to this in the evening.

      this game has a habit of denying confidence!

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        denting

        autocorrect

        Open Controls
  2. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    I rolled a transfer and my team looks pretty well set for next week too, wildcard in my pocket.

    Have a good weekend.

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      I rolled too!

      2FTs for GW10 (with 1.3M ITB);
      Areola
      Trippier, Burn, Cash, Udogie
      Salah (c), Maddi, Diaby, Doku
      Haaland, Alvarez

      Flekken, Mbeumo, Archer, Gusto

      Open Controls
  3. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Let’s go DCL!

    Open Controls
  4. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Top 10k EO:
    Haaland 139.3
    Salah 92.2
    Watkins 72.4
    Trippier 66.8
    Maddison 58.3
    Son 53.3
    Cash 47.4
    Saka 39.3
    J.Alvarez 39.3
    Udogie 37.1
    Turner 29.8
    Diaby 27
    Bowen 24.6
    Ødegaard 22.7
    Pedro Porro 22.4
    Mbeumo 20
    Burn 19.4
    Mitoma 17.8
    Neto 17.8
    Areola 16.5
    White 13.9
    Saliba 13.8
    Gordon 13
    Romero 11.7
    Isak 11.4
    B.Fernandes 11.2
    Ward-Prowse 10.3

    Open Controls
    1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      So I can just about cheer Salahs haul as a non capper

      Open Controls
    2. N00B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Haaland differential :p

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Oh and Tsimikas 9.4

      Rashford 5.8 lol

      Open Controls
  5. Sure You Did
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Has Soucek's position changed? Seems to have been more attacking the last 2/3 games. Has he slid into the hole?

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      He was definitely more attacking against Newcastle, with JWP sitting deeper.

      Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      His lengthy runs into the box

      Open Controls
    3. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      So basically, the year we did really well under Moyes and qualified for UEL Soucek was our box-to-box midfielder with Rice holding. Once the owners realised Rice was a cash cow he magically became a box-to-box midfielder took loads more shots and Soucek fell into the holding midfield role. Shock we nearly got relegated. Now that Rice has gone Soucek has gone back to his original role and with JWP or Alvarez able to sit deep next to him he has that license (and ability) to get forward, arrive late in the box and be a beast from set pieces from his presence.

      Open Controls
  6. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Next week captaincy will be hard:
    - Haaland vs United (away and derby)
    - Salah vs Forest (good defence)
    - Son vs Palace away (good defence)
    - Saka vs Sheffield United (he could be rested by Arteta)

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      2 hours ago

      If Saka is fit he plays. Normally how it works with him, didn’t he just break the club record for consecutive appearances?

      Open Controls
  7. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/10/21/liverpool-v-everton-team-news-tsimikas-jota-start-darwin-benched/

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.