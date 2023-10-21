Betway’s Super Boost – Gameweek 9

Sponsored by Betway

Domestic football resumes with a very busy Premier League Saturday featuring eight of the ten matches. The Merseyside derby kicks off proceedings, with Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion plus Chelsea v Arsenal later on. Then there is one game on both Sunday and Monday.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK 9 SUPER BOOST?

If you’re new to the Super Boost, it’s effectively enhanced odds on cherry-picked match events.

A trio of match events, to be exact, so you’ll need all three to come in.

On Saturday, Betway are offering 5/2 odds for this treble rather than the original 13/10:

Erling Haaland (1+ Shots on Target)

(1+ Shots on Target) Raheem Sterling (1+ Shots on Target)

(1+ Shots on Target) Marcus Rashford (1+ Shots on Target)

Meanwhile, there’s 3/1 instead of 7/4 on offer for Sunday’s Super Boost:

Ollie Watkins (1+ Shots on Target)

(1+ Shots on Target) Moussa Diaby (1+ Shots on Target)

(1+ Shots on Target) Jarrod Bowen (2+ Shots)

SATURDAY

One of the five 3pm kick-offs pits Erling Haaland against an attacking Brighton side that has conceded the fourth-most goals (16) and are yet to keep a clean sheet.

It almost makes them the perfect defence to face when trying to regain club form. For the Norwegian, one goal in five matches (all competitions) is scandalous and Gameweek 8 saw him fail to register a shot on target for the first time this season. At some point soon, Haaland will explode back into devastating form.

Getting one on target may not be so simple for Raheem Sterling, considering Arsenal have conceded the fewest (16). But nobody has more in-box touches (84) than the 28-year-old and confidence should be restored due to his goal and two assists at Burnley.

Similarly, Tuesday night’s England goal might spark Marcus Rashford back into life. Not only is he up in second overall for attempts (31) and penalty area shots (24) but he’ll be travelling to the league’s worst defence. Sheffield United have conceded the most goals (22), attempts (176), shots on target (66) and big chances (32)

SUNDAY

Then, on Sunday, the sole encounter sees Aston Villa host West Ham United.

Like Rashford, Ollie Watkins also netted for England and has 24 box shots in the Premier League. His most recent four outings have produced seven on-target efforts and Villa’s last home game ended in a 6-1 thrashing over Brighton. Watkins delivered a stunning 23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points, meaning he’s now joint-top overall with 59.

What boosts the prospects of both himself and team-mate Moussa Diaby is that West Ham have allowed the second-most shots (149) so far. Only Sheffield United exceed this.

At least the Hammers provide a goal-scoring threat of their own in Jarrod Bowen. Scorer of five goals, he’s averaging almost three shots per game, so another one here seems likely.

