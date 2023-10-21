It’s the late, late show at Bramall Lane, with an eighth Premier League match tagged onto the end of Saturday.

Sheffield United v Manchester United gets underway at 20:00 BST.

The Blades are bottom of the table coming into this match, without a win or clean sheet to their name in 2023/24 so far.

The visitors are having a poor season by their standards, too, going into this match in 10th place – albeit with the chance to climb a couple of spots with a win tonight.

Erik ten Hag’s troops have the lowest goals scored tally in Premier League away games this season, finding the net on just two occasions in three matches.

They are, at least, coming up against a side that has shipped 13 goals in four home fixtures, eight of them to Newcastle United.

As for the team news, ten Hag has made two changes to his midfield by bringing in Antony and Scott McTominay for Mason Mount and the injured Casemiro.

Raphael Varane and Sergio Reguilon were passed fit by their manager on Friday but neither player makes the starting XI: the former is on the bench, the latter is absent completely.

Sheffield United have also made two alterations from Gameweek 8.

Jack Robinson and James McAtee replace the injured Anel Ahmedhodzic and Chris Basham.

With a dearth of fit defenders, Paul Heckinbottom may well be abandoning his usual wing-back system for this encounter.

GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Thomas, Trusty, Robinson, Bogle, McAtee, Norwood, Souza, Hamer, Archer, McBurnie.

Subs: Amissah, Brewster, Fleck, Traore, Osborn, Slimane, One, Seriki, Buyabu.

Manchester United XI: Onana, Lindelof, Magure, Evans, Dalot, McTominay, Amrabat, Fernandes, Antony, Rashford, Hojlund.

Subs: Bayindir, Mount, Martial, Eriksen, Garnacho, Varane, Pellistri, Van de Beek, Hannibal.