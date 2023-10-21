148
148 Comments
  1. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Should have bought McT rather than the goalless Dane

  2. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Jammy Bruno assist, as well.

  3. Eastman
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    McTominay essential lol.
    Bruno assist

  4. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    Its a McTominay world

  5. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    SCOTT MCTOMINAAAYYYYYYY AGAIN!!

  6. Lucky Z
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Mbeumo Son Awoniyi => Soucek Salah Archer -4?

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yes

    2. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Still have WC ?

      1. Lucky Z
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        No

        1. OptimusBlack
          • 10 Years
          just now

          So Yes then

  7. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Can't wait to sell Rashfraud

  8. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Salah to McTominay tonight?

  9. JBG
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Salah+Haaland to Mctominay+Wood -4 done

  10. x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Martial
    Zlatan
    Cavani
    Ronaldo
    Weghorst
    Hojlund

    None are fit to lace the boots of Scotty Mac

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Or gloves

  11. Totalfootball
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Mctom essential

  12. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    That didn't last long...

  13. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Pen

    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 7 Years
      just now

      yes

  14. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Scott has found his shooting boots 😉 Did he score 6 for Scotland(?)

    Now he plays handball.

  15. AzzaroMax99
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Mbeumo 1st on the bench

    Chance that Maddy or Watkins get rested is 0? 🙁

    1. Lucky Z
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Less than 0 🙂

  16. JBG
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    MU really do love to fck themselves over.

  17. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bruno should be booked for always complaining to the ref

    1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 11 Years
      just now

      He's the captain and is allowed to talk to the ref. So, no.

  18. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Lot of players people took out recently , especially on. W/c getting returns, Mbuemo, Alvarez, Bruno, Mitoma, saka etc, Onana rash still to go

  19. Ze_Austin
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    That's Palmer, Soucek, McTominay and Longstaff all below 5.0m

    What's happening...

    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Haha yes and see below I’m looking for a 5 or under mid as well

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 4 Years
        just now

        This wasn't meant to be difficult. Still depends on Soucek's positioning tomorrow, for me. Best fixtures of the lot

    2. Lucky Z
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Who is the best from that bunch? Need as Salah enabler

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Hard to say at this point. I think I'm going Soucek for the fixtures now, Palmer GW15 (if he's still starting by then, which I expect)

  20. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Ok now I’m stumped, to enable Watkins, Foden to:

    A) Palmer
    B) Soucek
    C) McTominay

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ah, timing 😀

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Lol

    2. Thomas Jerome Newton
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      McTominay bandwagon starts here!
      How cheap is he?

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        just now

        4.8 I think

  21. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    CS wiped

  22. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Get in

  23. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Nearly saved it, too.

    1. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      nah, no goalie saves that penalty

  24. Maddi Son
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    McSpicy & McCrispy > McTominay & McBurnie (-4) ?

    1. Razor Ramon
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mchasing points

    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Happy Meal.

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        just now

        McBeumo and McOlepalmer are who you need

  25. TanN
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    i feel sorry for united fans HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Why? Everyone (almost) supporting home team is United fan. Few Wednesday fans I believe.

  26. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Anyone on here - with a decent rank still own Man United players?

    Open Controls
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      I don't have either

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 4 Years
        just now

        This is the way

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Doubt it.

    3. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Not sure about anyone on here, but the world's #1 has Bruno and Hojlund.

    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Decent rank and Bruno + Rash for example is very difficult equation.

  27. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    What’s wrong with Rashford. He keeps standing for ages on the wing like he’ll make a run and then eventually makes a back pass. Kills the complete momentum for an attack.

  28. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Mbuemo Son Darwin >
    Salah Bowen Foster
    For -4
    Yaaay
    Nope
    PS: Foster to Rotate with Neto

  29. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Almost a Rashford assist

