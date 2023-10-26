We roll out the next set of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Scout Picks ahead of Friday’s 18:30 BST deadline.

In Gameweek 10, we’ve doubled up on Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool and West Ham United ahead of enticing home fixtures.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

Alphonse Areola (£4.2m) was the only goalkeeper to earn a vote from all four Scout Squad panellists in Gameweek 10. The West Ham shot-stopper hosts an Everton side that have failed to score in two of their four away matches this season, a period which has seen them create just nine Opta-defined ‘big chances’. Areola also offers the chance of save points against the Toffees – his 37 saves in the first nine Gameweeks were only bettered by three other goalkeepers.

DEFENDERS

Kieran Trippier (£7.0m) has recorded more key passes and successful crosses than any other defender in 2023/24, producing a whopping 54 points in his last five starts. Newcastle United have four shut-outs in five ahead of their trip to Molineux and the full-back will pose plenty of problems with his raids down the right.

Gabriel Magalhaes (£4.7m) entertains a Sheffield United side that have scored the second-fewest goals in the top-flight this season. His aerial ability looks likely to trouble The Blades, given that the visitors are rock-bottom for headed chances allowed and efforts from set plays conceded. So far this season, Arsenal have sacrificed some offensive threat for defensive stability, which bodes well for Gabriel’s clean sheet prospects in Gameweek 10.

When Matty Cash (£5.1m) is playing at right-back and not ‘out of position’, there really isn’t much between his and Lucas Digne’s (£4.7m) underlying stats. No defender has registered more successful crosses from open play than Digne this year and his deliveries look likely to torment a Luton Town side who have conceded 37 chances from their right flank in the first nine Gameweeks, more than any other side bar Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A home clash with Nottingham Forest offers Kostas Tsimikas (£4.5m) the chance of points at both ends of the pitch. The left-back delivered a clean sheet (just!) in his last outing at Anfield and was allowed to get forward quite a bit, delivering more crosses than any other team-mate. He also took three corners during his 61-minute run-out.

MIDFIELDERS

