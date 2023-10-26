679
679 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Prinzhorn
    • 2 Years
    11 hours, 38 mins ago

    After yesterday I have to conclude double West Ham is a no go for me. I will include Areola on my WC but Bowen/Coufal/etc. go overboard.

    Open Controls
  2. GoingUpUpUp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 hours, 37 mins ago

    Areola
    Trips Cash Porro
    Salah Son Bowen Diaby
    Alvaraz Watkins

    Turner Maddison Burn Lamptey

    Debate was Alvaraz or Madds for the bench. Then captain, I’m 40 points off in the ML so toying with Watkins instead of Salah

    Open Controls
    1. Could Have Ben Mee
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      You appear to be playing with 10 men so it's no wonder you're 40 pts behind...

      Open Controls
      1. GoingUpUpUp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 18 mins ago

        That’s a very good point! Add in Darwin to the front three. Thank you!

        Open Controls
        1. Could Have Ben Mee
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 12 mins ago

          I'd probably stick with Salah as capt but nice team

          Open Controls
  3. Emery thing I do
    • 6 Years
    9 hours, 16 mins ago

    Ignoring the VERY obvious - anything missing from my Harland free WC team?

    Areola (Turner)
    Saliba, Cash, Trippier (Tsimikas, Udogie)
    Saka, Son, Martinelli, Salah (Palmer)
    Alvarez, Watkins, Nunez

    Feels fairly balanced to me but would love some feedback.

    Open Controls
  4. Lnjs
    • 10 Years
    8 hours, 41 mins ago

    Areola
    Trippier Cash Udogie Zouma
    Son Salah Ward-Prowse Mitoma
    Alvarez Haaland

    Turner Jensen Morris Kaboré

    I have two FTs and I need to get to Saka and Watkins. I'm thinking (injuries permitting):
    GW10 Alvarez Morris -> Watkins Archer
    GW 11 Trippier -> Tsimikas
    GW 12 Ward-Prowse -> Saka

    Am I being too timid, and should take a hit to get there quicker?

    Open Controls
  5. Jässi
    • 6 Years
    7 hours, 54 mins ago

    Best option here long-term with 2 FT and 0.0 ITB?

    A) Morris, Eze & Mbeumo to Watkins, Douglas Luiz & Nakamba (-4)
    B) Morris & Trippier to Watkins & Baldock
    C) Eze & Mbeumo to Bowen & Palmer
    D) Haaland & Eze to Watkins & Saka

    Current squad is (* = players I need to get rid of sooner or later):

    Flekken - Areola
    Cash - Trippier - Udogie - Gusto - Taylor
    Salah - Son - JWP - Mbeumo* - Eze*
    Haaland - Alvarez - Morris*

    Open Controls
    1. jba
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 hours ago

      Team is nice. I would considered Mitoma and Watkins. Myself consider to get rid of Haaland for Salah. Scary one..

      Open Controls
  6. Kullikello
    7 hours, 14 mins ago

    Just for gw10 - play one:
    a) mbeumo vs che (a)
    b) schär vs wol (a)
    c) hwang vs new (h)

    Open Controls
  7. jba
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    7 hours, 9 mins ago

    Thoughts on dropping Haaland for Salah for a few weeks?

    Diaz, Haaland -> Salah and probably Darwin
    I'm around 3mill. Want to catch up.

    Areola
    Cash-Trippier-Porro-Burn
    Maddison-Son-Diaz-Saka
    Haaland-Watkins

    Bench: Turner-Alvarez,Kabore,Chukwuemeka

    Open Controls
  8. amck27
    6 hours, 32 mins ago

    botman, andersen, trippier, akanji
    Jensen, Bowen, son, Anderson, salah
    Morris, Haaland, archer

    1FT / 0.4m ITB

    Want to get a strong defender and midfielder in & akanji out. Douglas luis, Maddison, saka, Romero? Vdv? Happy to take a -4/-8

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  9. mayur81
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 27 mins ago

    First time posting, would love some help. Current team:

    Areola
    Cash Tarkowski Porro
    Salah Son Saka Bowen Gordon
    Haaland Alvarez

    (Turner, Kabore, Lamptey, Archer)

    Thinking of these two options as I have 2 free transfers and 0.3ITB:

    A) Lamptey & Tarkowski > Tsimi and Lascelles/Branthwaite (shores up defence and bench fodder)

    B) Alvarez & Son > Watkins & Maddison (brings in watkins for a good run of games)

    Open Controls
  10. Hunta
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 27 mins ago

    Can only get one:

    A - Bowen

    B - Gordon

    Open Controls
    1. Sun God Nika
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. jba
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      From these two, Bowen. What about Mitoma?

      Open Controls
      1. Hunta
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 53 mins ago

        Wasn’t in the plans. May be worth a shout though. Have to review the numbers

        Open Controls
  11. Lord Flashheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    bench one:

    A diaby (LUT)
    B alvarez (mun)
    C Darwin (NFO)

    [no haalnd, but i have watkins son bowen saka salah so can't bench no one else]

    Open Controls
    1. Scoob113
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  12. Scoob113
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    2FT No money in bank

    Areola Turner
    Romero Cash Burn Schar Taylor
    Salah Son Maddison Bowen Diaby
    Alvarez Haaland Archer

    Not brave enough to remove Haaland.

    A. Schar to Gabriel
    B. A + Burn to Tsimikas
    C. Other - if so what.

    Open Controls
    1. Scoob113
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Or

      D. Diaby + Archer to Nketia + Douglas Luiz

      Open Controls
  13. RNG
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Similar question. Bench one:
    A/Bowen (West Ham didn't look great in Europa)
    B/Darwin (just started in Europa)
    C/Martinelli (missing Jesus)

    Open Controls
    1. Scoob113
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Play Martinelli. Would love to have him but can’t without selling Son or Haaland.

      I’d bench Darwin.

      Open Controls
      1. RNG
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        Thanks. Crazy as it sounds, leaning towards benching Bowen over Darwin. Feel as if Nunez is due to go off against NFO. (And Everton may be tougher defense against West Ham.) But I would be happy to be talked down off the ledge.

        Open Controls
        1. Scoob113
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 20 mins ago

          Darwin possibly higher upsize, Bowen more consistent returner. Bowen = dull, Darwin = fun.

          Depends on who else you have playing and whether this needs to return or the icing.

          Open Controls
          1. RNG
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            What the heck. Let's go for the fun!

            Open Controls
  14. FFHype
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Hi guys, would appreciate your thoughts on potential transfers.

    Johnstone
    Trippier Porro Cash
    Salah Son Maddisson Neto Mitoma
    Alvarez Watkins
    (Turner Morris Andersen Lamptey)

    2 FT, £3.2m in bank.

    My plan a few weeks ago was to do Maddison > Bowen, but his good form is making me reconsider.

    Now think Saka would be better option than Bowen, as he has good fixtures and not having him earlier in the season was highly damaging.

    But who to lose for him?

    Mitoma has lackluster form, but good fixtures. Neto has had small but consistent returns and owning him will simplify things if I need to get Haaland back.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  15. 50ShadesOfGray
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Unsure what to use for my back 3?

    Saliba, Trippier, Tsimikas, Cash, Pedro Porro

    0.2M in the bank and I’m on a wildcard

    Could potentially bench Bowen or Mitoma for 4 at the back.

    Open Controls
  16. Danstoke82
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Start one;

    A) Udogie
    B) Gusto

    Thanks in advance!

    Open Controls
    1. Sun God Nika
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Danstoke82
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Many thanks

        Open Controls
  17. Sun God Nika
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Semenyo Diaz mbuemo to Watkins Gordon Adingra ? Minus 4

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.