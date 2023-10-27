1225
Tips October 27

FPL Gameweek 10 guide: Picks, predicted XIs, team reveals + more

1,225 Comments
From Scout Picks to team news, all our content and tips for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 are available to read in this guide.

This Gameweek sees a brief return to a Friday night deadline, with teams needing to be locked in by Friday 27 October at 18:30 BST.

1,225 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    8 hours, 32 mins ago

    Done Maddison, Gordon, Udogie to Saka, Adingra, Tsimikas (-4)

    Open Controls
  2. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 6 Years
    8 hours, 30 mins ago

    Ah great - the fear of selling Haaland has left me with Udogie, and only Kabore and an injured Estupiñán on the bench…

    When oh when will I learn to go with my gut in this game! Needing a Maddison blank and no Spurs CS now to soften that blow

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 41 mins ago

      Pray for that brother

      Open Controls
    2. noissimbus
      • 1 Year
      7 hours, 36 mins ago

      On the other side of the coin, I prepared for that by getting Tsimi in while offloading Haaland. Will see how it fares..

      Open Controls
    3. Valar(Keith)
      • 14 Years
      7 hours, 30 mins ago

      I'm sick of defenders . I always seem to just somehow survive every week with 3 defenders. By next GW I'm targetting

      Cash/Estu Gabriel Burn Tsimikas Guehi

      Cheap and perfect. Can finally start using transfers in attack again after mostly

      Open Controls
  3. sovietrockettes
    • 4 Years
    8 hours, 30 mins ago

    Tark coming in hot off the bench

    Open Controls
  4. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    8 hours, 30 mins ago

    Fplstats has Watkins down as only +76 now, going a bit wacky or wildcards taken into account? Most of the others that were expected to rise before deadline are still expected to now

    Open Controls
    1. Manic M
      8 hours, 25 mins ago

      It’s always out of sync after the deadline. You need to let it settle down in a couple of hours.

      Open Controls
      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        8 hours, 9 mins ago

        Sounds like my stomach after takeaway

        Open Controls
  5. The Big Fella
    • 7 Years
    8 hours, 27 mins ago

    It’s Haaland!!!!

    Open Controls
  6. Valar(Keith)
    • 14 Years
    8 hours, 27 mins ago

    Just realised I've been using almost all my transfers on defenders. Since GW 1 I've had to take out

    Gabriel , Baldock, Estu, Botman and maybe Udogie and the total waste of space Kabore now

    Open Controls
    1. Valar(Keith)
      • 14 Years
      7 hours, 35 mins ago

      Not to mention onana for areola in GW 3. Basically I've changed/will change my entire defense now apart from Turner

      Open Controls
    2. saplingg
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 35 mins ago

      Add Stones and Chilwell in there for me

      Open Controls
      1. Valar(Keith)
        • 14 Years
        7 hours, 34 mins ago

        Yup. And James and Gusto for others. Its been a weird season for defenders. I'm gonna work towards 5 playing defenders so I stop using transfers at the back

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          7 hours, 22 mins ago

          Had Gusto from GW1, and there is no certainty that James will play RB or RWB. He could play RCB?

          Open Controls
    3. Jack Burton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 31 mins ago

      Snap but I had Shaw as well

      Open Controls
      1. Valar(Keith)
        • 14 Years
        7 hours, 29 mins ago

        Ah forgot about him. So about 10 injuries /flops in defense for some and it's just GW 10

        Open Controls
  7. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 13 Years
    8 hours, 26 mins ago

    *Updates bus team
    2 FTs again.
    Still no transfer I need to make.
    :-/

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 13 Years
      7 hours, 36 mins ago

      Turner to Trafford maybe
      Meh

      Open Controls
  8. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 hours, 25 mins ago

    site is still up, you can still make transfers this week

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      7 hours, 35 mins ago

      🙄

      Open Controls
      1. NJ MetroStars
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        7 hours, 34 mins ago

        im serious. look

        Open Controls
        1. NJ MetroStars
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          7 hours, 32 mins ago

          ah i see, transfers for next week despite showing this week. nothing to see here, please ignore me

          Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          7 hours, 31 mins ago

          What you need to do is refresh you page fully. One you do that the new Gameweeks fixtures pop up.

          Probably some sort of weird caching bug. I get it too on first refresh post-update.

          Open Controls
          1. NJ MetroStars
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            7 hours, 24 mins ago

            its normal now, but for about 5 minutes it did have everything week 10 on the pick team tab.

            Open Controls
    2. saplingg
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 34 mins ago

      Is this a trap to get someone to burn their gw11 FT

      If so, very cunning

      Open Controls
      1. Manic M
        7 hours, 32 mins ago

        Ignore him. It’s only his 3rd season

        Open Controls
  9. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    8 hours, 24 mins ago

    Udogie is a good example that fpl is 70% luck.

    Open Controls
  10. The Wheeler Dealer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 hours, 24 mins ago

    Had Salah captained all week, and then captained Son 2 mins before deadline, then rushed back to change it back, and too late.

    Don't let me down my Son ;(

    Open Controls
    1. Top Lad Dakes.
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 32 mins ago

      I hope it pays off for you mate! I took the safe route this week in my moves and it’s already starting to backfire with the Udogie moves

      Open Controls
      1. Top Lad Dakes.
        • 6 Years
        7 hours, 32 mins ago

        News*

        Open Controls
  11. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 6 Years
    8 hours, 22 mins ago

    Even though I didn’t end up selling him to fund Salah, I almost hope Haaland blanks this week to rectify my gut and make me trust it more going forward.

    As long as it’s accompanied by blanks for Mbeumo, Maddison, Diaz (the trio I DID sell to get Salah) and Álvarez (who I would have gotten)

    Open Controls
    1. The Wheeler Dealer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 18 mins ago

      There's gonna be ALOT of us hoping Haaland gets absolutely padlocked by Maguire this weekend...gulp.

      Open Controls
  12. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 hours, 17 mins ago

    GW10 EO:
    Salah 149
    Watkins 107.4
    Haaland 71.4
    Trippier 70.2
    Son 66.3
    Cash 66.1
    Areola 56.2
    Maddison 54.6
    Saka 54.1
    J.Alvarez 47
    Bowen 37.1
    Mitoma 28.3
    Tsimikas 26
    Diaby 25.2
    Pedro Porro 22.9
    Burn 17.5
    Gabriel 17.2
    Gordon 16.6
    Saliba 14.2
    Douglas Luiz 13.6
    Udogie 13.5
    Romero 13.1
    White 11.7
    Mbeumo 11.4
    Darwin 10.8
    Ødegaard 10.3

    Open Controls
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 18 mins ago

      Wow, can't remember Haaland being that low bar double GWs.

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 15 mins ago

      Can't even celebrate Watkins points!

      Open Controls
  13. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    8 hours, 16 mins ago

    The amount of wildcard teams I have seen with Haaland and not Alvarez makes little sense to me. Only 6pts between them but Haaland double the price and likely to only be captained once until GW16.

    Open Controls
    1. NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 22 mins ago

      for me I feel like the hauls are inevitable and long overdue. at least that was my logic

      Open Controls
    2. The Wheeler Dealer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 20 mins ago

      I mean I'm one of the people who's done the Haaland > Alvarez move on my wildcard, but I can see why many people have decided to stick with Erling - he has double the xGI of Alvarez this season, he leads almost every fathomable attacking metric in the league alongside Salah, and even though he's top scorer in the league, you could argue when watching him he should have had many more goals already this season.

      People are fearful of the EO (still 85% owned by managers) when he hauls, myself included. Alvarez feels like a decent hedge against Haaland but it's still a very risky play, increasingly now that Haaland has blanked in 2 of the last 3 GWs.

      Open Controls
      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        7 hours, 9 mins ago

        Is that better xG worth 7m extra though especially when Haaland wont be captained most weeks now. This was a big factor in my decision. With most likely not captaining Haaland, the EO risk is less. Even in GW11, Salah has Luton so could outscore Haaland again.

        Open Controls
    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 19 mins ago

      I am moving out Haaland GW12 and keeping Alvarez. I have to captain him GW11

      Open Controls
  14. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 hours, 11 mins ago

    wc came down to maddison/taylor bench vs. bowen/guehi bench. went maddison. how do you guys rate this one?

    areola

    trippier, gabriel, tsimikas

    salah, saka, maddison, mitoma, gordon

    haaland, watkins

    (turner, pau, archer, taylor)

    Open Controls
    1. The Wheeler Dealer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 19 mins ago

      yeah i mean it's basically as template as you can get, as far as Haaland wildcard drafts are going. Very solid, I guess we will see if Maddison can keep pace with Son, and personally I would've picked Soucek over Gordon for the 5th spot, but yes, very good team if you're already well placed in the OR and your MLs

      Open Controls
  15. Eightball
    • 3 Years
    8 hours, 9 mins ago

    I rub salt into the wound Udogie set to go down in price tonight and Gabriel set to go up. I have/had the exact money to do the move.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 12 mins ago

      It's a tough one for anyone who was reserved about it. Next fixture (NEW) is a tough one where the allure is a lot less.

      Tsimikas (LUT) makes a lot of sense though?

      Not sure if Udogie will actually fall tonight. Imagine there's some wildcard's affecting that.

      Predicted to fall on FPLStatistics but FFFix says tomorrow.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 49 mins ago

        Tsimikas is also rising faster. He looks like getting 2nd rise.

        Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 52 mins ago

      I bought Udogie at 4.6 so his drop doesn't count.

      Open Controls
      1. Eightball
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 44 mins ago

        I got him at 4.5 so it does affect me. Not a big fan of early transfers though. But also not a fan of getting priced out.

        Open Controls

