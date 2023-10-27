FPL Gameweek 10 guide: Picks, predicted XIs, team reveals + more

From Scout Picks to team news, all our content and tips for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 are available to read in this guide.
This Gameweek sees a brief return to a Friday night deadline, with teams needing to be locked in by Friday 27 October at 18:30 BST.
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 10?
- FPL Gameweek 10 Scout Picks: A double-up on four teams
- The Scout Squad: The panel discuss the best players for FPL Gameweek 10
WHO ARE THE BEST PLAYERS TO OWN FOR THE MEDIUM TERM?
- Who are the best FPL replacements for injured Botman?
- The FPL Watchlist: The medium-term targets in Gameweek 10
- FPL Gameweek 10 differentials: Wilson, Adingra + Aguerd
GAMEWEEK 10 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- Suspension Tightrope: Which FPL players are suspended or nearing a ban?
- Which FPL players are taking penalties and set pieces?
- FPL Gameweek 10 team news: Thursday’s injury updates
- FPL Gameweek 10 team news: Friday’s live injury updates
Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR FPL GAMEWEEK 10?
- Caotain Sensible: Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 10?
- Captain Poll: Vote in the captain poll and see who others are backing
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
- Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman
- FPL Gameweek 10 points predictions: How does your team score?
OPINION, ANALYSIS + TEAM REVEALS
- Zophar’s Q&A: Spurs out, Arsenal in, 3-4-3 + Mbeumo replacements
- Lateriser’s FPL Gameweek 10 Wildcard draft
- Pras’ FPL Gameweek 10 Wildcard draft
- FPL General’s Gameweek 10 team + captaincy debate
- Az: Who are the best Brighton players in FPL?
OTHER ARTICLES
- The Great and The Good: How the top managers fared in FPL Gameweek 9
- How teams rank in 2023/24: xG vs fixture difficulty
GAMEWEEK 10 VIDEO CONTENT
- Gameweek 10 FPL Q&A with Az & Sam
- FPL General’s Orders
- Gameweek 10 team reveals wth Joe + Tom
- David Munday’s FPL Team Selection
- Scoutcast with Andy, Seb and Rich
- Burning Questions with Andy + Harry
- Gameweek 10 Wildcard dilemmas with Pras and Rich
- FPL Gameweek 10 Members Video: Best goalkeepers
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 9
- Scout Notes: Neto’s assists + Brentford’s new-look front three
- Scout Notes: Watkins targets ‘over 20 goals’, Bowen scores again
- Scout Notes: Why Ederson was benched + Alvarez wasn’t, March injury
- Scout Notes: Why Udogie was subbed off, Son + Maddison return again
- Scoreboard: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
