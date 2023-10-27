729
729 Comments Post a Comment
  1. John Colby (Capt)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 hours, 59 mins ago

    No Haaland:

    Good morning everyone.

    Anyone else feeling a little underwhelmed by Haaland and City’s attack this season despite a great set opening fixtures? Is the loss of KDB having a greater impact on their output than what was originally thought? Can you please rate my slightly left field wildcard:

    Areola
    Trippier Cash Gabriel
    Salah Son Saka Bowen Mitoma
    Watkins Alvarez

    Turner Aguerd Tsimikas Archer
    0.9 in the bank.

    1. theodosios
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 58 mins ago

      We have almost same team. Only diffs are Cash-Pau and Gabriel-Saliba, so big YES from me.

      1. John Colby (Capt)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        7 hours, 17 mins ago

        I really appreciate the feedback Theo! I want to really attack the fixtures with a wildcard and I love the look of that midfield. But - I am worried about how Utd’s defence will fare against Haaland who then has Bournemouth the week after.

    2. antis0cial
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 56 mins ago

      I'd be tempted to punt on Nunez or TAA if going without Haaland but otherwise looks good. Any plans to get Haaland back in?

      1. John Colby (Capt)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        7 hours, 14 mins ago

        Any news of a return to fitness for KDB would be a huge concern for me Antisocial. Saka/Son/Alvarez would be the key candidates to go as a result.

    3. Jebiga
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 53 mins ago

      Hm... You remember his hatty against united?

      1. John Colby (Capt)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        7 hours, 12 mins ago

        Yeah and UTD’s defence at the moment is woeful which is a huge concern. But Alvarez could also have a lot of joy cutting in too.

    4. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 51 mins ago

      The main difference with Haaland seems to be he hasn't been clinical this season like he usually is. He's missed 9 in the PL and thought I read he's missed a few in the CL too (think it might even be as high as something like 16 across all comps). But whenever things click again with him it will turn

      1. John Colby (Capt)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        7 hours, 9 mins ago

        And that’s the worry Nate! City do not look as clinical as we’ve come to know them this season and for 14m I’d be expecting better underlying data from Haaland. I think the KDB loss has been a huge contributing factor.

    5. PogChamp
      • 12 Years
      7 hours, 49 mins ago

      If he hauls and you don’t own him, how many GWs before you make up that rank? Just not worth it imo

      1. John Colby (Capt)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        7 hours, 1 min ago

        It’s a great point Pog. But Alvarez has been SO impressive this season and with the way Pep speaks of him I see him taking goals/assists off Haaland - unlike last season when it was only Haaland up top doing the business for City.

    6. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 46 mins ago

      Looks great. I think there's a perfectly valid case for going Haaland-less for a few weeks given the fixtures and the way City's attacking numbers have dropped off a cliff lately. I do agree with the above note on TAA / Darwin; this is what I intend to do with my Haaland money (not on WC):
      Raya Leno
      TAA Trippier Porro Digne Lamptey
      Salah Son Maddison Diaby Gordon
      Watkins Darwin Osula

      Will squeeze the defence (maybe lose Trippier for a bit) to fund Diaby - Saka, or just do Diaby - Mitoma next.

      1. John Colby (Capt)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        7 hours, 5 mins ago

        I absolutely love the Nunez shout Mentaculus! I did consider him but does the scout community feel more confident than I do that he gets gametime. I worry that he’s more effective coming off the bench than starting - although I could be completely wrong. I’d love to have him in the team tbh.
        Newcastle worry me too. Is Isak is out long term then they’re going to have to rely on Wilson massively and we all know his history record. Why is that relevant - with Tonali facing a probable suspension and Botman still out and Howe acknowledging that their squad looks a bit thin atm I’m concerned about a drop off in fpl points.

        1. Hairy Potter
          • 8 Years
          7 hours, 1 min ago

          Willock back is massive for Newcastle. Last season we were at our best with Willock and Joelinton's link up in left midfield/wing. Gordon might get some time as the central striker to help manage Wilson's minutes.

          1. John Colby (Capt)
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            6 hours, 55 mins ago

            I completely forgot about Willock - great insight there!! That would make Gordon an even greater prospect tbh. Very interesting. Do you think keeping Trippier is the way to go?

            Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          6 hours, 51 mins ago

          Yeah I think Darwin has been a bit unlucky with the knee cartilege issue & cramps after the IBs but Klopp's comments on him and the previous back-to-back Thurs-Sun starts were the clincher for me. I think he's clear first choice and about to explode. Also the double up gives a nice edge over Salah owners if they continue to combine as well as they have been doing. Have had him for a few weeks already, hoping my patience is about to pay off...

          1. John Colby (Capt)
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            6 hours, 42 mins ago

            I’m very tempted now to bring him in. So many people have talked up his chances of ‘exploding’ soon. His link-up with Mo really whets the appetite!!

            Open Controls
    7. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 46 mins ago

      Haaland will score goals and continue to get points. It's all about whether he's worth his price. Going without him is about hoping that your other picks can consistently match or get more than him.

      I'd definitely have a few plans for how you could get Haaland back and not spread the budget around too much.

      1. John Colby (Capt)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        6 hours, 57 mins ago

        Again that’s a key question to ask but he just doesn’t excite me as a pick like last season. He’s capable of hauling and I accept that but I like the balance of the squad above. Estupinan will come for Cash in a few weeks too.

    8. DrMammon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 36 mins ago

      I just like what you can do with the money, my current WC draft is very similar to yours:

      Areola
      TAA Cash Gabriel
      Salah Son Saka Ødegaard Bowen
      Watkins Alvarez

      Turner Tsimikas Archer Taylor

      Just don’t know if I can get over the fear… (It would be Trippier, Mitoma, Gordon instead of TAA, Ødegaard and Son if I keep Haaland)

    9. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 12 mins ago

      Can I check what’s left field about the wildcard. This is surely the template Haalandless squad no?

  2. Bobby_Baggio
    • 12 Years
    7 hours, 59 mins ago

    Evening all. Guessing Botman, Udogie or Beyer to transfer out? 1FT and 0m ITB.

    Sanchez
    Lascelles - Cash - Udogie
    Salah - Maddison - Son - SAKA - Gordon
    Alvarez - Haaland

    (Turner) - Archer - Botman - Beyer

  3. Malinwa
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 58 mins ago

    ? - Salah - ? - Saka - Mitoma

    A) Bowen + Maddison
    B) Gordon + Son

  4. Øgaard it's Haa…
    • 1 Year
    7 hours, 58 mins ago

    Play Gordon or Diaby?
    Thx.

    1. theodosios
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 21 mins ago

      Diaby

      1. Øgaard it's Haa…
        • 1 Year
        7 hours, 18 mins ago

        Ta. Leaning that way atm.

    2. Sure You Did
      7 hours, 11 mins ago

      Gordon, Diaby is not a good pick.

    3. TM44
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 53 mins ago

      Diaby

  5. Back of the Garnett
    • 2 Years
    7 hours, 58 mins ago

    Areola
    Cash - Burn - Udogie
    Salah - Son - Madderz - Luiz - Bowen
    Haaland - Watkins

    Turner - Kabore - Lamptey - Mubama (1FT - 0.9ITB)

    Feeling good about the team but want Udogie gone and to leave 0.5ITB for madderz > Saka when needed..

    A) Anderson
    B) Van de Ven
    C) Tsimikas
    D) Gabriel

    Thanks and good luck!

  6. vova
    • 13 Years
    7 hours, 58 mins ago

    Hey guys, hope everyone is having a great end to the week 😀

    Just need a little help with my team, generally v happy but have some injuries to bench players + a transfer to burn

    Areola Turner
    Cash Burn Udogie CTaylor Lamptey
    Salah Son Maddison Neto Anderson
    Haaland Watkins Alvarez

    2 FT
    0.4 ITB

    unfortunately can't move Lamptey to Tsimikas without another transfer to free up 0.2.

    Any other suggestions?

    Thanks!

    1. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 10 mins ago

      if it looks like Udogie out just him to Tsim?

  7. Efan Ekoku Pops
    • 11 Years
    7 hours, 57 mins ago

    No Haaland WC locked in:

    Areola
    Cash / Gabriel / TAA
    Salah / Son / Saka / Bowen / Mitoma
    Watkins / Alvarez

    Turner / Tsimikas / Taylor / Mubama

    Is TAA worth a punt over Trippier?

    1. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 20 mins ago

      No he aint, get Trippier and upgrade Taylor to Tsimikas

    2. BremerHB
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 20 mins ago

      Think I'd go with Trippier over TAA. No Haaland would be punt-y enough for me. That midfield looks fantastic.

    3. Maddi Son
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 15 mins ago

      TAA is not a punt...Trippier's best season for attacking returns is still less than TAA's worse season. Stick with TAA, he was really unlucky not to score big last week.

      Trust me, all it takes is a Trent haul and a Trippier fail and people change their opinion's real fast. FPL is fickle that way!

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 55 mins ago

        Think I broadly agree with this. People will tell you TAA has done nothing but Trippier's rapid rise from overpriced to essential was predicated on a pretty similar run of fixtures. Several of Pool's upcoming opponents are among the league's worst at defending set pieces & I think he has at least 2 major hauls coming. Longer-term its probably still the case that he's not great value but if there was ever a time to hop on for 6-7 GWs I think its now.

      2. Efan Ekoku Pops
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 50 mins ago

        I agree, Trent could have easily had a haul last week. That was enough for me to include him, combined with his kind run of fixtures. Form is temporary... you know the rest.

    4. Sure You Did
      7 hours, 11 mins ago

      TAA is the worst pick in the game.

  8. BremerHB
    • 6 Years
    7 hours, 57 mins ago

    Maddison & Alvarez -> Mitoma & Watkins (-4)

    Y or N?

    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 hours, 20 mins ago

      No

    2. Back of the Garnett
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 20 mins ago

      N for me

    3. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 20 mins ago

      Wouldnt do it for FT

    4. BremerHB
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 14 mins ago

      Interesting, I was expecting more of a mixed reaction. I must admit I am a bit hesitant but tempted to jump on the good run of fixtures for Brighton & Villa. Thanks all!

    5. Sure You Did
      7 hours, 10 mins ago

      N

    6. Makira Ulawa
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      For me it was a Yes - just not brave enough to go without Watkins, and Mitoma was a good long term pick to enable that

  9. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 57 mins ago

    Would you sell Son to get Watkins?

    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 hours, 21 mins ago

      No

  10. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    7 hours, 57 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Porro
    B) Pau Torres

    Currently on A which I think is the right choice given home to Luton but interested what others think

    1. theodosios
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 20 mins ago

      A

  11. SuperDan
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 57 mins ago

    Pick the best WC

    A)
    Areola
    Cash-Gabriel-Tsimikas
    Salah-Son-Saka-Palmer
    Haaland-Watkins-Alvarez

    B)
    Areola
    Cash-Gabriel-Tsimikas
    Salah-Son-Saka-Palmer-Bowen
    Haaland-Watkins

    1. Garlana
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 19 mins ago

      So Alverez Vs Bowen?

      Coin toss, one has fixtures, one plays for a better side.

    2. BremerHB
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 17 mins ago

      So Bowen vs Alvarez? B) for me. Palmer as a fourth MF in a 3-4-3 isn't wonderfully convincing for me.

    3. The Ejiptian King
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 17 mins ago

      i like both

    4. SpaceCadet
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 8 mins ago

      What’s your bench in b?

      1. SuperDan
        • 8 Years
        7 hours, 5 mins ago

        Strakosha
        Maguire, Taylor
        4.3 mid

        I also have +.4 to upgrade those

        1. SuperDan
          • 8 Years
          7 hours, 4 mins ago

          Sorry B is:

          Strakosha
          Maguire, Taylor
          Mubama

          1. SpaceCadet
            • 9 Years
            6 hours, 20 mins ago

            B for me. I’m on wc too and have the same team but a slightly better bench

  12. Mad Mick
    • 14 Years
    7 hours, 55 mins ago

    Gabriel or Digne on a WC?

    No Cash, have Diaby and Watkins (and Saka)

    1. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
      • 12 Years
      7 hours, 10 mins ago

      I would go Gabriel

  13. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • 12 Years
    7 hours, 53 mins ago

    Team for the GW...

    Pickford (Turner)
    Cash, Trippier, Saliba (Tsimikas, Colwill)
    Maddison, Saka, Bowen, Mitoma (Mbuemo)
    Haaland (VC) Watkins (C) Alvarez

    A Stick and roll FT
    B Pickford to Areola
    C Haaland/Mbuemo to Salah /Nketiah or Wilson -4

    Captain?
    1 Watkins
    2 Saka
    3 Haaland

    1. Jebiga
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 15 mins ago

      3 out of those

    2. The Ejiptian King
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 15 mins ago

      need salah captain

  14. Jebiga
    • 11 Years
    7 hours, 51 mins ago

    Any news about coufal?
    IS he injured?

    1. The Ejiptian King
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 11 mins ago

      i think

  15. Rbyrne95
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 51 mins ago

    Start Palmer or Adingra?

    1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 14 mins ago

      Palmer

  16. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 5 Years
    7 hours, 51 mins ago

    Guys would you get mitoma or Bowen? have 2ft. Planning this:

    Maddy bowen to saka mitoma and then porro to tsimi nxt week and then upgrade neto the week after. Guess mitoma and Brighton has higher ceiling than bowen and westham..Plus you can jump on asnl and bri fixtures from this week onwards.

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 8 mins ago

      probably Mitoma

  17. aapoman
    • 9 Years
    7 hours, 47 mins ago

    Is Palmer worth getting (funds either Saka or Watkins) if it means I'll have to start him always (or almost always)?

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 9 mins ago

      I'd be hesitant about starting him every week with the fixtures coming up but a good option if you can rotate

  18. SKENG
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 47 mins ago

    Areola
    Cash Coufal Porro
    Salah Son Maddison Diaby Bowen
    Haaland Alvarez

    Amissah Archer Taylor Branthwaite - 1 FT, 0.4M ITB

    A) Alvarez > Darwin
    B) Son > Saka
    C) Save FT
    D) smth else?

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 10 mins ago

      save

  19. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 47 mins ago

    From Howe's presser

    On Tonali, Howe added: "At the moment he's travelling with us and we're preparing that he is fit and available to play. We'll be travelling after training at 2pm."

    "Alex [Isak] is a groin which we don't think is so serious but it's a recurrence of what he sustained playing for Sweden. He has a scan today and we don't suspect that's too bad."

    On Murphy, Howe said: "It's a dislocation of the shoulder. He is having a scan today to see if he needs surgery in which case he would be out for some time.

    "If he is out it's a huge loss as he's a positive guy, a big character on the training ground and he's versatile. We'll learn more today, so right now we don't know our next step."

    "Sven [Botman] is back out on the grass but we have to be careful with his injury.

    "Elliot looks like he's going to be out for about eight weeks with a back problem which is a bit of a strange injury.

    "We have a deeper squad this season but if you get injuries in a certain area, it can be a problem. All of a sudden, our attacking resources look stretched."

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 7 mins ago

      Gordon may get some starts as central striker, as not sure Wilson can sustain two games a week. With Willock back, Joelinton might get some time on the left wing.

  20. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 hours, 47 mins ago

    How should I get Watkins in?

    A) Haaland out and roll 1FT, bring him back next week
    B) Darwin + Doucoure > Watkins + Mitoma + Watkins for free
    D) Something else

    I really want to keep Darwin as a relative differential. His early sub last night helped, but he's probably the most expendable sadly.

    2FT 0.0ITB
    Areola
    Cash Schar Udogie
    Salah (c) Son Maddison Gordon
    Haaland Alvarez Darwin

    Turner Burn Doucoure Kabore

    Thanks

  21. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    7 hours, 44 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/10/27/rate-my-team-surgery-with-five-time-top-1k-finisher-tom-freeman-10/

  22. BremerHB
    • 6 Years
    7 hours, 38 mins ago

    Areola
    Cash Schär Udogie
    Salah Son Maddison Saka Neto
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner Archer Guehi Kabore

    1 FT and 0 ITB

    A) Udogie -> Gabriel
    B) Udogie - Tsimikas
    C) Maddison & Alvarez -> Mitoma & Watkins (-4)
    D) Roll FT

    1. -GK22-
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 34 mins ago

      B

  23. Manani
    • 12 Years
    7 hours, 35 mins ago

    A. Mbuemo > Mitoma
    B. Mbuemo + Maddison > Gordon + Saka (-4)

  24. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 hours, 11 mins ago

    Watkins captain?

  25. Ohh1454
    • 5 Years
    7 hours, 3 mins ago

    Which duo ?
    A. Son and Gordon
    B. Maddison and Bowen

  26. GC123
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 50 mins ago

    Hi guys

    Pickford
    Gabriel Trippier Tsimikas
    Bruno Rash Saka Maddison Palmer
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner Burn Kabore Awoniyi*

    1. Rash + Awoniyi to Watkins + Bowen for free (leaves v little ITB to fix Pickford)
    2. Rash + Awoniyi to Watkins + Mitoma / Gordon (Mitoma has the fixtures, Gordon has the form so tough call) for free. This option leave enough to do Bruno to Son next week
    3. Rash + Awoniyi + Bruno to Watkins + Mitoma / Gordon + Son for -4

    Thanks in advance

  27. SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 46 mins ago

    Best option under 4.7m to complete this wc defence?

    Areola strakosha
    Cash Gabriel xxxx tsimikas Taylor

  28. romperstomper
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Any word on Udodgy?

