There are only two Premier League matches kicking off at 3pm BST this afternoon.

One of them is Bournemouth v Burnley, so the bulk of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest will be in events at the Emirates.

Winless Sheffield United are Arsenal’s visitors in north London.

Mikel Arteta has sprung a few surprises with his teamsheet, with the benching of Gabriel Magalhaes a blow to the legions of FPL bosses who own the Brazilian.

Gabriel was the second-most-bought defender of Gameweek 10, having been the subject of over 275,000 transfers in.

The rests/demotions don’t end there, as Martin Odegaard and Jorginho also drop down to the bench.

Gabriel Jesus, the fourth Gunner to make way, is of course injured.

Jakub Kiwior, Kai Havertz, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah are the players promoted to the starting XI.

The struggling Blades make two changes to the side beaten 2-1 by Manchester United last weekend.

Both Gameweek 9 strikers are replaced, with Oli McBurnie injured and Cameron Archer benched.

Rhian Brewster and Anis Ben Slimane replace the pair.

As for the team news from the Vitality Stadium, there are nine changes across the two sides.

Andoni Iraola makes four alterations to his Bournemouth side, two of which are enforced thanks to an injury to Neto and a suspension picked up by Lewis Cook.

Ionut Radu, Chris Mepham, Ryan Christie and Antoine Semenyo come into the team, with Milos Kerkez and David Brooks dropping down to the bench.

Vincent Kompany makes five changes to his Burnley XI, meanwhile.

Vitinho, Josh Brownhill, Luca Koleosho, Anass Zaroury and the fit-again Johann Berg Gudmundsson are all recalled.

Sander Berge, Mike Tresor and Wilson Odobert are among the substitutes, while Lyle Foster is unwell and Connor Roberts is banned.

GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Zinchenko, Kiwior, Saliba, White, Rice, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah, Saka.

Subs: Ramsdale, Gabriel, Odegaard, Tomiyasu, Trossard, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson, Elneny.

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Bogle, Trusty, Robinson, Thomas, McAtee, Norwood, Souza, Hamer, Ben Slimane, Brewster.

Subs: Davies, Baldock, Fleck, Archer, Traore, Osborn, One, Larouci, Brooks.

Bournemouth XI: Radu, Aarons, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Mepham, Scott, Christie, Semenyo, Billing, Tavernier, Solanke.

Subs: Travers, Kerkez, Brooks, Rothwell, Ouattara, Smith, Sinisterra, Kluivert, Moore.

Burnley XI: Trafford, Vitinho, Al-Dakhil, O’Shea, Taylor, Cullen, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Zaroury, Koleosho, Amdouni.

Subs: Cork, Rodriguez, Redmond, Berge, Tresor, Bruun Larsen, Delcroix, Odobert, Muric.