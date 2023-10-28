856
  1. FootballLover
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 34 mins ago

    Switched the [C] from Watkins to Haaland at 18.29 yesterday. Probably the toughest captaincy call I've had for a long while. Think one of them will score 3 or 4 goals tomorrow, don't know which. Probably Watkins now

    1. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      Haaland 2 goals
      Watkins 2 assists

      1. FootballLover
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 29 mins ago

        I'd take that, but already regretting the switch. Think it's Watkins who will get the 20+ pointer

    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      You have captained the best striker in the world. Hardly a gamble.

  2. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 33 mins ago

    Towering header from burn would be most welcome

    1. Piggs Boson
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      Yes please. Those 6pt goals are huge.

      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 31 mins ago

        Absolutely, they can make your week as usually come with bonus and sometimes a cs as well!

    2. The Senate
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 29 mins ago

      Into his own net pls

      Followed swiftly by a trippier RC

  3. Woy_is_back
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 33 mins ago

    Raya, Mbeumo, Saka, Nketiah.
    Good start of the gw. Too bad Porro lost the cs late yesterday

  4. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 27 mins ago

    Want rid of Udogie, defenders Trippier, Cash, Taylor, Burn.

    Who do you recommed?

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      Tsimikas Guehi, maybe Estupinan if he's ready

  5. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    Lets gooo Trippier, another massive haul to punish GW10WCers before those fixtures get trickier

  6. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 24 mins ago

    Is Branthwaite nailed for Everton?

    1. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 23 mins ago

      Yup

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 23 mins ago

        Cheers mate

    2. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 23 mins ago

      And Veltman for Brighton?

      1. Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 20 mins ago

        Idk but surely better 4.4 options

        1. sirmorbach
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 17 mins ago

          Thanks again, sir!

  7. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 18 mins ago

    Punt for GW11:
    A. Neto (shu)
    B. Adringa (eve)
    C. Rodri (BOU)
    D. D Luiz (nfo)
    E. Soucek (bre)
    F. Jensen (WHU)

  8. Inspector Norse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    How come Saka gets an assist following Foderingham's poor juggling in advance of Nketiah's one goal, yet Gordon does not for Wilson's first when Wolves are faffing about in similar fashion?

