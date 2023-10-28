Betway’s Super Boost – Gameweek 10

Sponsored by Betway

Gameweek 10 continues this weekend and Betway have joined in with a couple of Super Boost offers.

Four meetings take place on a relatively quiet Saturday before things culminate with the Manchester derby the following day.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK 10 SUPER BOOST?

If you’re new to the Super Boost, it’s effectively enhanced odds on cherry-picked match events.

A trio of match events, to be exact, so you’ll need all three to come in.

On Saturday, Betway are offering 7/2 odds for this treble rather than the original 9/4:

Raheem Sterling (1+ Shots on Target)

(1+ Shots on Target) Cole Palmer (1+ Shots on Target)

(1+ Shots on Target) Bryan Mbeumo (1+ Shots on Target)

Meanwhile, there’s 4/1 instead of 2/1 on offer for Sunday’s Super Boost:

Erling Haaland (1+ Shots on Target)

(1+ Shots on Target) Marcus Rashford (1+ Shots on Target)

(1+ Shots on Target) Rodri (2+ Tackles)

SATURDAY

The second match is the lunchtime kick-off between Chelsea and Brentford.

Although no player has more penalty area touches than Raheem Sterling (91), he has blanked in seven of his nine league outings. Yet the other two were explosive, with a trio of goal involvements against both Luton Town and Burnley.

Team-mate Cole Palmer has started the most recent three and brought home an attacking return each time. Furthermore, they’ve all featured at least one shot on target from the £42.5 million summer signing.

Similarly to Sterling, Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo has also used Burnley to rectify poor form. He’d failed to produce in the four appearances before last weekend, until producing a goal and assist past the Clarets. He had six attempts and four on target, needing only one of the latter to meet his part of Saturday’s treble.

SUNDAY

Then, on Sunday, the local rivals that sit third and fourth overall for goal attempts collide at Old Trafford.

Amongst all players, Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford are the top two for shots (34 and 33) but the Norwegian’s 18 on target – averaging two per match – far exceed the latter’s seven.

Manchester City’s leading man has netted twice this week, ending a quieter spell of just one goal from five in all competitions. We’re slowly seeing Haaland return to his unstoppable best and he’ll want to repeat the three goals and two assists of last season’s 6-3 derby win.

But, in the reverse fixture, it was Rashford’s name on the scoresheet. He’s getting at least two shots in each match but is on five successive league blanks.

Boosting City’s chance of victory is the non-suspended Rodri. They lost the two matches missed but have won every other one.

