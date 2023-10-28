560
  1. KeanosMagic
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Guehi 1 pointer coming on for Udogie blocking Pinnock mega haul. Awesome

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      just now

      You rated Palace higher than Brentford for a CS, considering their respective opposition.

  2. Chandler Bing
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Flekken on the bench

  3. Dammit_182
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Just going to say I did not see that result coming! Congratulations to Brentford

  4. Tasty Jerk
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Great result. Was surprised so many sold Mbeumo to be honest.

    1. Victor I Need Ya Bae
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Easy to say now

    2. Piggs Boson
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Chelsea have one of the best defences in the league. Difficult fixtures upcoming. Wanted Mitoma.

      Meh, it happens. That's football.

    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I benched him ;(

  5. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Holy and moley... punished for benching Mbeumo... 15 points I'll likely not see barring some wild Peppage.

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      It's 13 if that makes you feel any better 😛

      1. CroatianHammer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Right, EP still keeps the 3? Probably.
        Looking forward to Football Weekly on Monday, Barry will be loving it.

    2. CroatianHammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      14* (we need an edit function)

    3. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Almost sounds like a bidding war

  6. George Sillett
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Arsenal must be rubbish if they can't beat Chelsea

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      just now

      And the treble winners even more rubbish?

  7. RoyaleBlue
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Mbuemo first bench, no hope of coming on. Ouch

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Unlucky...

  8. fantasist
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    LOL @ that Sanchez attempt to chase back. What a way to seal the defeat.

  9. evilfish
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Was so tempted to do Mbeumo to Diaby, glad I held.

  10. NATSTER
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    This is Brentford. They love playing the big teams.

    Mbeumo will keep scoring and turnsilent when we buy him back for better fixtures.

  11. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    How does Maupay not score himself?

    1. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Zero confidence

    2. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Not only did he fail to score, I don't know he actually got the assist. Waited too long, I think Sanchez actually kicked the ball

  12. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Mbuemo hauling in a tough away fixture after everyone sold him on wildcard is peek FPL.

    1. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      just now

      How is Chelsea a tough fixture

  13. Jack Frost
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Busily rearranging lineup for next week... namely Chelsea v Tot

  14. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Mbeumo has been pretty annoying not to own this season

  15. borat
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Pochetino gone by December.
    Chelsea relegation candidate next year

    1. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I thought he was on a nine-year contract?

  16. JBG
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Fck me, Chelsea are bad. Arsenal almost lost to this.

  17. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    How many goals has Mbuemo scored after 90 mins?

    Jammy but that's what you get with a player that never gets subbed.

  18. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Sanchez was inside the box for the corner and he was also the last man when Mbeumo was about to score…
    That’s crazy. Boehly’s in the mud

  19. F4L
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    mbeumo more double digit hauls than Haaland

  20. Woy_is_back
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Casuals that sold Mbeumo crying, lovely;)

    1. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Surprised you sold him tbh

  21. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Chelsea are awful

  22. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Next week,Son gonna have field day at home v Chel
    Saka away to new
    Need saka to get me at least one return today , with no son

  23. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Christ i hate fpl

    1. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      +1

  24. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    13 point haul from Mr Mbeumo, what a guy.

    1. Thomas Jerome Newton
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Sweet.

  25. romperstomper
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Why are Chelsea such a shambles? (A very sorry mbueno seller

    1. George Sillett
      • 8 Years
      just now

      It's a long story

  26. Merlin the Wraith
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Got to laugh! Brentford do smash'n'grab on billionaire's joke of a team. No Europe again next year. 🙂

  27. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    just now

    made 2 moves to bring in Salah
    Son an Mbeumo out

