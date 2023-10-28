Brentford make the short journey across west London to meet Chelsea in the lunchtime kick-off.

The match at Stamford Bridge gets underway at 12.30pm BST.

There are three changes to the Chelsea line-up for this Gameweek 10 clash, two of which are enforced.

Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk miss out with minor injuries, while Malo Gusto is benched.

Into the side comes Nicolas Jackson, Axel Disasi and Noni Madueke.

“Both of them felt a small muscle strain yesterday, but I hope they will be available for the next game. It’s not a big issue, should be fixed in the next few days. We are going to miss both of them as they are very good players, but we have a very big squad to cope with that.” – Mauricio Pochettino on Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez, via BBC Sport

Jackon’s return means that Cole Palmer, who led the line against Arsenal last weekend, is redeployed into an attacking midfield role.

“I think it was an easy decision. Nico [Jackson] is much better after his recovery and he is ready to start the game. “Cole [Palmer] is going to adopt a different position that suits the team but I was happy with the performance against Arsenal. He knows the role from his time playing at the Man City academy, and I think he will play well for us there.” – Mauricio Pochettino on his decision to recall Nicolas Jackson, via BBC Sport

As for Brentford, they make two changes to the side that defeated Burnley.

Aaron Hickey returns from a one-match ban and fellow defender Mads Roerslev is also recalled.

Neal Maupay and Frank Onyeka drop to the bench as Thomas Frank predictably reverts to the wing-back system he often uses against big-six sides.

GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Cucurella, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Gallagher, Caicedo; Sterling, Palmer; Madueke, Jackson.

Subs: Beach, Badiashile, Ugochukwu, James, Gusto, Petrovic, Maatsen, Washington, Matos.

Brentford XI: Flekken; Ajer, Pinnock, Collins; Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Hickey; Mbeumo, Wissa.

Subs: Strakosha, Maupay, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Mee, Yarmolyuk, Olakigbe, Brierley.