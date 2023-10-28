545
  1. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    3 hours ago

    Gary O'Neil is a top manager

    1. Ten Sakas and Wan-Bissaka
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Absoultely agreed. Very good job for him.

    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      I never thought I'd hear anyne say that, but he's doing something right - good luck to him.

    3. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Very underrated

  2. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Scout picks 6 (from 3)
    Community team 26 (from 5)
    😀

    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Nice

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Good work!

    3. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Only disappointment was Gordon - he was poor tonight. Good luck tomorrow

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Oh was he? Damn. Just saw in comments earlier that he had a near-assist & was at the heart of everything. Have him in my own team too. Will try to catch highlights tomorrow

    4. F4L
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      lol

      scout picks rarely make sense with 4 backs, you want to maximise points in a single week play 3 back. also why would trippier have been picked this week, Wolves had given 3 very good sides a run for their money at home so far this season

      1. NATSTER
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Spot on for Trippier

      2. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Why pick Gabriel (the dodgiest Arsenal defender) too

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Haha I matched them up on Gabriel actually due to Sheff Utd defending of set pieces. But omitted Trippier for Trent.

  3. faux_C
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Neto to who? Palmer?

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Why get rid of Neto?

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Off injured.

        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Ahhh gotcha, didn’t catch much of the game. Palmer I think will still do well so I’d say him or Adonna perhaps 🙂

    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Yeah Chelsea are clarse

      1. syke63
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        I'm learning a new word, very appropiate.

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Check out Adingra tomorrow

    4. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Adingra for me or maybe even Hwang.

  4. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    I have transferd Gabriel to Andersen now I have double Palace defence haha

    1. Rico123
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Not a bad shout. I transferred in Gabriel this week (for Saliba to save some cash - that went well) - have 2 FTs and so tempted to rage transfer him out, possibly just back to Saliba, but considering Andersen for Palace’s fixtures or - given I also have Tripp, Porro and Cash to cover next week - an early move for Estupinan

      Open Controls
      1. Randaxus
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        I don't like players where I am uncertain if they are going to start and I know that Gabriel will be that everygame when I have him, I just don't like feeling with a player.

      2. Randaxus
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        that feeling*

  5. fedolefan
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Sick of these zeros in my team

  6. syke63
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    That Haka has lost its edge, sorry NZ.

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Politely disagree as intense as ever imo:)

  7. F4L
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    SA or NZ?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Too tough to call imo

  8. StevenW
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    My head to head this week comes down to:
    A: Haaland, Diaz & Luiz vs B: Watkins, Diaby + 6 points.

    Anyone’s guess at the moment but I think A should edge it. (Biased)

  9. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Here we go again....what to do with Gabriel ???

    1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Move to Chilwell?

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Haha groundhog day

    2. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Not playing him vs NEW anyway so depends on team midweek in cup. Keep atm.

    3. Boz
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Bench next week. Reassess GW12

  10. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Who is the best city defender to get ? Thanks

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Don’t do it mate

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Yeh whole world of hurt

        1. sirmorbach
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Yeah, you probably don't want that headache

          1. Stranger Mings
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 8 mins ago

            Maybe a Liverpool defender instead then

            1. sirmorbach
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 2 mins ago

              What's the rest of defence?

              1. Stranger Mings
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                Poro colwill lascalles branthwaite baldock with 1.1ITB

  11. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    I'd appreciate early thoughs as to what would make the most sense here. Thanks in advance!

    Leno
    Trippier, Udogie*, Cash
    Salah, Son, Bowen, Maddison, Douglas Luiz
    Haaaland, Álvarez

    Areola, Gusto*, Taylor, Archer

    A. Gusto to Veltman/Branthwaite
    B. Udogie to Andersen/Guéhi
    C. Both for a hit
    D. Something else

  12. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    2 hours ago

    Should I start Ødegaard or Saliba @ Newcastle or Wissa (h) to West Ham ahead of any of my current starters?

    a) Trippier (h) to Arsenal

    b) Porro (h) to Chelsea

    c) Cash @ Forest

