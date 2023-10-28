The fourth and final Premier League match of the day sees Wolverhampton Wanderers play host to Newcastle United.

Kick-off at Molineux is at 5.30pm BST.

Newcastle United have been hit by injury and suspension over the last few weeks, with Eddie Howe’s options limited – especially in attack.

There’s only one change from the midweek defeat to Borussia Dortmund as Callum Wilson comes in for the injured Alexander Isak.

When facing the media on Friday, Howe was confident of having Sandro Tonali available for this Gameweek 10 clash.

FIFA and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) had other ideas, however: the Magpies received official confirmation late last night that Tonali’s 10-month ban for betting offences was to begin immediately.

As for Wolves, boss Gary O’Neil welcomes back Mario Lemina and Nelson Semedo from suspension. Both players return to the starting XI this evening.

Matt Doherty and Joao Gomes drop to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sá, Kilman, Dawson, Gomes, Semedo, Lemina, Traoré, Aït-Nouri, Neto, Cunha, Hwang.

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, S Bueno, Gomes, Silva, Kalajdzic, Otto, Doyle, Sarabia.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schär, Burn, Longstaff, Guimarães, Joelinton, Almirón, Wilson, Gordon.

Subs: Gillespie, Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Targett, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Willock.