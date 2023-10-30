With no Monday night fixture to take in, it’s time to look ahead to Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) with our Scout Picks ‘bus team’.

This the first draft of our regular picks, to slake the thirst of those FPL bosses who can’t wait for/to mock our finalised Friday selection.

Plenty can change between now and then, of course, with Scout Squad nominations, midweek EFL Cup ties and a whole host of press conferences still to come.

In the meantime, this ‘bus team’ article – a term coined by the Always Cheating duo – will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running for our glorified Free Hit.

We are, as ever, limited by certain restrictions in our selections:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 11 FIXTURES