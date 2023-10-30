234
234 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    A. Watkins + Gordon

    B. Darwin/Alvarez + Mitoma/Mbeumo -4

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      I'd move to B over two weeks.

      Open Controls
      1. antpro26
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Same but would go for Darwin now and Mbeumo after GW13

        Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Brehmeren
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. antpro26
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Need to find 0.1m. Would you:

    A) Cash to Gabriel
    B) Kabore to Taylor
    C) Lascelles to Baldock
    D) Watkins to Nunez (With extra to upgrade Lascelles/Kabore)
    E) Bowen to Mitoma (With extra to upgrade Lascelles/Kabore)
    F) Diaby to Mitoma

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      E

      Open Controls
    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      B for me!!

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. The Mighty Whites
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    5. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      B looks the obvious one, but I do expect Nunez to outscore Watkins over the next few

      Open Controls
  3. Z3US
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Tsimikas or Saliba going forward for next few fixtures?

    Already have Allison in goal.. worth the double up?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Saliba if you have the moneeh

      Open Controls
    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I think Luton will score so B

      Open Controls
  4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Good evening all!!

    Who do we play next week here folks??

    A- Turner(Villa at home)
    Or
    B- Areola(Brentford away)

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. NorCal Villan
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      B

      I face the same decision, imagine a lot of others do as well

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Yeah they will be maté definitely !! I’m my currently Starting B

        Open Controls
    4. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Cheers everyone!!

        Open Controls
  5. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    3 hours ago

    buy Tsimikas buy buy buy

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Honestly pretty wild that he's only gone up in price once since the Robertson injury.

      Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Just got him.

      Open Controls
  6. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Tsimi in tonight or take the 0.1 and wait til after cup matches?

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      I doubt Tsimikas plays in the cup, so I went ahead and got him early. But I probably would wait if you only have 1 FT.

      Open Controls
    2. GoonerSteve
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      I just bought him but I'm a mug. Could easily backfire.

      Open Controls
    3. GoonerSteve
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      I sold Udogie and didn't fancy a 0.2 swing which looked possible/likely.

      Open Controls
  7. GoonerSteve
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Would you play Areola away to Brentford or Leno home to Utd?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Leno

      Open Controls
      1. GoonerSteve
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Close call or easy decision for you?

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          I have the same pairing and I reckon WHU will be in trouble without Paqueta and Alvarez.

          Open Controls
          1. GoonerSteve
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            Yeah I have a feeling neither will do great this week.

            Open Controls
    2. Thomas Jerome Newton
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Clean sheet odds are equal where I look.

      Open Controls
      1. GoonerSteve
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Feels 50/50. I might play Areola just because more people will so less risk.

        Open Controls
    3. Thomas Jerome Newton
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Fulhams shots conceded per game is better than West Hams.
      It widens even more when consider Fulham home vs West Ham away.
      I also wonder if odds get skewed due to number of Man Utd fans in the country.
      I might go Leno, but like you've said it's close.

      Open Controls
  8. Alex1995
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Porro > Tsimi for free?

    Burning a transfer if not

    Open Controls
    1. The Mighty Whites
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      That's just chasing price rises innit.

      Open Controls
      1. Alex1995
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        No then? It is partly ngl, though Spurs’ defensive prospects don’t look great given their fixtures?

        Open Controls
        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          I'm in the same situation - Porro, Gabriel and 2FT....

          I'm not sure. Porro is nailed, gets forward and plays for the league leaders.

          Open Controls
          1. Alex1995
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            I’m in 2 minds, agree with you but not sure I see more than 1-2 clean sheets for Spurs in their next 5 games

            Open Controls
            1. Cruyff's Eleven
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 4 mins ago

              I never selected Porro for just cleanies though. There's a reason why he's 5.1.

              Open Controls
  9. The Mandalorian
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Haaland in his first season at City scored nearly 2 and half times as many goals as Messi did during his 2 years playing in the French league.

    Open Controls
  10. C'mon the Fylde
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Owt worth changing?

    Areola
    Taylor Cash Tsimikas
    Saka Gordon Salah(C) Mitoma Son
    Watkins Haaland

    Turner Branthwaite Gabriel Archer

    0.2m itb
    1ft

    Open Controls
    1. Alex1995
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      G2G

      Open Controls
      1. C'mon the Fylde
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Cheers, pal.

        Open Controls
  11. Sun God Nika
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Crystal Palace def worth a punt?

    Open Controls
    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Andersen is better than a punt.

      Open Controls
  12. Alex1995
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    A) Hold
    B) Porro/Kabore > Tsimi/Guehi for free

    Have 2 FT and 0.4 ITB

    Areola
    Cash Porro Gabriel
    Salah Son Bowen Diaby
    Haaland Watkins Alvarez

    Turner Taylor Kabore Anderson

    Open Controls
    1. Alex1995
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Or C) Kabore/Bowen > Tsimi/Mitoma

      Open Controls
    2. gart888
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Watkins and Kabore to Darwin and Tsimikas work?

      Open Controls
    3. saplingg
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I have the same front 8 and am quite happy with it for the next few. (however my defence is in shambles compared to yours) I assume you had a pretty good week regardless captaincy if Taylor came off the bench for you.

      Have to say I like the look of B as it gives you a good 1st bench option and improves defensive fixtures.

      Bowens good run has started, I'd hold him for now.

      Only player I might move on is Alvarez but not before BOU.

      Open Controls
  13. Il Capitano
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    1FT 0 ITB

    Areola
    Cash Tsimikas Andersen
    Salah (C) Son Saka Bowen Neto*
    Haaland (vc) Watkins

    Turner - Burn Archer Lamptey*

    Neto > Gordon tonight (have exact cash) or wait until the cup games and get Luiz/Hwang instead?

    Open Controls
  14. C_G
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Udogie ---> Andersen?

    Open Controls
  15. DagheMunegu
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Mbeumo to Darwin -4 ?

    Yes or no ?

    Open Controls
    1. C_G
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      mid---> fwd?

      Open Controls
      1. DagheMunegu
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Mbeumo Archer to Darwin a mid -4 ?

        Open Controls
    2. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. Brehmeren
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  16. adidasOriginals
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Help please.
    A - Tsimikas or
    B - Andersen
    for Gabriel!

    Open Controls
    1. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Brehmeren
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  17. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Areola
    Tsimi Cash Porro
    Salah Saka Son Maddison Adingra
    Haaland(c) alvarez

    Flekken Saliba Gusto Archer

    I like my team for the future. Have everyone I want except Watkins. Maybe Palmer in future.

    Open Controls
    1. Brehmeren
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      GTG

      Open Controls
  18. Hibbopotamus
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    so i'm *not* crazy for playing Taylor over Gabriel and Burn this GW?

    Open Controls
    1. GoonerSteve
      • 13 Years
      54 mins ago

      I'm on Burn currently but may go Taylor

      Open Controls
    2. FPLEL
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I'd be pretty comfortable benching playing Taylor over Burn - not so much Gabriel. Newcastle look off the pace and only have a couple days rest before Arsenal. I think it could be a rough one for Newcastle.

      Open Controls
  19. Dthinger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Morris to Nketiah is a no-brained this week, right?

    Open Controls
    1. Brehmeren
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Not if you don't have to start Morris. Nketiah not nailed.

      Open Controls
      1. Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Surely he’s nailed until Jesus is back?

        Open Controls
        1. Brehmeren
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Possibly yes, but Jesus might only be out for a few weeks. And you don't really want him for Newcastle away.

          Open Controls
    2. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      That was last weeks move. Now its a no brain move considering Jesus might be back for Burnley

      Open Controls
  20. GoonerSteve
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Play Taylor against Palace or Burn vs Arsenal?

    Open Controls
    1. Brehmeren
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Stuggling with something similar myself.. would probably start Taylor as Burn doesn't provide a lot going forward and Palace are without fire power.

      Open Controls
  21. Brehmeren
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Start:
    A: Porro (CHE)
    B: Trippier (ARS)

    Leaning towards Porro for the cs odds

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Think that if you have the money spent on Trippier you just play him every week.

      Open Controls
      1. Brehmeren
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks. Normally that's my approach, and I got all his recent hauls, but I'm trying to look at this gw isolated vs. Porro.
        You think he will score more than Porro?

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      I thought Bennerman got himself a grav there for a moment!

      Open Controls
      1. Brehmeren
        • 13 Years
        40 mins ago

        Sorry for the disappointment, Sir.
        I do vaguely remember the guy you are referring to as a bit of a troll?
        Wouldn't want to be mistaken for him tbh.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          He's just misunderstood.

          Open Controls
          1. Brehmeren
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Fair enough, if you say so.

            Open Controls
      2. Brehmeren
        • 13 Years
        39 mins ago

        Trippier or Porro, how gets the sword?

        Open Controls
        1. Brehmeren
          • 13 Years
          34 mins ago

          *who

          Open Controls
        2. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Trippier put mine bins out last night. Porro remains.

          Open Controls
          1. Brehmeren
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Thank you

            Open Controls
    3. 3 Lion Pride
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      I have exact same dilemma. The cs odds for Spurs and NC almost the same 25 vs 23%. However, I think Che more likely to concede goals than Ars, so this is a rare time when Porro more likely to get attacking return than Trippier, but tough call. At this moment I am going with Porro (just my gut)...other starting DEF are Cash (NFO away) and Tsimikas (LUT away).

      Open Controls
      1. Brehmeren
        • 13 Years
        27 mins ago

        Thanks for the odds heads up! I didn't realise they were that close. But I have the same thinking in terms of attacking potential going forward. I also have Cash and Tsimikas starting btw 😀
        My only worry is that Trippier is on everything and if he get's one assist, even without a cs, he will get bonus.

        Open Controls
        1. 3 Lion Pride
          • 1 Year
          18 mins ago

          Yes, Trippier is a bonus point magnet. However, I think his ceiling for this game is probably about 5, with a floor of 1. IMO, Porro's ceiling, while unlikely, is double digit this week and a floor of 2. Which, means Tripp could easily outscore Porro 5-2, but I don't think that would bother you too much, not like missing out on a double digit haul from Porro. Let's be honest, Che cannot score against anyone except Burnley and Luton and I think Porro is due for a goal. Just my thoughts.

          Open Controls
          1. Brehmeren
            • 13 Years
            4 mins ago

            Really appreciate you thoughts on this, thanks. I will keep Porro in the starting 11, I think. Best of luck to you.

            Open Controls
          2. Brehmeren
            • 13 Years
            just now

            While I have you here: I have 2 FTs..

            Areola (Turner)
            Cash, Tsimikas, Porro (Trippier, Taylor)
            Salah, Son, Maddison, Bowen, Gordon,
            Haaland (C), Alvarez (Archer)

            Would you use one or two FTs here on anything?
            0 ITB

            Open Controls
  22. theshazly
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Need your help with this :

    0.0 ITB / 1 FT

    Areola ( Turner )
    Tripps Cash Gabriel ( Taylor / Udogie )
    Saka Salah Mitoma Bowen Madders
    Haaland Alvarez ( Archer )

    A ) Bowen, Madders >> Palmer, Son
    ( on 2 weeks )

    B ) Bowen > Diaby

    C ) Something else ?

    Open Controls
  23. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    Hm what do you think of

    Watkins Neto(?)
    to
    Darwin Mitoma

    for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Why not!

      Open Controls
  24. Tripleh123
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Bench one :

    A ) Edouard

    B ) Porro

    C ) Gordon

    Open Controls
    1. Brehmeren
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Porro. When in doubt, start your attackers.

      Open Controls
  25. white lightning
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Here's my team with 1 ft & 0.4m bank

    Areola
    Tsimikas, Cash, Guehi
    Salah (v), Son, Saka, Mitoma, Gordon
    Haaland (c), Watkins

    Strakosha, Taylor, Archer, Gabriel

    Would this -4 hit work - Watkins, Gordon out & Darwin, Diaby in

    Thoughts & thanks.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.