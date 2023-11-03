As they prepare to face Bournemouth and Luton Town, Manchester City and Liverpool players form the spine of our Gameweek 11 Scout Picks.

After Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale submitted their Scout Squad selections earlier this week, we have chosen our best players ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline.

We line up in a 3-5-2 formation and come in at £82.7m.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

Crystal Palace’s Sam Johnstone (£4.6m) is our chosen goalkeeper in Gameweek 11 ahead of a favourable away fixture at Burnley. The Eagles shot-stopper is averaging 5.6 points per match in the last five Gameweeks and is just one of five goalkeepers to have kept four clean sheets so far. In three of those outings, Johnstone has earned additional bonus points, giving him strong points potential this weekend. Meanwhile, Burnley are the Premier League’s second-lowest scorers and will once again be without top-scorer Lyle Foster (£5.0m).

DEFENDERS

Pep Guardiola has a full complement of defenders to choose from in Gameweek 11, but with Carabao Cup elimination allowing for a rare midweek rest, John Stones (£5.3m) is our chosen representative from the Man City backline. His hybrid role, where he moves into central midfield when City have the ball, saw him supply three key passes in the Manchester derby. He is also a scoring threat from set-pieces, so there is real points potential at both ends of the pitch against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Kostas Tsimikas (£4.6m) has made an immediate impact for Liverpool since replacing Andrew Robertson (£6.5m) in the first XI. The Greek left-back has kept clean sheets in each of the last two Gameweeks and has attempted nine crosses from open play in the time, more than any other team-mate bar Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.1m). Priced at a very affordable £4.6m, he’s also taking some corners for the Reds.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have kept just one clean sheet in 2023/24 but a trip to goal-shy Sheffield United seems like a good time to call up Craig Dawson (£4.5m). The towering centre-back’s aerial threat could be key in Gameweek 11, given that the Blades have conceded a league-high 54 attempts from set plays. It’s also worth noting they’ve created just 2.79 expected goals (xG) from open play at Bramall Lane this season, despite playing five times.

MIDFIELDERS

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, a member of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks.

The community member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Prophet’s 75-51 victory in Gameweek 3 gave them the biggest win (24 points difference) of 2023/24 so far.

Our champion this week is FPL Blow-In, who has gone for the following: Johnstone; Andersen, Tsimikas, Dias; Salah, Jota, Diaby, Foden; Haaland (c), Calvert-Lewin, Watkins

The Scout Picks are tied 5-5 with the community this season.

FOLLOW THE SCOUT’S WEEKLY TRANSFER PLANS

We’re running a Scout community team in FPL this season, with regulars like TopMarx, Tom Freeman, Marc Jobling and more contributing to the weekly decisions.

And we’re not just looking one week ahead like we are with the Scout Picks but instead planning in advance for the weeks and months to come.

You can follow our team via the Premier Fantasy Tools Pro Planner, which you can learn more about here.