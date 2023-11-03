419
419 Comments Post a Comment
  1. YoungPretender
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    2FT and need to burn one….

    Burn or Gabriel > Tsimikas?

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      I think Gabriel was rested, so Burn, but its who do you believe?

      Open Controls
  2. Maddamotha
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Start Taylor or Gabriel?

    Open Controls
    1. Aaa
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Taylor

      Open Controls
  3. Aaa
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    GTG? 1ft 0.3itb

    Areola
    Cash/Tsim/Taylor
    Salah/Saka/Madds/Bowen/Mitoma
    Haaland(c)/Watkins
    (Strash/Gabriel/Branth/Archer)

    Open Controls
  4. Kodap
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    My best move something like Sanchez > Johnstone? Or do I save a transfer here? Got 2.8m in the bank!

    Areola
    Trippier - Pau - Dias
    Mitoma - Mbeumo - Bowen - Saka - Maddison
    Darwin - Haaland (c)

    Sanchez - Porro - Semenyo - Botman

    Open Controls
    1. Sprinterdude
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Son for Madds maybe

      Open Controls
  5. Danstoke82
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Anyone tempted to use the TC on Haaland this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Onz
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      I had thought about it, but will chicken out at the last minute. Save until a double GW probably.

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      only if you see the chips as a hindrance

      Open Controls
  6. Elijah's Wood
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    What to do if you have 2 FTs, £0m in the bank and no fires?

    Areola
    Trippier Cash Tsimikis
    Salah Son Madison Diaby Soucek
    Haaland Watkins

    Turner Archer Udogie Taylor

    Open Controls
    1. Onz
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Udogie to Estupiñán and bench Trippier.

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      selling Trippier and upgrading GK or 7th attacker

      Open Controls
    3. Sprinterdude
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Trip to Saliba/Tmiskas
      Archer to Nunez/Alvarez

      Open Controls
  7. HippyChopper -A Milford man
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Burns, Odegaard, Maddison > branthwaide, Son, Bowen/Foden -4

    is it worth the -4? if I go Foden it's triple attack Man City & probably just short term.. Y or N?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.